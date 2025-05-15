With the 2025 Club World Cup set to kick off next month, we’ve assessed each club and their chances of winning the tournament this summer.

As of writing, 31 of the 32 clubs competing in the tournament have been decided, and a one-off playoff game between LAFC and Club America will decide to qualifies for the final spot.

Taking into consideration things like form, coefficient rankings and betting markets, here are Planet Football’s power rankings for the 2025 Club World Cup.

31. Auckland City

If Auckland City win the Club World Cup, it would arguably be an even bigger upset than Leicester City winning the Premier League in 2016.

The New Zealand outfit faces a tough group, which also features Bayern Munich, Benfica and Boca Juniors.

30. Esperance Sportive de Tunis

While they currently top the Tunisian top flight, it’s tough to see them going deep in the Club World Cup this summer.

Let’s wait and see what Maher Kanzari’s side have in store for us.

29. Wydad Athletic Club

The Moroccan side were granted qualification after winning the 2021–22 CAF Champions League.

Since then, it’s been a rocky few years for the African side who currently sit third in the Moroccan top flight.

Their group also looks particularly tough as they’ll take on Manchester City, Juventus and Al Ain.

28. Mamelodi Sundowns

The South African side have almost wrapped up the 2024-25 title as they currently boast a sizeable lead over Orlando Pirates at the top of the table.

While they might have enjoyed some domestic success this year, winning the Club World Cup seems like a long shot, but we reckon they could catch a few sides out in the group stages.

27. Ulsan Hyundai

Ulsan Hyundai currently sit third in the K League, but they stand a reasonable chance of getting out of their group.

Having been drawn alongside Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense, there’s potential for an upset in Group F.

26. Al Ain

The United Arab Emirates side qualified for the tournament after winning the 2023–24 AFC Champions League.

They’ve also got history in the Club World Cup as they finished as the runners-up to Real Madrid back in 2018.

However, with the club currently sat fifth in the UAE Pro League, they’re not exactly coming into this year’s tournament on the best run of form.

25. Urawa Red Diamonds

The Japanese side gained qualification after winning the AFC Champions League back in 2022.

This will be the fourth time that they’ve completed in the Club World Cup, having previously qualified in 2007, 2017 and 2023.

24. Monterrey

Now captained by Sergio Ramos, Monterrey have plenty of experience within their ranks.

While they’ve struggled for much form domestically this year, they have the characters who could turn up in a big tournament like this.

23. Pachuca

In many ways, it’s been tough to separate Pachuca from their Mexican rivals, Monterrey, this season.

They currently sit eighth in Liga MX and will face Real Madrid, Al-Hilal and RB Salzburg in the group stage.

22. Al Ahly

Having won four of the last five CAF Champions League trophies, the Egyptian club qualified for the Club World Cup with ease.

They currently top the Egyptian Premier League and could cause an upset at the tournament this summer. Watch this space.

21. Seattle Sounders

The MLS side are capable of scoring goals for fun, but they’ve arguably been drawn into the group of death this summer.

With PSG, Atletico Madrid and Botafogo alongside them in Group B, it’s going to take one hell of an effort to make it out of that.

20. Red Bull Salzburg

It’s probably fair to say that Red Bull Salzburg are the weakest of the European sides that qualified for the tournament.

They gained qualification thanks to their UEFA four-year ranking, but it’s hard to see them going that far in the competition, considering some of the sides they’re up against.

19. Fluminense

Captained by Thiago Silva, Fluminense will fancy their chances against anyone in the competition this summer.

Group F looks competitive, but the Brazilian side stands a reasonable chance of progressing to the next round.

18. Inter Miami

With Lionel Messi, anything is possible, but winning the 2025 Club World Cup with this Inter Miami side might even be a step too far for him.

Javier Mascherano’s side have a spine of serial winners, but after winning the Supporters’ Shield last year, they’ve struggled to find much consistency of late.

Having recently lost 4-1 to Minnesota United, Messi is going to have his work cut out if he wants to go deep in the tournament this summer.

17. River Plate

This will be the third time that River Plate have competed in the Club World Cup, having also taken part in 2015 and 2018.

The Argentine giants have been drawn into Group E, where they will take on Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey and Inter Milan.

16. Botafogo

After winning the Copa Libertadores last year, it’s clear that this Botafogo side knows how to navigate tournaments like this.

While they have a very talented squad, they’ve also been drawn into arguably the toughest group where they will face Seattle Sounders, Atletico Madrid and PSG.

If they do manage to make it out of their group, Botafogo are certainly capable of pulling off an upset in the knockout stages.

