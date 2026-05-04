European behemoths, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus have built their names upon years of domestic dominance and hoovering up league titles, but how do they all stack up against one another?

Inter have just moved above Manchester United and Liverpool for league titles after winning their 21st Scudetto in 2025-26, but they still have lots of ground to make up on the giant clubs at the top of this list.

Here are the 10 clubs with the most league titles across Europe’s five major leagues.

=9. Arsenal – 13

When the Gunners won their 13th league title in 2003-04, their fans could’ve harboured ambitions of eclipsing Manchester United and even Liverpool.

An Invincible team. A world-class manager. A shiny new stadium to match the club’s ambitions. What was stopping them from going on and dominating as United and Liverpool once did? They were only two behind the Red Devils after going unbeaten that year.

Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea. That’s what. The money pumped into Chelsea, and latterly Manchester City, has seen Arsenal stuck on 13 titles for over two decades. They’ve finished runners-up five times since they last got their mitts on the Premier League trophy, including each of the last three seasons.

But will they claim No.14 this year or will they be the bridesmaids once again? Too close to call.

=9. PSG – 13

The Parisiens had only won two Ligue 1 titles (1985-86 and 1993-94) before the Qatari takeover heralded a new dawn in 2011.

There’s been the odd slip in the years since – with Montpellier, Monaco and Lille all upsetting the odds – but an imperial era has seen PSG claim 11 of the last 13 titles.

Luis Enrique’s men look set to make it 14 this season, though they’ve been made to sweat by surprise package Lille.

This season will mark the first time that they’ve won five in a row in the QSI era, but they’ve still got lots to do if they’re to eclipse Lyon’s historic seven-in-a-row in the noughties.

Amazing, those seven titles are the only titles Les Gones have won in their history, while Marseille and Saint-Etienne were the most decorated clubs prior to PSG’s competition-distorting takeover, having each won 10 titles apiece.

8. AC Milan – 19

The Rossoneri have made it to a Champions League semi-final and won a Scudetto in the past few years, but those have been outliers in a relatively miserable period in the great club’s history.

Gone are the days that it was commonplace to see Milan in title races and the latter stages of the Champions League.

They didn’t actually win as many Scudetti as you might think when they had Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout and were among the best sides in Europe. In the noughties, they only won the title once (2003-04).

Prior to winning the title once in each of the last three decades, Milan won three in the pre-war era, six more in the 50s and 60s, one apiece in the 70s and 80s, but it was the 1990s in which they really ruled supreme in Italy – arguably when Serie A was at its strongest, with five league titles between 1991 and 1999. Surprisingly, they also finished 10th and 11th in that golden era.

=6. Liverpool – 20

Older Liverpool fans had to stomach an unthinkable 30-year wait for the English title after seeing their club dominate the 1970s and 1980s.

Kenny Dalglish led the Reds to their 18th title in imperious fashion in 1989-90, their 11th since 1973, and it looked like the good times would continue forever. But Arsenal’s Michael Thomas denied them No.19 in unforgettable fashion on the final day of the 1990-91 season, and from there the wait went on. And on. And on.

Liverpool still won lots of silverware after the Premier League rebrand, but it took a once-in-a-generation force of personality in Jurgen Klopp to get to finally get them over the line and topping the table over 38 years.

Arne Slot delivered No.20 last season, restoring them to their perch alongside their old rivals. But who will make it to No.21 first is an open question.

=6. Manchester United – 20

Unthinkably for a club of their size, only three managers have won the league title in charge of Manchester United.

Ernest Mangnall won two in the pre-war era. Sir Matt Busby added another five in the 50s and 60s. And then Sir Alex Ferguson established the club as a modern superpower, winning 13 in an era in which the Premier League exploded in terms of worldwide popularity.

No manager in the history of Europe’s five major leagues has won as many, although Pep Guardiola – three with Barcelona, three with Bayern Munich, and six with Manchester City – is getting close.

Who will be the fourth manager to do it? Plenty have tried and failed in the 13 years since Ferguson retired.

5. Inter Milan – 21

Inter Milan have been Italian football’s dominant force over the past decade and won their 21st Scudetto with four games to spare in 2026.

The Nerazzurri won this year’s title with three games to spare, notching up 26 wins from 35 matches.

For a team traditionally known as Italy’s nearly men, freezing with the finish line in sight, this has been especially impressive.

4. Barcelona – 28

Before Guardiola was appointed Barcelona manager in 2008, Barcelona found themselves 13 titles behind their old foes Real Madrid. Now it’s just eight – and soon to be seven.

Might they one day dethrone Los Blancos? If the next 18 years are anything like the last 18, they could get close.

3. Bayern Munich – 35

Given the stranglehold they have on German football, winning 13 of the last 14 Bundesliga titles, it appears an inevitability that Bayern will move top of this list in the coming years.

It was 11 in a row before Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen spoiled their party, but normal service soon resumed.

Looking at how Vincent Kompany’s side are shaping up and the paltry state of the competition they’re facing domestically, it’s only a matter of time for Bundesliga titles No.36 and No.37.

Not bad going, considering that the German top flight was only officially formed over half a century later than most of Europe’s other top leagues. Bayern have more Bundesliga titles than every other club in Germany combined.

=1. Real Madrid – 36

Somehow Los Blancos haven’t won back-to-back La Liga titles in nearly 20 years. Unbelievably, the last man to win successive league titles as Real Madrid manager was Leo Beenhakker back in the late 1980s.

The club have actually won more Champions League titles than Spanish titles in the past 15 years or so.

It’s not since the latter half of the 1980s, when they won five in a row, that Madrid have enjoyed a period of domestic superiority that the likes of Bayern, Juventus and Manchester United have in the modern era.

Still, Madrid have such a rich history that they remain way out in front, with titles dating back to the 1930s. They’ve won more La Liga titles than every club not named Barcelona combined.

=1. Juventus – 36

The Old Lady were already Italian football’s most successful club by the time the Calciopoli scandal resulted in their relegation to Serie B in 2006.

At that point, it appeared possible that one of the Milan clubs could take advantage of the void left by Juve and one day topple their Scudetto tally.

That didn’t quite transpire. Inter ruled supreme in Juventus’ wilderness years, while Milan won one, but it didn’t take long for them to return. They bounced back to Serie A at the first time of asking, and within five years were back on top.

Juventus then won a record nine straight Serie A titles, reestablishing a surely unassailable lead when it comes to most Scudetti won. It’s been six years since they last won it, though – this drought is now as long as the last one.

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