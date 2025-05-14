Stars from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City are among the highest-paid players competing at the 2025 Club World Cup this summer.

With the tournament set to kick off in just a few weeks time, we thought it would be a timely point to check out the highest-paid stars competing in the tournament.

Using figures provided by Capology, here are the 11 highest-paid players at the 2025 Club World Cup.

=9. Jan Oblak – £340,625 per week

Earning more than the likes of Ederson, Thibaut Courtois and Gianluigi Donnarumma, Atletico Madrid’s Oblak will be the highest-paid goalkeeper at the tournament this summer.

Still under contract until 2028, he’s set to earn over £70million if he sees out his entire contract.

=9. Vinicius Junior – £340,625 per week

The Brazilian winger has got his hands on the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season, but otherwise, it’s been a fairly lacklustre year for Real Madrid.

However, if they do manage to win the FIFA Club World Cup, their season could be salvageable yet.

=9. Jude Bellingham – £340,625 per week

Bellingham earns the exact same wage as Vinicius, taking home a weekly salary of £340,625 per week.

That makes him the second-highest paid English player at the tournament this summer.

8. David Alaba – £367,933 per week

Signed as a free agent in 2021, Alaba’s agent negotiated him a hefty wage joining Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old still has another year to run on his contract at Real Madrid, although teams in Saudi Arabia were sniffing around him back in January. Watch this space.

7. Kevin De Bruyne – £400,000 per week

The Belgian midfielder will still be under contract with Manchester City when the Club World Cup kicks off, although he’s unsure if he’ll take part in the competition.

With the 33-year-old set to leave at the end of June, it remains unclear if he’ll make himself available for the tournament in the summer.

“I don’t know [about the Club World Cup],” De Bruyne told reporters.

“For me, it will depend on whatever happens in the future, depending on what team I’ll go and what competition I’ll play. And also if the new team doesn’t want me to play, doesn’t want to risk whatever happens.”

=4. Aleksandar Mitrovic – £408,815 per week

The Serbian forward was reportedly earning £80,000 per week when playing for Fulham and he’s since increased his weekly wages by over five times since joining Al-Hilal.

In 76 matches across all competitions, the 30-year-old has scored 65 goals. Considering he’s earning over £400,000 per week, you’d expect those kind of numbers.

=4. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – £408,815 per week

Funnily enough, Mitrovic’s Al-Hilal teammate Milinkovic-Savic also earns the exact same amount.

The 30-year-old joined the Saudi Arabian club in 2023 and is projected to make over £63million if he sees out his entire three-year contract with the club.

=4. Harry Kane – £408,815 per week

Earning the exact same amount as Mitrovic and Milinkovic-Savic is Kane.

The Bayern Munich star is under contract in Germany until 2027 and is the highest-paid Bundesliga star by quite some distance.

READ NEXT: 9 clubs who will benefit from missing the 2025 Club World Cup: Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to have won the Club World Cup?

3. Kylian Mbappe – £511,019 per week

Had Mbappe still been playing for PSG, he likely would have topped this list as the Frenchman was earning over £1.1million per week while playing in the French capital.

He took a sizeable pay-cut to join Real Madrid over the summer, although his hefty sign-on bonus will have no doubt softened the blow.

Despite scoring 39 goals across all competitions this season, Mbappe has missed out on all the major trophies. If anything, that should make him more motivated to succeed in the Club World Cup this summer.

2. Erling Haaland – £525,000 per week

After penning his new nine-and-a-half-year contract back in January, Haaland became the outright highest-paid player in the Premier League.

While Manchester City’s struggles have been well-documented of late, the 24-year-old has still managed to score a respectable 30 goals across all competitions.

However, he’s not the highest-paid player at the tournament this summer.

1. Kalidou Koulibaly – £567,435 per week

Upon joining Al-Hilal in 2023, Koulibaly became the highest-paid defender in world football, taking home a weekly salary of £567,435.

Considering that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr didn’t qualify for the tournament, it also means that Koulibaly will be the highest-paid player at the Club World Cup this summer.

Taking home just shy of £30million per year, we dread to think what his bank balance looks like right now.