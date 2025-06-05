Every kit released and leaked for the 2025 Club World Cup: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Boca Juniors…
The upcoming Club World Cup‘s unique place in the footballing calendar leaves things a bit up in the air when it comes to kits. Will clubs be wearing their 2024-25 kits or next season’s? Or will it be a special one-off kit entirely?
The answer is all three. Clubs including Real Madrid are expected to debut their 2025-26 kit out in the United States, while Manchester City will be wearing a new kit exclusively for the tournament. Others, such as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, are expecting to don their existing 2025 strip.
Here’s the home kit for every team at the upcoming Club World Cup:
Chelsea
Chelsea will wear the new kit for the first time during the Club World Cup. It won’t debut tonight or against Forest. pic.twitter.com/LWfiQRsteq
— Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) May 16, 2025
Real Madrid
❗Real Madrid will play with their new kit at the Club World Cup.
— @Rodra10_97 pic.twitter.com/kdyUstaTpK
— The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) June 4, 2025
Manchester City
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kits to be worn by #ManCity‘s outfield players (photo 1 & 2) and goalkeepers (photo 3), according to @opaleak. ⚪🟠🟣
📸 @grhaer9 pic.twitter.com/H6VflSns7B
— City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 3, 2025
Bayern Munich
Bayern’s new home kit will be released in late May/early June, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/NC5HVq3RVp
— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 7, 2025
PSG
The NEW PSG’s Home Kit for a World Cup 2025 and the NEXT SEASON 2025/26 ✅💙❤✨#PSG #FIFACWC #ChampionsLeague #Ligue1 #ligue1mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/9Gv3EzmVZF
— RAHIMIĆ (@RAHIMIC34) April 18, 2025
Inter
🚨 DAZN’s recent advertisement for the FIFA Club World Cup includes Nicolò Barella in the leaked 2025-26 #Inter home kit. 👀⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/lNcPlbykf9
— Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) May 27, 2025
Porto
🇵🇹 Supermodel Sara Sampaio unveiled FC Porto 2025–26 home kit x New Balance.
🔵⚪🔵 A timeless take on the white-and-blue stripes, released under the tagline, “Because classic never goes out of style.” pic.twitter.com/4RuktegIXA
— Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) May 28, 2025
Benfica
Benfica and adidas have unveiled the club’s 2025/26 home kit, marketed as a tribute to street football culture.#Benfica #SLBenfica #adidas #adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/Pdmo3E3NeR
— Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) June 2, 2025
Borussia Dortmund
🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund gave a sneak peek at their 2025–26 home kit x Puma by announcing Vodafone as the new sponsor.
👉 The club confirmed that the Vodafone logo will be black with no red involved. pic.twitter.com/X2BPAG8Rib
— Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) May 26, 2025
Juventus
Juventus with 2025/26 home kit by Adidas in action tonight.#SerieA pic.twitter.com/VXxp0oNS1o
— Phill das Transferências (@benficainside_) May 18, 2025
Atletico Madrid
🚨 Atlético Madrid’s home and away kit for the 2025/26 season.@esvaphane pic.twitter.com/sJornZm0X9
— Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 13, 2025
Red Bull Salzburg
Rumoured leak. Official kit TBA.
Red Bull Salzburg’s kit for the Club World Cup 😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/MxmlOA4ZZv
— Khan (@Khan219427Khan) April 16, 2025
Inter Miami
Inter Miami CF have unveiled Euforia, the club’s striking new iconic pink home kit.
Euforia is expected to usher Inter Miami into a historic year as they compete in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup. pic.twitter.com/x9HApufwg3
— Jon Boafo (@JonBoafo) February 14, 2025
Monterrey
Club de Fútbol Monterrey have released a special edition kit to mark both their participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and their 80th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/6eS4MhQeT0
— Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) May 19, 2025
Seattle Sounders
“I appreciate the coaching staff trusting me in that situation.”
Stuart Hawkins reflects on making his home debut. 🏡
READ ➡ https://t.co/3x5IDCYa3y pic.twitter.com/praSwA7DWC
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 31, 2025
Pachuca
🇲🇽 Club Pachuca 2025 Club World Cup Kits x Charly.
🏡 Home jersey: Royal blue and white stripes + gold details.
✈ Away look: Blue and black stripes.
How do you rate the new threads for Los @Tuzos? pic.twitter.com/HSoogpJvnB
— Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) May 8, 2025
LAFC
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇨🇴🇺🇸🇫🇷🇺🇸
🇧🇷🇺🇸🇪🇸🇸🇻🇬🇦#LAFC | @FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/4t94AHNMf9
— LAFC (@LAFC) June 1, 2025
Al Ahly
🇪🇬 Al Ahly 2025-26 home kit x @adidasfootball
🔴 Vibrant red, nice pinstripes, and white accents. Club of the Century legend on the back.