15. Boca Juniors

With the likes of Edinson Cavani, Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera in their ranks, Boca Juniors have plenty of experienced pros to rely upon this summer.

They’ve been fairly consistent in the league this year too, having averaged 2.06 points per game in the Argentine top flight.

14. Porto

Porto managed to qualify for the tournament thanks to being the fifth-best ranked eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking system.

They’re currently 11 points adrift of Benfica and Sporting in Liga Portugal and they struggled to find much consistency in the Europa League earlier this season too.

However, they stand a good chance of qualifying from their group, having also been drawn alongside Palmeiras, Al Ahly and Inter Miami in Group A.

13. Flamengo

Flamengo currently sit second in the Brazilian Serie A and will fancy their chances of going deep in the tournament this summer.

They finished as the Club World Cup runners-up in 2019, losing against Liverpool in the final in extra time.

12. Benfica

Benfica probably won’t have given much thought to the Club World Cup as yet.

Their title battle against Sporting is set to go to the last game of the season and they’ve also got a cup final to prepare for.

Fatigue could hinder the Portuguese giants this summer, but if they maintain their form from the domestic season, we’d fancy them to give anyone a run for their money.

11. Al-Hilal

The Saudi Arabian giants qualified for the tournament after winning the AFC Champions League in 2021.

They went an entire domestic season unbeaten in 2023-24 and finished 14 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

While they’ve not quite been as prolific this season, they still stand a good chance of going deep in the tournament.

With players like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo at their disposal, it’s a squad that’s packed with quality.

10. Juventus

Having failed to win any silverware this season, the Club World Cup represents a last chance saloon for Igor Tudor’s side.

The Italian giants have kept things tight at the back this season, but their lack of firepower could cost them in the tournament this summer.

9. Palmeiras

The Brazilian giants have made a tremendous start to their 2025 campaign, having won six of their first eight league matches.

Having been drawn into Group A alongside Porto, Al Ahly and Inter Miami, they’ve also been given a fairly favourable draw.

All eyes will be on Estevao Willian, who’s set to join Chelsea after the tournament this summer.

8. Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund’s domestic campaign has been pretty mediocre, but in a knockout-based competition, they’re always capable of delivering an upset.

They made it to the Champions League quarter-final this season and made it to the final in the year before.

With Serhou Guirassy scoring goals for fun at the moment, they could be a bit of a dark horse in the competition this summer.

7. Chelsea

Had this tournament taken place a few months ago, Chelsea would’ve probably been a few places higher in our power rankings.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side have endured an inconsistent run of late and are now in a fierce battle for Champions League qualification.

With Cole Palmer not quite firing on all cylinders right now, Chelsea seemed to have slumped at the wrong part of the season.

6. Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s side risk going trophyless for a fourth consecutive season if they don’t win the Club World Cup this summer.

They were granted qualification to the tournament ahead of Barcelona thanks to their superior ranking on UEFA’s four-year system.

Atletico Madrid have a squad capable of going toe-to-toe with anyone in this tournament, but as of writing, we’ve got five sides ahead of them.

5. Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany’s side recently wrapped up the Bundesliga title and their full attention will now turn towards the FIFA Club World Cup.

“I think the closer we get to the tournament, the more you can see the excitement growing,” Kompany told reporters.

“We’re part of a club here where every trophy is important, so by the time we get to America, it will be a priority.”

4. Inter Milan

Having gone deep in virtually every competition this season, fatigue could count against Inter during this summer’s tournament, but Simone Inzaghi’s side have proven that they’re made of stern stuff.

Considering how good they’ve been at various points of this season, it would be absolutely bonkers if they ended the campaign without a trophy.

Their full focus for the time being will be on their title race with Napoli and the Champions League final with PSG, but come this summer, they’ll certainly be among the favourites to win the Club World Cup.

3. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side have fallen well below expectations this season, but the fact that Rodri will be back for the Club World Cup gives them a monumental boost.

Guardiola himself has already won the Club World Cup on four occasions, having won it twice with Barcelona and once with Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Despite City’s inconsistent league form this year, they’re definitely still among the favourites for this competition.

2. PSG

Luis Enrique’s side are probably the most exciting side in Europe right now and are capable of scoring goals for fun.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title with several games to spare and will now be preparing to face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

If PSG play with the same intensity in the Club World Cup, they stand a strong chance of going all the way and winning it for the first time in the club’s history.

1. Real Madrid

When it comes to knockout competitions, Real Madrid have a history of turning up when it matters most.

While they have fallen below expectations in the second half of the season, their squad is still more than capable of winning the Club World Cup this summer.

Real Madrid are also the most successful club in the history of the competition, having previously won it on five occasions.