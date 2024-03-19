We’re almost at the final international break of the 2023-24 season and then all attention will turn to the climax of the club calendar, the title races across Europe and latter stages of the Champions League.

So it’s easy to forget that it’s less than a hundred days until the Copa America gets underway in the United States, with the holders Argentina set to kick off the tournament against an as-yet unconfirmed opponent at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

We don’t know about you, but we cannot wait. And the recent kit unveilings from Adidas and Nike have given us a taste for watching the likes of Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, Darwin Nunez and Christian Pulisic in the North American sunshine this summer.

For your perusal, we’ve compiled every available kit released so far – both official releases and purported leaks. Keep checking back as we’ll be keeping this one updated as and when new leaks and releases happen.

USMNT

Very slick.

Nike unveils latest kit for Men's and Women's US National Team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cHxPVmuThw — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) March 18, 2024

Mexico

Two typically flamboyant designs from Adidas for Mexico. We bestow them the official Planet Football seal of approval.

The new Mexico home shirt by adidas 🇲🇽 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/z9FxwrDLer — Vintage Football Shirts (@VFshirts) March 14, 2024

Mexico’s new away shirt is a beauty. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rd1li6mVBG — Secret Shirt Co (@secretshirtco) March 14, 2024

Argentina

Lionel Messi’s last major tournament? That extra gold badge looks good on him. Proper Argentina kits, these.

Lionel Messi in Argentina's new Copa America kits! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Tg1cwTKHge — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 14, 2024

Brazil

It’s almost impossible to make a Brazil kit look bad and we’re delighted to announce that Nike haven’t failed to produce the goods in 2024.

📸🇧🇷 Official: Brazil's Home & Away Kits for the Copa America 2024. pic.twitter.com/mxx5U2RlRT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 18, 2024

Uruguay

Note: these are the most recently released Uruguay kits, commemorating a century since they won Olympic gold in Paris. They actually failed to qualify for this summer’s Olympics, so it may be that these beautiful strips had a limited run-out in the qualifiers.

No official Copa America kit has been announced, and there are no leaks just yet.

Ohhhh yes Uruguay. A dream of a kit to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their win at the 1924 Olympics. Polo collar, a flag-themed button enclosure, and that logo treatment. Whooooosh. pic.twitter.com/UGgTRDWV8T — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) January 18, 2024

These are the kits that @Uruguay will use at the Olympic Qualifiers in Venezuela. These are the commemorative kits celebrating the 100th anniversary of their Olympic Gold in Paris. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/I1ArZxX6yo — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) January 17, 2024

• • • •

READ: Every Euro 2024 released & leaked so far: England & France looking very smart…

• • • •

Chile

Chile’s home kit tries something a bit different with those dots. Away is clean, classic and simple.

The new Chile 2024 Copa America home and away kits are out 🇨🇱 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Y46PVfPlvx — Vintage Football Shirts (@VFshirts) March 14, 2024

Colombia

Colombia just don’t do bad kits, do they?

We can already picture Luis Diaz’s old man wearing these, watching on from the stands.

adidas have launched the new Colombia home and away kits for the Copa America 2024 🇨🇴 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/nj7ltGyr6O — Vintage Football Shirts (@VFshirts) March 14, 2024

Bolivia

TBA. No leaks yet.

Ecuador

Marathon have manufactured these numbers, but they might just have opened up a can of worms.

According to FIFA regulations, kits must adhere to the following rule: “The front Area and the Back Area of the Shirt must feature the same single Dominant Colour”

These kits don’t, which has led to speculation that Ecuador won’t be permitted to wear it at this summer’s tournament.

Thoughts on the Copa America kits?.. 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/9OBa1oHskB — Warriors of Ecuador (@EcuadorHeroes) March 13, 2024

Paraguay

Leaks and kit announcements TBA. According to Footy Headlines, their home kit is set to feature a design inspired by the Paraguayan harp, their national instrument – and their away kit is set to have a rainforest-inspired design.

Peru

There’s that iconic red sash.

Now available on adidas US.

adidas Peru 2024 Kits.

🔗 https://t.co/szycwIngVL ad pic.twitter.com/QvdzA00p8v — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) March 14, 2024

Venezuela

These have gone under the radar are a little amid some of the more high-profile Adidas kit announcements, but they’re just lovely. Classic burgundy for La Vinotinto.

https://twitter.com/vladarachov/status/1768339232618381623

Jamaica

TBA. It’s rumoured that Jamaica will deviate from their traditional bright yellow and wear a ‘cream yellow’ number at this year’s Copa America. Watch this space.

Panama

TBA.

READ NEXT: Ranking every 2023-24 Premier League home kit from worst to best



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the all-time top scorer for every South American nation?