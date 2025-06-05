The upcoming Club World Cup‘s unique place in the footballing calendar leaves things a bit up in the air when it comes to kits. Will clubs be wearing their 2024-25 kits or next season’s? Or will it be a special one-off kit entirely?

The answer is all three. Clubs including Real Madrid are expected to debut their 2025-26 kit out in the United States, while Manchester City will be wearing a new kit exclusively for the tournament. Others, such as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, are expecting to don their existing 2025 strip.

Here’s the home kit for every team at the upcoming Club World Cup:

Chelsea

Chelsea will wear the new kit for the first time during the Club World Cup. It won’t debut tonight or against Forest. pic.twitter.com/LWfiQRsteq — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) May 16, 2025

Real Madrid

❗Real Madrid will play with their new kit at the Club World Cup. — @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/kdyUstaTpK — The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) June 4, 2025

Manchester City

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kits to be worn by #ManCity‘s outfield players (photo 1 & 2) and goalkeepers (photo 3), according to @opaleak. ⚪🟠🟣 📸 @grhaer9 pic.twitter.com/H6VflSns7B — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 3, 2025

Bayern Munich

Bayern’s new home kit will be released in late May/early June, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/NC5HVq3RVp — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 7, 2025

PSG

Inter

🚨 DAZN’s recent advertisement for the FIFA Club World Cup includes Nicolò Barella in the leaked 2025-26 #Inter home kit. 👀⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/lNcPlbykf9 — Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) May 27, 2025

Porto

🇵🇹 Supermodel Sara Sampaio unveiled FC Porto 2025–26 home kit x New Balance. 🔵⚪🔵 A timeless take on the white-and-blue stripes, released under the tagline, “Because classic never goes out of style.” pic.twitter.com/4RuktegIXA — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) May 28, 2025

Benfica

Benfica and adidas have unveiled the club’s 2025/26 home kit, marketed as a tribute to street football culture.#Benfica #SLBenfica #adidas #adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/Pdmo3E3NeR — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) June 2, 2025

Borussia Dortmund

🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund gave a sneak peek at their 2025–26 home kit x Puma by announcing Vodafone as the new sponsor. 👉 The club confirmed that the Vodafone logo will be black with no red involved. pic.twitter.com/X2BPAG8Rib — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) May 26, 2025

Juventus

Juventus with 2025/26 home kit by Adidas in action tonight.#SerieA pic.twitter.com/VXxp0oNS1o — Phill das Transferências (@benficainside_) May 18, 2025

Atletico Madrid

🚨 Atlético Madrid’s home and away kit for the 2025/26 season.@esvaphane pic.twitter.com/sJornZm0X9 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 13, 2025

Red Bull Salzburg

Rumoured leak. Official kit TBA.

Red Bull Salzburg’s kit for the Club World Cup 😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/MxmlOA4ZZv — Khan (@Khan219427Khan) April 16, 2025

Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF have unveiled Euforia, the club’s striking new iconic pink home kit. Euforia is expected to usher Inter Miami into a historic year as they compete in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup. pic.twitter.com/x9HApufwg3 — Jon Boafo (@JonBoafo) February 14, 2025

Monterrey

Club de Fútbol Monterrey have released a special edition kit to mark both their participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and their 80th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/6eS4MhQeT0 — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) May 19, 2025

Seattle Sounders

“I appreciate the coaching staff trusting me in that situation.” Stuart Hawkins reflects on making his home debut. 🏡 READ ➡ https://t.co/3x5IDCYa3y pic.twitter.com/praSwA7DWC — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 31, 2025

Pachuca

🇲🇽 Club Pachuca 2025 Club World Cup Kits x Charly. 🏡 Home jersey: Royal blue and white stripes + gold details. ✈ Away look: Blue and black stripes. How do you rate the new threads for Los @Tuzos? pic.twitter.com/HSoogpJvnB — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) May 8, 2025

LAFC

Al Ahly

🇪🇬 Al Ahly 2025-26 home kit x @adidasfootball 🔴 Vibrant red, nice pinstripes, and white accents. Club of the Century legend on the back. 🔥 Ready for the Club World Cup vs. Palmeiras, Porto & Inter Miami. Yay or nay? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/mOPh6JBWHW — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) June 3, 2025

