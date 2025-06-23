Brazilian clubs have been the story of the Club World Cup so far, with the nation’s four representatives all topping their groups and remaining unbeaten as we approach the final round of group-stage matches.

Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo and Fluminense – the last four winners of South America’s Copa Libertadores – have shown they’re a match for European opposition.

Here are seven Brazilian stars from the Club World Cup that Carlo Ancelotti must consider for the World Cup next summer.

Willian Estevao (Palmeiras)

Kicking off with one you know.

The forward has five caps to his name already, receiving the latest under Ancelotti in the Selecao’s 0-0 draw with Ecuador earlier this month.

You imagine he’ll be a mainstay of squads going forward. If he continues on his current trajectory, he may well have nailed down his spot in the starting XI by the time the World Cup kicks off.

Estevao was named the Man of the Match in each of Palmeiras’ outings so far, a 0-0 draw against Porto followed by a comfortable 2-0 victory over Al Ahly.

Living up to the hype as Brazil’s most talented prospect since Neymar, we can’t wait to see how he fares after joining Chelsea in the summer.

Murilo Cerqueira (Palmeiras)

A less glamorous name at Palmeiras, but one that’s no less worthy of acclaim.

Centre-back Murilo has played an integral role in Palmeiras keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

After featuring alongside the likes of Matheus Cunha and Antony when Brazil’s Under-21 side won the Toulon Tournament back in 2019, the defender’s career has taken a bumpy path with three years out in the relative wilderness at Lokomotiv Moscow.

He’s racked up a ton of silverware since joining Palmeiras in January 2022 and he ought to be on Ancelotti’s radar. A senior debut is arguably long overdue.

Igor Jesus (Botafogo)

Arguably the breakout star of the tournament so far.

No one had heard of the centre-forward when he was playing for UAE Pro League side Shabab Al Ahli 18 months ago, but he’s since established himself as one of the finest players in the Brazilian game after returning home to sign for Botafogo.

He’s scored in both games so far, including the match-winner in their shock victory over PSG, and has earned comparisons to Didier Drogba for his physical prowess and exemplary hold-up play.

The striker played four times for Brazil in 2024, but he didn’t make the cut in Ancelotti’s first squad.

You imagine he’ll be rectifying that next time – a player of his profile could be worth his weight in gold at the World Cup.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping there aren’t any complications with Jesus’ imminent transfer. His value is skyrocketing.

Luiz Araujo (Flamengo)

Botafogo aren’t the only Brazilian upstarts making waves out in the United States.

Felipe Luis’ Flamengo have arguably been the team of the tournament so far. They cruised to a 2-0 win over Tunisian side Esperance before a superb, statement-making 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

Veteran forward Bruno Henrique and Ecuadorian striker Gonzalo Plata stole the show with the goals and assists against Chelsea, but it was Araujo who stood out by scoring one and setting up another in the opener.

Part of the Lille side that beat PSG to the Ligue 1 title back in 2019-20, the winger’s pedigree is long-established. Ancelotti could do worse than taking a closer look.

Gerson (Flamengo)

A relatively unfamiliar name to European audiences after not especially memorable stints at Roma and Marseille, Gerson has been a semi-regular fixture in Brazil squads since 2021.

The midfielder is now into his second trophy-laden stint with Flamengo, having first won the Copa Libertadores back in 2019.

Last year, he was named in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Team of the Year for a third time.

Leo Ortiz (Flamengo)

Ortiz made his Brazil debut at the age of 29 in the death throes of Dorival Junior’s reign back in March, brought off the bench in the chastening 4-1 defeat to Argentina.

After that baptism of fire, the centre-back was one of six Flamengo players named in Ancelotti’s preliminary longlist last month and eventually made the final cut.

He didn’t make it off the bench in either of the Italian’s two matches at the helm to date, but further opportunities ought to be forthcoming.

Riquelme Felipe (Fluminense)

Rounding off our list with a bit of a wild card.

Fluminense are looking well set for a place in the knockouts after grinding out a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund, followed by a spirited 4-2 comeback victory over Korean side Ulhan HD.

But picking a Fluminense representative was easier said than done.

Their standout players have either been from elsewhere (Argentinian centre-back Juan Pablo Freytes, Colombian duo Jhon Arias and Gabriel Feuntes) or have their international years behind them (40-year-old Thiago Silva, 35-year-old Ganso, 35-year-old Keno).

So we’ve gone for a talented prospect yet to play a minute at the Club World Cup. Eighteen-year-old winger Riquelme Felipe is enjoying a breakthrough year on the fringes of Renato Gaucho’s squad.

Last year he was included in The Guardian’s list of the best 2007-born talents alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal, Franco Mastantuono and the aforementioned Willian Estevao.

One to keep an eye out for as the tournament progresses.

