Rival fans are again asking how Chelsea keep getting away with it as the London club sell their castoffs for profit.

Liam Delap’s move to Nottingham Forest has been confirmed while Nicolas Jackson’s transfer to Aston Villa is imminent and both have netted a profit for the BlueCo-owned Chelsea.

The pair are the latest in a long line of money-making sales for the American owners but where do they rank in the top 10? Here are the biggest profit earners for Chelsea since BlueCo took over.

10. Noni Madueke (€21m)

When Arsenal came offering €56m, Chelsea could hardly say no.

They signed the English winger for €35m in 2023 from PSV and he had a decent, if not fantastic, record at Chelsea.

29 goal involvements in 92 games convinced Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to part with the 11th biggest sum in their history but he has been largely underwhelming for the Gunners.

Eight goals in 45 games suggests not great value, even if he is backup to Bukayo Saka.

9. Armando Broja (€23m)

Broja must clearly impress scouts because despite scoring few goals everywhere he’s gone, he keeps earning moves.

A loan spell at Everton preceded a permanent move to Burnley, in which he scored one goal as they went down, and the now Championship club paid €23m for the Chelsea youth product.

8. Omari Hutchinson (€23.5m)

After an impressive year on loan, Ipswich made Omari Hutchinson’s move a permanent one as they returned to the Premier League.

He could not help them stay in the division, though, but the Tractor Boys were able to sell him on for a decent profit as he made the move to Nottingham Forest.

7. Trevoh Chalobah (€30m)

Having come through the Chelsea youth academy, Chalobah bounced around a number of clubs before seemingly finding a home at Crystal Palace.

A defensive shortage for Chelsea meant he returned in January and struggled for the regular game time he was after.

The 27-year-old’s time at Stamford Bridge came to a permanent end last summer when he joined Como.

6. Lewis Hall (€33m)

Hall feels like one that got away for Chelsea given how much he has impressed at Newcastle and some of the names being linked with him this summer.

The full-back came through the Chelsea youth academy but with Marc Cucurella ahead of him, Hall asked for a move away for game time.

Newcastle picked him up at the relatively cheap fee of €33m and if they do sell, they look set to earn more than double that.

Comparing Emiliano Martinez’s current wages with the rest of Chelsea’s squad

5. Nicolas Jackson (€39m)

The Jackson transfer is one that will leave many rival fans confused given how underwhelming he looked at Chelsea but there is at least some context behind his fee.

Ollie Watkins’ departure to Saudi and Brian Madjo’s injury have left Villa with a serious shortage of strikers and thus, the Birmingham side were in no position to negotiate.

Jackson is probably the best player available and so his price makes sense. Chelsea, who signed him from Villarreal for €37m, will make a €39m profit.

4. Conor Gallagher (€42m)

Another youth academy product to be sold on for big money was Gallagher who a lot of fans were sad to see go.

He fancied a new move abroad to Atletico and the chance at regular football but he was back in England a year and a half later, joining Tottenham.

3. Andrey Santos (€43.8m)

United’s summer signing of Santos was seen as a smart bit of business for them but Chelsea have also made good money on the deal.

Chelsea signed him from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in 2023 for €12.5m but he never really broke into the first team.

He made 47 appearances, just two more than he did for sister club Strasbourg, before United purchased him.

2. Ian Maatsen (€44m)

Maatsen is a great example of how Chelsea can seemingly sell their most fringe players for profit.

The left back joined Chelsea in 2018 as a youth product but has played more games for six clubs than he has done for the Blues.

Despite clearly not being favoured, Chelsea still managed to get €44m out of Villa in 2024.

1. Mason Mount (€68m)

Chelsea’s biggest profit is Mount and by some distance.

The London club sold him to Manchester United for a fee of €68m and as a youth academy product, the then 24-year-old was pure profit.

It is a decision that’s been vindicated in the time since with Mount struggling with injuries since moving to Old Trafford. He’s scored just seven goals in 72 matches and his current market value is down at €25m.

Note: Liam Delap is 13th in the list, having earned Chelsea a €17m profit.

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