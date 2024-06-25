Copa America Power Ranking: USMNT ahead of Brazil as every team ranked from worst to best…

Every team has now played one match at this year’s Copa America – and we’ve taken the pleasure of ranking all of them from worst to best based on their performance so far.

Favourites such as Argentina and Uruguay laid down a marker with opening wins, the hosts USA got their tournament underway with three points while Brazil dropped points to unfancied Costa Rica.

We’ve ranked every nation at Copa America 2024 from worst to best based upon their first game, with Lionel Messi & Argentina leading the way.

Note: If you’d like to compare these rankings with our pre-tournament effort, please click here.

16. Bolivia

Having not qualified for a World Cup since 1994, Bolivia have made a poor start to qualification for the 2026 event and were probably ideal opponents for the hosts in their opening game.

The Bolivians huffed and puffed but failed to make much impression in Arlington, falling to a 2-0 defeat that was the definition of expected.

“We tried to recover but of course, after the goal in minute three, it all went down the hill,” Bolivia coach Antonio Carlos Zago told reporters.

“We should have competed a bit more, but we need to be aware that we had the host team in front of us. They are a strong national team and I am really happy with the effort made by the players.”

15. Panama

Up against a talented Uruguay side, Panama knew they were on a hiding to nothing in their opening game and probably won’t be too dispirited with a 3-1 defeat.

Despite this, their only goal was a late consolation and the much-improved CONCACAF outfit know that defeat against the hosts in their next outing will see them eliminated.

14. Jamaica

After containing Mexico in the first half of their opener, Jamaica flew out of the blocks after the interval in Houston and Michail Antonio thought he’d headed them ahead – only for VAR to disallow the goal.

A 1-0 defeat isn’t a disaster for the Reggae Boyz, who showed enough enterprise to back themselves to take points off Ecuador and Venezuela in Group B.

13. Paraguay

Finding themselves 2-0 down to Colombia at half-time of their opener, Paraguay applied themselves effectively after the interval and pulled a deserved goal back through Julio Enciso.

It wasn’t enough to get anything from the game, but the Paraguyans will be heartened by their spirited display and the draw between Brazil and Costa Rica in Group D’s other match gives them a chance to progress.

12. Ecuador

Tipped as many people’s dark horses, Ecuador suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Venezuela in their opening game.

Brighton forward Jeremy Sarmiento netted the opener after the Ecuadorians dominated the first half, but Enner Valencia’s red card precipitated a collapse.

They still have the talent to beat Mexico and Jamaica, but this was an inauspicious start.

11. Costa Rica

For Gustavo Alfaro, Costa Rica’s vastly experienced coach, this was one of those rare nights when everything went to plan tactically.

The Costa Ricans rode their luck at times – Brazil hit the woodwork, squandered numerous chances and will feel aggrieved that they were denied a first-half penalty.

But Alfaro’s team played with courage and spirit, defended for their lives, and showed incredible reliance. They deserved their point.

10. Canada

On a hiding to nothing against Argentina in the tournament opener, Canada shaded the first half and it took a Lionel Messi masterclass to unpick their stubborn defence after the break.

“We knew they were an intense team with physical players,” Messi said about the Canadians afterwards.

“Canada is fast and we knew that it wasn’t going to be easy.” Jesse Marsch’s physically resilient side will hope to beat Peru and Chile in their next two matches.

9. Peru

Chile and Peru have one of the most heated rivalries in South American football, but the opening game between the pair in Texas was a dour stalemate.

The Peruvians are struggling to replace the side that reached the 2018 World Cup with players of sufficient quality and they were unable to force the issue in their forgettable opener.

8. Chile

Chile are still repping many of the players who starred at the 2014 World Cup and, despite demonstrating more attacking intent than Peru, a stalemate was on the cards from early in this game.

Alexis Sanchez had the best chance of the Group A encounter when he blazed a shot over the crossbar from close range in the first half.

In punishing conditions, an aged Chile side rarely looked like breaking the deadlock but a point means they won’t be eliminated from the competition even if they lose to Argentina in their next match.

7. Mexico

This isn’t the most glittering generation of Mexican talent and their 1-0 win over Jamaica was marred by a serious injury to midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Alvarez, who plays for West Ham, went off in the first half clasping his hamstring, but the Mexicans won the game with a wonderful left-foot strike from Gerardo Arteaga.

This was a classic cautious opening game of a tournament – but there was also little to suggest Mexico will trouble the business end of this year’s finals.

6. Venezuela

Having made a positive start to World Cup qualifying, Venezuela entered the tournament with cautious optimism – but few expected them to beat Ecuador.

Goals from substitutes Jhonder Cadiz and Eduard Bello secured an impressive turnaround and qualification for the quarter-finals is now in Venezuelan hands.

5. Brazil

Despite enjoying 74% of possession, Brazil were sluggish in their opening match against Costa Rica and were held to a deserved 0-0.

With Neymar in the stands, the Selecao were unable to breach Costa Rica’s deep-lying defence and the crowd in Los Angeles were baffled to see Vinicius Junior subbed in the 71st minute.

Ignore the stats which say Brazil created chances; they were half-chances at best. A huge improvement is needed before facing Paraguay next.

4. United States

A third-minute goal from Christian Pulisic set the United States on their way to a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in their Group C opener.

Folarin Balogun added the second shortly before half-time and while the tournament hosts pushed for more goals in the second half they were unable to add to their tally.

“The message to the team is it’s always important to win your first game,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said.

“We talked about progressing our performance, improving our performance throughout the tournament, so I think it was a good starting point.”

The USMNT were aggressive from the off and will be relieved to get their tournament underway with a win. They should beat Panama next time to seal a quarter-final place before facing Uruguay.

3. Colombia

After failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Colombia entered this tournament with a point to prove and looked slick in their 2-1 win over Paraguay in Group D.

James Rodriguez rolled back the years to produce a virtuoso display, setting up goals for Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Munoz.

It’s now nine wins on the bounce for Colombia, and 24 matches since their last defeat. Despite a nervier-than-expected closing 20 minutes, they look as dynamic and as fired-up as their amazing run of form suggests.

2. Uruguay

Seen by many as second favourites behind Argentina, Uruguay got their campaign going with a 3-1 win over Panama.

Goals from Maximilano Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina sealed the victory over opponents who probably should’ve been buried quicker.

“The first half gave us the edge over our opponent. We should have scored more,” Marcelo Bielsa said afterwards.

“In the second half, there were 15 minutes where we performed very poorly. They dominated the ball during that time and they created opportunities where we were only leading by one goal and if they had scored, it would have been complicated for us.

“We missed five goals and we scored one in the first half and then we missed five and scored two in the second half.”

Room for improvement, then, in this young Uruguayan team. Scary for Bolivia and the United States.

1. Argentina

The Copa America holders and favourites started their title defence with a 2-0 win over Canada in the opening game.

Goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez sealed the win after Canada had enjoyed better chances in the first half.

Lionel Messi was irrepressible once more and Argentina will be confident of moving through the gears as the tournament progresses.