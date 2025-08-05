Demarai Gray to Birmingham, Lewis O’Brien to Wrexham and Ashley Young to Ipswich have dominated the Championship headlines this summer, but there have also been several noteworthy moves that have flown under the radar.

Preston North End, Oxford United and Derby County are among the clubs that have flown under the radar with some of their deals during the transfer window so far.

We’ve rounded up 10 transfers from this summer that you might’ve missed.

Zeidane Inoussa – Hacken to Swansea City

Signed for a reported fee of around £5million, Inoussa is one of the most expensive signings of the summer and yet, not many people are talking about him.

Perhaps because little is known about the Swedish winger and because Swansea were able to sign him three months ago, at the start of May.

At times last season, Swansea lacked a spark in the final third and they’ll be hoping that Inoussa can make the difference in that regard.

Andrija Vukcevic – FC Juarez to Preston North End

After surviving on the final day of last season, Paul Heckingbottom has gone about rebuilding his squad with nine new arrivals as of writing.

Perhaps the most random is the signing of Montenegrin full-back Vukcevic, who was last on the books of Mexican side FC Juarez.

The 28-year-old has rarely settled in one place for long, having recently had spells in Mexico, Spain, Croatia, Belgium and Serbia.

Given he’s friends with North End striker Milutin Osmajic, there’s potential that he sticks around in the North West for a little longer.

Preston signed him on a free transfer last month and handed him a three-year deal.

Robert Bozenik – Boavista to Stoke City

Tom Cannon finished the 2024-25 season as Stoke’s top scorer in the Championship and he left the club in January.

Mark Robins’ side have been in desperate need of adding more firepower to their ranks and they’ll be hoping that Bozenik can acclimatise to Championship football.

The 25-year-old has joined from Portuguese side Boavista, where he scored 20 goals in 95 appearances.

Standing at 6ft 2in, he looks capable of getting on the end of Sorba Thomas’ crosses and being a physical presence in the final third.

Nik Prelec – Cagliari to Oxford United

Gary Rowett’s side have been crying out for a new number nine all summer and they’ve finally managed to get their man.

Prelec has arrived on a season-long loan, with Oxford having the option to buy him permanently in 2026.

The 24-year-old has joined from Serie A side Cagliari, after spending the last couple of years out on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Enis Destan – Trabzonspor to Hull City

The Turkish forward recently arrived on a free transfer from Trabzonspor, bolstering Hull City’s attacking options.

Currently working under a transfer embargo, the Tigers are limited to signing players on free transfers or loan deals until the restrictions are lifted.

Destan is coming off the back of an injury-hit season in Turkey, where he only managed to play 502 minutes of league football last season.

However, he showed real signs of promise during 2023-24, scoring nine and providing four assists in the Turkish Super League.

If he manages to remain fit, he could be a tidy signing for Hull.

David Ozoh – Crystal Palace to Derby County

After spending the majority of last season out injured, Ozoh’s return to Derby County on loan has flown under the radar.

The 20-year-old midfielder looked like a real asset when fully fit, but only managed to make 10 league appearances during 2024-25.

Hopefully, he’s now put those injuries behind him and he’ll be able to kick on this season under John Eustace.

Miguel Angel Brau – Granada to Coventry

There’s been a lot of hype around the signing of Kaine Kesler-Hayden and as a result, the arrival of Angel Brau has flown under the radar.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire professional career playing in Spain, but made the switch to Coventry in June upon his contract with Granada expiring.

Naturally a left-back, he’ll provide the likes of Jay Dasilva and Jake Bidwell with some much-needed competition in the upcoming campaign.

Ryan Alebiosu – KV Kortrijk to Blackburn Rovers

After signing Dion De Neve from Kortrijk, Blackburn went back to the Belgian side to sign Alebiosu.

With Callum Brittain on his way out of the club, Alebiosu could have a key role to play under Valerien Ismael on the right-hand side of Blackburn’s defence.

Those who keep up to date with Premier League academies might recognise his name as the 23-year-old came up through the Arsenal academy.

After developing well while abroad, he’s now back in England and ready to make an impact at Ewood Park.

Phil Neumann – Hannover 96 to Birmingham

Birmingham City have got everyone talking this summer with the eye-catching signings of Kyogo Furuhashi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Tommy Doyle, among others.

However, the signing of Neumann has perhaps gone under the radar as the Blues agreed a deal to sign him back in January on a pre-contract.

By all accounts, the German centre-half has looked sharp in pre-season and looks like he could be a real asset for Chris Davies’ side.

Jeffrey Schlupp – Crystal Palace to Norwich City

Norwich have made several eye-catching signings during the transfer window so far, particularly with their ventures into the European market.

However, with so many high-profile incomings, we think the signing of Schlupp on a free transfer has potentially gone under the radar.

The 32-year-old was linked with several Championship clubs back in January, but ended up joining Celtic instead on a short-term loan deal.

Then, following his contract expiring with Palace, he’s penned a one-year deal with Norwich ahead of the new campaign.

