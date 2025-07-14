The 2025 Club World Cup has now come to an end, but four clubs from across the globe have already qualified for the next tournament in 2029.

Despite Chelsea winning the competition this year, they have not automatically qualified for the next tournament and will have to earn their spot once again.

As of writing, here are the four clubs that have already booked their place at the 2029 Club World Cup.

PSG

Despite being dismantled by Chelsea in the final, PSG will have the chance to win the Club World Cup once again in 2029.

Luis Enrique’s side automatically qualified for the next tournament after beating Inter in the Champions League final back in May.

The next three clubs that win the Champions League will also qualify for the tournament, although those qualification spots could go elsewhere if the same team wins the Champions League.

For the majority of this year’s Club World Cup, PSG looked like the overwhelming favourites to win the competition.

Enrique’s side have looked untouchable for the majority of 2025, but Chelsea had the perfect plan to foil them in the final.

They’ll now have to wait another four years before they next get their chance to win it.

Al-Ahli

Al-Hilal represented the Saudi Pro League well during the tournament this year and their rivals, Al-Ahli, have already qualified for the next tournament.

Despite only finishing fifth in the Saudi Pro League last season, Al-Ahli have gained qualification after winning the AFC Champions League Elite earlier this year.

It will be the first time in Al-Ahli’s history that they have ever qualified for the Club World Cup, making their qualification even more special.

They’ve currently got the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Ivan Toney on their books, although it remains to be seen if they will still be at the club come 2029.

Pyramids

The Egyptian side qualified for the tournament after winning the CAF Champions League last season.

Founded in 2018, it will be the first time in the club’s history that they have ever qualified for the Club World Cup.

This summer, they watched fellow Egyptian side Al Ahly take part in the tournament, although they are yet to qualify for the next competition in 2029.

With a wealthy backing behind them, we’re intrigued to see just how strong Pyramids are in four years time.

Cruz Azul

For the time being, Cruz Azul are the last side to have officially qualified for the 2029 Club World Cup.

The Mexican side won the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps and gained qualification for the 2029 tournament in the process.

It’s the second time in Cruz Azul’s history that they’ve qualified for the Club World Cup, having also participated in the competition back in 2014.

During that previous tournament, they lost 4-0 against Real Madrid in the semi-final and then lost against Auckland City on penalties in the deciding third-place game.

With four years to prepare for the 2029 tournament, Cruz Azul could have a trick or two up their sleeve if they invest well over the coming years.

