Only four teams remain in the Club World Cup and we’ve ranked them all by their chances of winning the competition.

Whether you love or hate the new format, you can’t deny that the tournament has thrown up some fascinating clashes up until this point.

We’ve assessed all four sides remaining in the competition and have ranked their chances of lifting the Club World Cup trophy later this month.

4. Fluminense

The last non-Europeans standing.

Back in May, we had Fluminense 19th in our power rankings, but they’ve managed to defy the odds since then and now have a semi-final against Chelsea to look forward to.

Having already beaten the likes of Inter and Al-Hilal, Fluminense are certainly no mugs and will cause Chelsea some real problems in the semi-final.

Captained by Thiago Silva, the Brazilian side are the biggest underdog remaining in the competition, but they should definitely be taken seriously.

3. Real Madrid

If Real Madrid manage to make it past PSG, they will no doubt be the favourites going into the final.

However, because of their tricky semi-final tie, we can’t justify placing them any higher than third at this moment in time.

Xabi Alonso is still in the early days of his reign at the club, but there have been several promising signs early on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has embedded himself into the side nicely and Gonzalo Garcia has enjoyed quite the tournament too.

If both teams turn up on the night, Real Madrid vs PSG could be the game of the tournament. We can’t wait for it.

2. Chelsea

This one is heavily influenced by the draw.

In absolute terms, we certainly wouldn’t be placing Chelsea ahead of either Real Madrid or PSG. Should they make it to the final, they’ll go into it as the underdogs.

But of the four terms remaining in the competition, we’re most confident it’ll be Enzo Maresca’s Blues lining up at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

PSG against Real Madrid is a knife-edge heavyweight bout, whereas Chelsea ought to be firm favourites in their semi. Fluminense will be stubborn, tough-to-beat opponents but Chelsea have made it this far by passing such tests. A potential final would be a different story.

1. PSG

Since May, we’ve had the French champions as the favourites to win this competition and that’s not changing now.

While their semi-final clash against Real Madrid will be a firm challenge, they do have what it takes to better their Spanish opponents.

Luis Enrique’s side are undoubtedly the most settled team remaining in the competition and having scored 12 goals in their last five games, they certainly aren’t short of firepower.

Having already won Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions and the Champions League, this squad knows what it takes to get over the line.

