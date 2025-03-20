Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham stars are among the players to watch out for in this season’s Copa Libertadores.

South America’s biggest club tournament soon kicks off with Botafogo looking to defend their first title while historic side Boca Juniors are already eliminated having lost on penalties to Alianza Lima in the qualifiers.

The group stage, which sees eight groups of four play each other home and away, begins in April and for those watching for the first time, there may be some faces you recognise along the way.

Oscar

The former Chelsea player became the first big name to leave Europe for the money after he joined Chinese side Shanghai Port but in fairness to the now 33-year-old his tears when he left the club in 2024 suggested he had grown fond of his surroundings.

After his time in China, Oscar headed home to Brazil and to Sao Paulo where he had first started his career.

He signed a three-year deal at the end of December, making his second debut against Guarani in January, and has scored twice since returning to the club.

Lucas Moura

The Tottenham hero of Amsterdam in 2019, Moura returned to his native Brazil in 2023 after over 300 games in Europe.

Like Oscar, it was a homecoming for Moura who was born in Sao Paulo and played for the team between 2010 and 2012.

Since coming back, he has scored 16 goals in 55 games in the largest city in Brazil and hopes to add a Copa Libertadores to his trophy cabinet.

Memphis Depay

Former Manchester United forward Depay is now playing for Corinthians having successfully rebuilt his reputation at Lyon following his spell at Old Trafford.

His performances in France earned him a move to Barcelona and then a season at Atletico before the Dutchman joined Sao-Paulo-based Corinthians last year.

He has scored nine times in 29 matches for the club which is already more than he managed for United.

Alex Telles

Having been at Inter and Porto, Manchester United opted to sign Brazilian left-back Alex Telles in 2020 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at the wheel.

For a fee of £15.4 million, Telles made his debut in the 2-1 win over PSG in the Champions League but by August 2022, he was sent on loan to Sevilla.

After a stint in Saudi, Telles moved back to Brazil to join Botafogo and scored in the 2024 Copa Libertadores Final.

Roque Santa Cruz

Blackburn legend Roque Santa Cruz may have turned 42 last August but the Paraguayan is still playing at Club Libertad, the 11th team he has been at in his career.

He tried to join the club in September 2021 after Libertad reached the semi-final of the Copa Sudamericana but the move failed meaning by the time he did transfer, he was 40 years old.

Despite his age, Santa Cruz continues to find the net and he became the second-oldest Copa Liebratdoes goalscorer when he netted at the age of 42 years, eight months and 21 days.

Danilo

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City defender Danilo is back in South America hoping to win his second Copa Libertadores having been successful with a Neymar-inspired Santos in 2011.

Danilo won six league titles during his time in Europe before returning to Brazil in 2025 at Flamengo.

Joining in January, the 33-year-old has played four times so far but his experience will be a useful tool for former Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis who manages the team.

Allan

Midfield hardman Allan spent the majority of his career in Italy having made over 100 appearances for Udinese and then more than 150 at Napoli.

He swapped Naples for Merseyside when he joined Everton in 2020 but returned to a warmer climate at Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda in 2022.

Following the spell in the Middle East, Allan moved to Brazil and Botafogo where he won the Copa Libertadores last year.

Felipe Anderson

Former West Ham player Felipe Anderson sandwiched a spell at the London Stadium in between two stints at Lazio.

A record signing for West Ham at the time, Anderson did okay in his first year but proceeded to score just once in the 2019-20 campaign.

He spent a year on loan at Porto before returning to Lazio with a record of 12 goals in 73 games for the Hammers.

He declined to stay in Rome in 2024 and moved back home to join Palmeiras but has played just 19 times since returning.