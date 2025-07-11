Crystal Palace are set to be banned from next season’s Europa League – and they won’t be the first club to have been kicked out of European competitions.

Clubs are barred from competing in the same UEFA competition if an individual or ownership group is considered to have a decisive influence over more than one of those teams.

And Palace’s major shareholder, John Textor, is also the main shareholder of Ligue 1 giants Lyon. The French club have been reinstated in the top division following last month’s demotion to Ligue 2.

This means Palace are in danger of losing out and we’ve picked out seven further clubs that received bans from UEFA for various misdemeanours.

Manchester City

UEFA launched an investigation after German newspaper Der Spiegel published leaked documents in November 2018, alleging City had inflated the value of a sponsorship deal and misled European football’s governing body.

Reports alleged City – who always denied wrongdoing – deliberately misled UEFA so they could meet FFP rules requiring clubs to break even.

In February 2020, the independent adjudicatory chamber said City had broken the rules by ‘overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016’.

The Premier League side were banned from European competitions for two seasons and fined £26.9million.

But this was overturned later in 2020 on the grounds of insufficient evidence and City were reinstated into the Champions League.

AC Milan

Milan were sanctioned for failing to meet Financial Fair Play regulations in the three-year periods between 2014-17 and 2015-18.

The Serie A giants struck a deal with the governing body for just one year for overspending.

And the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Milan would be excluded from participating in UEFA club competitions in 2019-20 for not meeting their break-even obligations.

This meant the club were banned from the Europa League; they were also banned from the competition 12 months previously, but were reinstated after an appeal.

Juventus

Having previously been relegated to Serie B as punishment for their part in the Calciopoli scandal of 2006, Juventus found themselves in hot water again in 2023.

The Italian giants were in trouble with UEFA, who suspended them from 2023-24 continental competition for breaching the organisation’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Besiktas

One of the biggest clubs in Turkey, Besiktas were slapped with a one-year ban from UEFA competitions for their involvement in domestic match-fixing.

The Istanbul outfit appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but were unsuccessful and were unable to take part in the 2013-14 Europa League.

They were replaced by Norway’s Tromso, whom they had beaten to qualify for the group stage.

Fenerbahce

Implicated in the same Turkish match-fixing scandal as Istanbul rivals Besiktas, Fenerbahce received a two-year European suspension.

While appealing, Fener continued their Champions League qualification campaign and, after losing a play-off to Arsenal, were due to take part in the Europa League group stage.

But their ban was upheld by the CAS and out they went.

Malaga

In 2013, Malaga reached the Champions League quarter-finals and were equipped with star players like Joaquin, Isco, Julio Baptista and Roque Santa Cruz.

Sadly, the side managed by Manuel Pellegrini was soon broken up and the Andalucians were handed a four-season UEFA ban for failure to pay their debts.

This was later reduced to a single season, but Malaga are now rooted in Spain’s Segunda Division and the chances of European nights returning to the Costa del Sol appear remote.

FK Pobeda

North Macedonian side FK Pobeda were hit with a whopping eight-year ban from UEFA competitions in 2009 for ‘manipulating the outcome of a match’.

This was after irregular betting patterns were observed concerning a Champions League qualifier against Armenia’s FC Pyunik five years earlier.

Not only that, but club president Aleksandar Zabrcanec and player Nikolce Zdraveski were banned from all football-related activity for life.

