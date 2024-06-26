Each and every team has now played at least once at this year’s Copa America and the standout players so far have been a mix of established superstar names and surprise packages.

Players including Brazil’s Vinicius Junior have so far struggled to show what they’re made of out in the United States, but we’re certainly not writing him off coming good as the tournament goes on.

We’ve picked out eight early contenders that have so far stood out to us in the early stages of the 2024 Copa America. Here are our early Player of the Tournament Power Rankings, which we’ll keep updated as things progress.

8. Jahmali Waite

Jamaica lost 1-0 in their opener against Mexico, but they have a chance to turn things around with relatively forgiving matches against Ecuador and Venezuela to come in the group.

Mexico might have come away with a far more comfortable victory were it not for an exceptional performance from Jamaica ‘keeper Waite, who made 10 saves and miraculously kept Mexico out for almost 70 minutes. The El Paso Locomotive goalkeeper has surely caught the attention of one or two scouts.

An inspired goalkeeper can take you a long way in tournament football. Repeat displays like that and Jamaica might have half a chance of causing an upset or two.

7. Cesar Montes

Another relatively lesser-known name, Almeria centre-back Montes produced a solid display in Mexico’s opening victory over Jamaica. Unlike at the other end, Mexico kept their goalkeeper relatively well-protected – and their well-structured defence was the reason why.

Montes has suffered relegations from La Liga in each of the last two seasons with Espanyol and Almeria, who suffered a particularly dreadful 2023-24 campaign with just 21 points and no wins until mid-March.

But he’s kept his head up and demonstrated he can be a decent defender in the right set-up. Don’t be surprised if there’s transfer interest if performances like this continue in the States this summer.

6. Darwin Nunez

The jury remains out on Nunez at Liverpool after two perplexing seasons on Merseyside, in which he’s shown flashes of brilliance alongside some remarkable feats of clumsiness.

But he looks a different beast for his country, particularly since Marcelo Bielsa took over. The striker has scored in each of his last six appearances for Uruguay, notching nine goals over that run, extending that run with the third goal in a statement-making 3-1 victory over Panama in their Copa America opener.

Bielsa x Nunez is promising everything you’d wish for and more. Appointment viewing.

5. James Rodriguez

The Colombian has struggled over recent years as current trends in the club game have moved away from the use of a classic No.10, but he continues to deliver the goods for his country.

Watch him with the ball at his feet and this could be 2014. You’re 10 years younger. Close your eyes and you can just hear ITV’s Brazil, Braziiiiil theme.

In all seriousness, he was nothing short of wonderful in Colombia’s 3-1 opening victory over Paraguay. Deservedly named man of the match.

4. Lautaro Martinez

The early front runner for the Golden Boot is yet to start a game and has only clocked up 31 minutes across Argentina’s two matches so far.

He came on late to score Argentina’s second against Canada, sealing the points late on, and was the late match-winner against Chile with an 88th-minute striker. Talk about impact.

Back in Qatar, Martinez got Scaloni’s nod at the start of the tournament but lost his place to Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez as it wore on. We could see the opposite happening here.

The Inter forward comes into this tournament in a confident mood, having just compared himself to the likes of Kylian Mbappe after the best season of his life. You’d expect him to come into the starting line-up for the final group stage game against Peru, with rotations expected after qualification secured, with a real chance to nail down his claim.

Ultimately, though, if Argentina were to go far or even retain the trophy, it’ll be difficult to look past you know who…

3. Christian Pulisic

Alongside Uruguay left-back Matias Vina (a dark horse? Watch this space), the USA’s star man was the only player in the opening round of fixtures to notch both a goal and an assist.

The AC Milan forward gave the hosts lift-off with a peach of a strike from outside the box after just three minutes, later setting up Folarin Balogun for the second goal of their 2-0 win.

There will be tougher tests to come for Pulisic and his team-mates, but the opening win sees them well-placed to reach the knockout stages.

2. Federico Valverde

There’s a strong argument that Uruguay, not World Cup holders Argentina, have been the best side in South America since Bielsa was appointed last year.

They’ve beaten both Brazil and Argentina in qualifying and kicked off the Copa America with a largely convincing 3-1 victory over Panama.

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, fresh from winning another Champions League, is the man that makes them tick from midfield. You’d swear he’d been developed in a lab as Bielsa’s perfect player, such is his brilliant mix of energy and technical ability.

He’s probably not a glamorous enough name, but if he were to lead Uruguay to Copa America glory, he should definitely be in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

1. Lionel Messi

We just can’t look past him. Even after turning 37 and in his twilight years, he remains Argentina’s talisman, central to everything they do going forward.

He wasn’t at his vintage best in the opener against Canada, but even on an off night where he fluffed a couple of presentable opportunities to score he set up Martinez for the second goal and created five more big chances.

The woodwork denied him against Chile on a frustrating evening, but he was once again the best player on the pitch. That was despite appearing to struggle with a thigh problem, which required treatment.

“It’s bothering me a bit, but I was able to finish the match,” Messi told reporters after the final whistle.

“I hope it’s nothing serious. It was hard for me to move freely. Tomorrow we’ll see how I feel.”

With Argentina already through to the quarters, don’t be surprised if he’s rested against Peru. But with the Ballon d’Or holder in this kind of form, the holders will take some stopping in the knockouts.