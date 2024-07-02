8 current club managers we’d love to see at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is only a couple of years away and we’ve picked out eight club managers who we’d absolutely love to see at the tournament.

There are a number of factors that differentiate club from international football and plenty of top domestic managers have struggled to have the same impact on the international stage.

Football is all about characters though and that’s especially applicable when it comes to international football. With that in mind, we’ve picked out eight club managers who we’d love to see take charge of a side at the 2026 World Cup.

Jose Mourinho

Mourinho is made for international football. From his tactical nouse and tournament experience to his box-office interviews and fiery personality, he’d have a field day managing at the World Cup.

Sure, he’s just joined Fenerbahce, but given the Special One never tends to stick around in one place for long, we reckon he’ll be back on the market in time for 2026.

He’s previously stated his desire to go into international football at some point in his career and what better moment than the 2026 World Cup?

“I want to compete in new competitions,” Mourinho said in 2019. “I think about the World Cup and the European Championships. For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure.”

Pep Guardiola

It’s been strongly suggested that Guardiola could leave Man City at the end of next season, upon his contract expiring.

When asked what’s left to accomplish in his career, Guardiola told reporters: “A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that.”

The thought of Pep overthinking a round of 16 tie against Costa Rica already has our spines tingling. We simply have to see him in an international dugout at some stage.

Carlo Ancelotti

Having already won everything at club level, Ancelotti will surely fancy his chances of doing the same on the international stage.

He started his managerial career working as Arrigo Sacchi’s assistant for Italy so already has a taste of what international football is all about.

The Real Madrid boss was heavily linked with the Brazil job last year, but he ultimately decided to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

His current deal is set to expire in June 2026, which just happens to line up with the upcoming World Cup. Watch this space.

Gennaro Gattuso

International football is all about personality and there aren’t many people in world football with more of that than Gattuso.

Since starting his managerial career in 2013, he’s already managed 10 different clubs and come 2026, that list will undoubtedly grow some more.

Having been part of Italy’s 2006 World Cup winning squad, he knows what it takes to win the most prestigious prize in football.

Diego Simeone

Alright, it’s hard to see Simeone leaving Atletico Madrid any time soon, but if he does, we’d absolutely love to see him on the international stage.

The ultimate midfield warrior for Argentina back in the day, he’d have his players running through brick walls to lift the World Cup.

Sean Dyche

When it comes to international football, Dyche-ball is a proven winning formula. International tournaments aren’t about sexy football and we reckon the Everton boss could thrive in that sort of environment.

Antonio Conte

Conte managed Italy for two years but never got the chance to manage his nation at the World Cup. That’s something we simply have to see at some point in time.

He was box-office viewing at Euro 2016 and he’s the sort of character you simply cannot ignore when they’re in the opposition dugout. His full focus will be on Napoli for the time being, but we hope to see him returning to international football one day.

Jurgen Klopp

Having just stepped away from Liverpool, Klopp is set to take a sabbatical from football in order to recharge his batteries.

He’ll surely be ready to throw his hat back into the ring in 2026 and the thought of Klopp managing on the international stage does get us excited.