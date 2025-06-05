logo
That Boca jersey is a thing of beauty.

Every kit released and leaked for the 2025 Club World Cup: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Boca Juniors…

Nestor Watach

The upcoming Club World Cup‘s unique place in the footballing calendar leaves things a bit up in the air when it comes to kits. Will clubs be wearing their 2024-25 kits or next season’s? Or will it be a special one-off kit entirely?

The answer is all three. Clubs including Real Madrid are expected to debut their 2025-26 kit out in the United States, while Manchester City will be wearing a new kit exclusively for the tournament. Others, such as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, are expecting to don their existing 2025 strip.

Here’s the home kit for every team at the upcoming Club World Cup:

Chelsea

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

PSG

Inter

Porto

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Red Bull Salzburg

Rumoured leak. Official kit TBA.

Inter Miami

Monterrey

Seattle Sounders

Pachuca

LAFC

Al Ahly

Wydad AC

Espurance de Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns

Special Puma kit for the Club World Cup TBA

Al-Hilal

Urawa Red Diamonds

Al Ain

Ulsan HD

Auckland City

Palmeiras

Rumoured Puma Club World Cup kit TBA. Existing 2025 kit:

Flamengo

Fluminense

Botafogo

River Plate

Boca Juniors

Home kit TBA