🔥 Ready for the Club World Cup vs. Palmeiras, Porto & Inter Miami.
Yay or nay? 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/mOPh6JBWHW
— Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) June 3, 2025
Wydad AC
Leak? Wait and see pic.twitter.com/yE7AiKhf18
— Blizzart (@Blizzart____) May 23, 2025
Espurance de Tunis
ES Tunis just revealed their jerseys for the Club World Cup tournament. 🇹🇳👀
Rate them out of 10. #TakeItToTheWorld I #ClubWorldCupwithMicky pic.twitter.com/xRrS5tDvH7
— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) June 4, 2025
Mamelodi Sundowns
Special Puma kit for the Club World Cup TBA
Al-Hilal
🤔 – Al Hilal rumoured kit for the Club World Cup
Is it 🔥 or 🤮?? pic.twitter.com/RF37xTGBwT
— ThatAsianGuy (@ThatAsianGuyFT) March 13, 2025
Urawa Red Diamonds
Urawa Reds release their home kit for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ♦️ pic.twitter.com/fTYPuhyU92
— J. Football Now (@j_football_now) May 29, 2025
Al Ain
Al Ain fc 🇦🇪 💜 présente son nouveau kit 👕 pour le mondial des clubs 2025
Le club représentant des Émirats arabes unis 🇦🇪 évoluera dans le Groupe G , en compagnie de :
Manchester City 🏴
Juventus 🇮🇹
Wydad casablanca 🇲🇦#FIFACWC #mundialdeclubes pic.twitter.com/ojLQT4bmQW
— super mondial des clubs (@mondial_clubs25) May 27, 2025
Ulsan HD
Ulsan HD🇰🇷
2025 ‘Deep Navy Blue’ Special Kit by Adidas https://t.co/He80mF47j8 pic.twitter.com/NJALhyE0nY
— Football Shirt News🌍 (@gentle_wong) May 14, 2025
Auckland City
𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗕𝗬 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛
The Navy Blues are fired up for a keenly contested Dominion Road Derby against Auckland United this Saturday at 2PM 👉 https://t.co/M8t24k7uiE
Don’t miss it, back the boys at Kiwitea Street! 💙⚽
📷 | @phototeknz… pic.twitter.com/AY7tYVw7Ij
— 🇳🇿 Auckland City FC (@AucklandCity_FC) May 23, 2025
Palmeiras
Rumoured Puma Club World Cup kit TBA. Existing 2025 kit:
SE Palmeiras (#Palmeiras) and Puma Brazil (#pumafootball) have revealed their 2025 Home kit, marking the latest addition to the club’s official match wear.
Read more: https://t.co/CF8A8gkOap
The shirt is green with a white V-neck collar and white sleeve cuffs. It features… pic.twitter.com/50yxkaBHSZ
— Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) February 26, 2025
Flamengo
Dê uma olhada em Mini Kit Flamengo Jogo 1 Adidas 2025 por R$349,99 https://t.co/EFt067k0sD pic.twitter.com/DCqaw008Pm
— Josivania Sousa (@Josivaniasous) May 7, 2025
Fluminense
2024 🆚 2025 – Fluminense @UmbroBrasil Home Kit
🔎 No, no es la misma
🔎 Bastones más angostos y sin trama
🔎 Grueso cuello redondo y puños en blanco
🔎 ‘Das laranjeiras para o mondo’ en la cintura pic.twitter.com/GCgHjThZnp
— Marca de Gol (@marcadegol) February 12, 2025
Botafogo
Botafogo and Reebok have released the club’s 2025/26 home kit, named “Aura 90”, which draws inspiration from the club’s 1990s era. #vamosbotafogo #Botafogo #ReebokFootball pic.twitter.com/Ft3q1PGxBa
— Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) June 4, 2025
River Plate
🚰| Kit Leaks
⚪🔴 River Plate Home 25/26
Check out those sleeves. How refreshing to see Adidas play about with the location of the iconic 3 stripes.
[📸 @PoliticaEnRiver] pic.twitter.com/uchiVjqYKX
— The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) May 29, 2025
Boca Juniors
Home kit TBA
Boca Juniors have unveiled their third kit for the 2025/26 season, celebrating 120 years since the club’s founding and honouring the many titles won throughout its history.
Read more: https://t.co/d8GZlX3kYT#BocaJuniors #Boca #adidasfootball #vamosboca #cabj pic.twitter.com/XLYoljN8r2
— Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) April 3, 2025
