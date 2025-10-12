Cole Palmer recently named his four favourite players of all time and included former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United stars in his list.

The 23-year-old is undoubtedly among the best players in the world right now, but what about the players that he looked up to when growing up?

During an interview with Sports Direct, these were the four favourite players that Palmer named in order.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Growing up as a Man United fan, it’s no surprise that CR7 was one of his idols.

When Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or with United in 2008, Palmer would’ve only been six years old at the time, which puts into perspective how long he’s been going.

Palmer never got the chance to share the pitch with Ronaldo, although he did come close in October 2022.

Both Palmer and Ronaldo were on the bench for the Manchester derby that day, but only Palmer got on the pitch as City won the game 6-3.

3. Wayne Rooney

Sticking with the United theme, Palmer named Rooney as his third favourite player of all time.

“When I do go back to the stadium [Old Trafford] it’s good because obviously I used to go and watch matches there,” Palmer said in a separate interview.

“Rooney [was my icon]. I supported United and he was the best player.”

From being on the front cover of FIFA to being England’s star player for several years, it’s no wonder that Rooney captured the imaginations of so many kids who grew up in the 2000s.

By the time Rooney left United in 2017, Palmer would’ve been 15 years old and was in the process of becoming a professional himself.

2. Neymar

The Brazilian winger captured the imagination of youngsters like only a handful of players have ever been able to.

From his dazzling early years with Santos to his peak years with Barcelona and PSG, Neymar during his prime was a force to be reckoned with.

In terms of pure natural ability, the 33-year-old has to be in the conversation as one of the best players to ever play the beautiful game.

Palmer has never had the chance to play against Neymar and given he’s currently in Brazil with Santos, it seems unlikely they ever will, unless they meet on the international stage.

1. Lionel Messi

Who else?

When previously asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo, Palmer has always sided with the Inter Miami star, who he described as the GOAT.

He even recently revealed that Messi was part of the reason that he wanted the number 10 shirt at Chelsea.

“I wore number ten all my life growing up and I just like the number,” Palmer said back in June.

“Messi, was the big one [I idolised] and Rooney, and players like that. It’s just an iconic number.”

Palmer has never played against Messi, but he did have a front row seat to watch him in 2021 when he was on the bench for Man City against PSG in the Champions League.