Wydad AC

Espurance de Tunis

ES Tunis just revealed their jerseys for the Club World Cup tournament. 🇹🇳👀 Rate them out of 10. #TakeItToTheWorld I #ClubWorldCupwithMicky pic.twitter.com/xRrS5tDvH7 — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) June 4, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns

Special Puma kit for the Club World Cup TBA

Al-Hilal

🤔 – Al Hilal rumoured kit for the Club World Cup Is it 🔥 or 🤮?? pic.twitter.com/RF37xTGBwT — ThatAsianGuy (@ThatAsianGuyFT) March 13, 2025

Urawa Red Diamonds

Urawa Reds release their home kit for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ♦️ pic.twitter.com/fTYPuhyU92 — J. Football Now (@j_football_now) May 29, 2025

Al Ain

Al Ain fc 🇦🇪 💜 présente son nouveau kit 👕 pour le mondial des clubs 2025 Le club représentant des Émirats arabes unis 🇦🇪 évoluera dans le Groupe G , en compagnie de :

Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Juventus 🇮🇹

Wydad casablanca 🇲🇦#FIFACWC #mundialdeclubes pic.twitter.com/ojLQT4bmQW — super mondial des clubs (@mondial_clubs25) May 27, 2025

Ulsan HD

Ulsan HD🇰🇷 2025 ‘Deep Navy Blue’ Special Kit by Adidas https://t.co/He80mF47j8 pic.twitter.com/NJALhyE0nY — Football Shirt News🌍 (@gentle_wong) May 14, 2025

Auckland City

𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗕𝗬 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛 The Navy Blues are fired up for a keenly contested Dominion Road Derby against Auckland United this Saturday at 2PM 👉 https://t.co/M8t24k7uiE Don’t miss it, back the boys at Kiwitea Street! 💙⚽ 📷 | @phototeknz… pic.twitter.com/AY7tYVw7Ij — 🇳🇿 Auckland City FC (@AucklandCity_FC) May 23, 2025

Palmeiras

Rumoured Puma Club World Cup kit TBA. Existing 2025 kit:

SE Palmeiras (#Palmeiras) and Puma Brazil (#pumafootball) have revealed their 2025 Home kit, marking the latest addition to the club’s official match wear. Read more: https://t.co/CF8A8gkOap The shirt is green with a white V-neck collar and white sleeve cuffs. It features… pic.twitter.com/50yxkaBHSZ — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) February 26, 2025

Flamengo

Dê uma olhada em Mini Kit Flamengo Jogo 1 Adidas 2025 por R$349,99 https://t.co/EFt067k0sD pic.twitter.com/DCqaw008Pm — Josivania Sousa (@Josivaniasous) May 7, 2025

Fluminense

2024 🆚 2025 – Fluminense @UmbroBrasil Home Kit 🔎 No, no es la misma

🔎 Bastones más angostos y sin trama

🔎 Grueso cuello redondo y puños en blanco

🔎 ‘Das laranjeiras para o mondo’ en la cintura pic.twitter.com/GCgHjThZnp — Marca de Gol (@marcadegol) February 12, 2025

Botafogo

Botafogo and Reebok have released the club’s 2025/26 home kit, named “Aura 90”, which draws inspiration from the club’s 1990s era. #vamosbotafogo #Botafogo #ReebokFootball pic.twitter.com/Ft3q1PGxBa — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) June 4, 2025

River Plate

🚰| Kit Leaks ⚪🔴 River Plate Home 25/26 Check out those sleeves. How refreshing to see Adidas play about with the location of the iconic 3 stripes. [📸 @PoliticaEnRiver] pic.twitter.com/uchiVjqYKX — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) May 29, 2025

Boca Juniors

Home kit TBA

Boca Juniors have unveiled their third kit for the 2025/26 season, celebrating 120 years since the club’s founding and honouring the many titles won throughout its history. Read more: https://t.co/d8GZlX3kYT#BocaJuniors #Boca #adidasfootball #vamosboca #cabj pic.twitter.com/XLYoljN8r2 — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) April 3, 2025

