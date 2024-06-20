Stars from Argentina and Brazil dominate the top 10 list of the highest-paid footballers at Copa America 2024.

While footballers don’t play international football for a paycheque, they are making serious amounts of money while playing for their club sides.

We’ve taken a closer look at Copa America 2024 and using figures provided by Capology, have found the 10 highest-paid players at the tournament this year.

10. Cristian Romero – £165,000 per week

Lionel Messi recently labelled the Tottenham star as the “best defender in the world” which is quite the praise coming from the Inter Miami man.

“I think he [Romero] is the best defender in the world right now,” Messi said last year. “He played very well and, in my opinion, he was the man of the match. Having him behind me is the best thing that can happen to me.”

At Tottenham, he’s currently taking home £165,000 per week, although Real Madrid have reportedly been sniffing around him in recent weeks. Watch this space.

=8. Gabriel Martinelli – £180,000 per week

The Brazilian winger was in and out of the Arsenal XI last season as he struggled to find his top form for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Despite not scoring for Arsenal since March, Martinelli can still be a game-changer on his day. Given the wide options Brazil have at their disposal, the 23-year-old will likely be used as an impact player during the tournament.

=8. Enzo Fernandez – £180,000 per week

His club career hasn’t quite hit the same heights as his international career, but there’s still plenty of time for the 23-year-old to make a name for himself at Chelsea.

Following his £107million switch to Stamford Bridge last year, he was handed an eight-and-a-half-year contract which is worth an eye-watering £180,000 per week.

7. Lautaro Martinez – £184,000 per week

In Europe’s top five leagues, only four players scored more goals than Martinez did last season. The Inter Milan forward is set to lead the line for Argentina this summer and is currently earning a healthy £184,000 per week.

6. Lionel Messi – £186,000 per week

Believe it or not, Messi is only the seventh highest-paid player at Copa America this year. He’s still the highest-paid player in MLS, but compared to players playing in Europe, his wages are on the lower end.

Of course, when you factor in the brand and commercial deals that Messi receives, he’ll be earning significantly more than £186,000 per week. However, that’s what he’s earning as his base wage at Inter Miami.

It’s also worth pointing out that Messi reportedly turned down an offer of £434m per season to play in Saudi Arabia last year, in favour of joining Inter Miami.

=4. Raphinha – £207,000 per week

Despite not being a regular starter for Barcelona last season, Raphinha was still among the most productive players at the club. In La Liga, he averaged a goal or assist every 91.5 minutes which is some going.

There has been some speculation that he could be on the move this summer, with clubs from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia said to be interested.

=4. Rodrygo – £207,000 per week

Fresh off winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, Rodrygo will be looking to win his first-ever trophy with Brazil this summer.

Currently earning around £207,000 per week, it’s no wonder that he ranks among the highest-paid players at the tournament.

3. Eder Militao – £241,000 per week

Despite missing the bulk of last season with an ACL injury, Militao has recovered in time to take part in Copa America this year.

Having previously won the tournament back in 2019, his experience could prove to be vital in the later stages of the competition.

2. Marquinhos – £278,000 per week

Earning a yearly salary of around £14.5million, it’s no wonder that Marquinhos has spent the last decade playing for PSG.

Along with being one of the highest-paid players in the Brazil squad, Marquinhos is also one of the most experienced. With 85 international caps under his belt, he’ll have a crucial role to play this summer.

1. Vinicius Junior – £345,000 per week

Who else? Vinicius is by far the highest-paid player at Copa America, taking home a whopping £345,000 per week at Real Madrid.

He’s the current front-runner for the Ballon d’Or and if he manages to lead Brazil to victory this summer, surely that prize has got his name on it?

While the 23-year-old often showcases his class in club football, he’s not quite been up to the same standard on the international stage. In 30 appearances for Brazil, he’s only managed to score three goals – a record he’ll be looking to change this summer.

