Copa America Power Ranking: USMNT below Canada after second round of matches…

We’re coming to the business end of the Copa America 2024 group stages and we’ve had the pleasure of seeing each team play twice – but who has impressed the most?

Argentina, Uruguay and Venezuela have sealed their progress to the quarter-finals, while a few big names are still sweating over their chances of progress.

We’ve ranked every nation at this year’s Copa America from worst to best based on their opening two games, with the hosts slowly slipping down our list…

16. Bolivia🟰

Swatted aside by the hosts in their opening match, Bolivia rolled over again against Uruguay and their elimination was all but confirmed by a 5-0 hammering.

Perhaps this is all understandable; an attempted coup back home, with images of armoured vehicles ramming the doors of the nation’s government palace has been making the rounds on social media and international news sites.

The images coming out of La Paz raised alarms and hours later the attempted coup reportedly failed. None of this is ideal preparation for an international football tournament.

15. Jamaica⬇️

Jamaica got their first-ever goal at Copa America but the wait goes on for their first-ever point after losing 3-1 to Ecuador – a result that made them the first team to be eliminated from this year’s finals.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio was the history-maker for the Reggae Boyz, but Jamaica didn’t get the result to show for their plucky performance.

A talented squad will now face Venezuela in their final match before regrouping for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

14. Paraguay⬇️

Paraguay have never really been South American powerhouses, but they have long been known for being a nightmare to play against – just like they were against England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain at multiple World Cups.

But they surprised everybody and went at Brazil with the ball, committing men forward with every attack. It worked a treat – for Brazil who won the game 4-1.

The likes of Julio Enciso and Miguel Almiron had their moments, but Paraguay are now eliminated from the competition.

13. Costa Rica⬇️

After gaining a surprise point against Brazil, Costa Rica crashed back to earth with a 3-0 defeat against Colombia.

“I told them at half-time if you want to reduce the deficit, you have to play,” manager Gustavo Alfaro said afterwards.

“I saw our team a bit static. If you don’t show yourself, they won’t find you. I don’t feel we have the right physical players for a long ball. It was uphill for us after the second goal.”

The CONCACAF side now need to beat Paraguay, Brazil to lose to Colombia and a six-goal swing to progress to the quarters. We’ll mark that down as unlikely.

12. Peru⬇️

Peru fought hard, but their 1-0 loss to Canada in a sweltering Kansas City leaves them needing to beat Argentina in their final match.

In an ugly match, Miguel Araujo’s red card tipped the balance against a Peruvian fightback and their ageing squad now needs to drag one final performance out of their limbs.

11. Chile⬇️

Chile frustrated Argentina throughout their fiercely contested match in New Jersey, even though they failed to register a shot on goal until deep into the second half.

But they succumbed to a late Lautaro Martinez winner, meaning the 2015 and 2016 champions need to beat Canada in their final match to stand any chance of going through.

10. Mexico⬇️

All the talk in the leadup to this tournament was that manager Jaime Lozano will remain in charge until the end of the 2026 World Cup, irrespective of what happens at Copa America.

“We want to take advantage of this great opportunity to not think about the immediacy of the result and project our path to 2026,” Mexico sporting director Duilio Davino said.

That theory now looks set to be tested – Mexico’s defeat against Venezuela means they need to beat Ecuador in their final match or face an early exit.

With star man Edson Alvarez injured and their general play impoverished, this may prove to be a chastening Copa for the CONCACAF giants.

9. Panama⬆️

Perhaps slightly fortunate to beat the hosts 2-1, Panama are now in a great position in progress. Victory over a hapless Bolivia will be enough as long as the United States fail to beat Uruguay in the final round of Group C matches.

A much-improved outfit over the past 12 months, the Central Americans are on the verge of making history.

8. Ecuador⬆️

After losing to Venezuela in their first game, Ecuador needed a response against Jamaica – and got one with a 3-1 victory.

The side haven’t quite clicked in the way they will want to – Kendry Paez was relatively quiet and the full-backs fell back after the interval – but they can think about that in the next game.

A draw against Mexico will see them into the quarter-finals on goal difference and Ecuador have the talent to ensure they don’t miss out.

7. United States⬇️

The USMNT were supposed to swat Panama aside to book a quarter-final place with a game remaining but fell victim to a madcap 2-1 defeat.

Timothy Weah’s early red card meant they had to survive almost the whole night playing a man down, suffering the final blow in the 83rd minute on a Jose Fajardo goal that gave Panama a shock win.

“I can’t fault the effort of the group, especially after going down the man,” coach Gregg Berhalter said afterwards.

“The guys dug in, and we were close to coming out with a point. But you know, it’s a shame because there was more in this game.”

They now need to beat Uruguay and hope Panama don’t do the same against Bolivia to avoid a humiliating group-stage exit.

6. Canada⬆️

Canada’s 1-0 win over Peru was a coming-of-age triumph; it was the side’s first win in Copa America history and their first under Jesse Marsch.

Against the type of streetwise opponents that have haunted Canada for years, Jonathan David got the game’s only goal that puts his country on course for the quarter-finals.

“It’s one of those kind of matches with conditions that you wouldn’t wish upon your worst enemy,” defender Alistair Johnson said afterwards. They got through it.

5. Brazil🟰

Many Brazilians were dreading the prospect of facing Paraguay in their second group match, but the Selecao ran out 4-1 winners to get their tournament back on track following an opening draw with Costa Rica.

But their opponents’ surprising openness allowed the Selecao’s superior talent to shine, with Vinicius Jr playing himself into form, Manchester City-bound Savio impressing and Lucas Paqueta scoring from the spot.

Brazil still need to iron out a few creases, but they know a place in the quarter-finals is theirs if they avoid defeat against Colombia – and a win will see them top the group.

4. Venezuela⬆️

After shocking Ecuador in their opening game, Venezuela repeated the magic with a 1-0 win over Mexico to book their passage into the quarter-finals.

Premier League cult hero Salomon Rondon scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot and this achievement, alongside a solid start to World Cup qualifying, suggests this is a golden era for Venezuelan football.

3. Colombia🟰

Colombia endured a nervy 30 minutes against Costa Rica before a defensive error allowed Luis Diaz to put them ahead from the spot. They didn’t look back.

The eventual 3-0 victory was enough to see them safely through to the next round and only defeat against Brazil will prevent this captivating side, led by the ageless James Rodriguez, from topping Group D.

2. Argentina⬇️

In a game where Argentina racked up the shots but failed to put Chile away, it took a late Lautaro Martinez winner to send the favourites through to the quarter-finals.

And there was an injury scare surrounding Lionel Messi in the first half, with the Argentina captain undergoing treatment for a hamstring problem.

“I didn’t speak with him after the game,” Lionel Scaloni said about Messi afterwards. “He ended up playing through.

“You saw he had the 50-meter sprint there… and it’s the last image I have (in my head). I can’t say more because I haven’t seen him.”

1. Uruguay⬆️

Early goals from Facundo Pellistri and Darwin Nunez got Uruguay off to a fast start against Bolivia and they didn’t look back, winning 5-0 with five different goalscorers to all but seal their place in the quarters.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are purring and face an irresistible opportunity to eliminate the hosts in their final group match in Kansas City.

They are the hipster’s favourites and they are also our favourites.