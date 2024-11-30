6 players to look out for in the Copa Libertadores final: Hulk, Almada, Telles…

The 2024 Copa Libertadores final is here, with Botafogo of Rio De Janeiro set to take on Atletico Mineiro of Belo Horizonte.

The fourth all-Brazilian final of the last five years will see fans of the two clubs migrating across the border to Buenos Aires’ iconic Estadio Monumental. As ever in South American club football’s showpiece occasion – their equivalent of the Champions League final – there are a number of recognisable veterans and up-and-coming rising stars set to take to the field.

We’ve identified six players worth keeping an eye out for.

Igor Jesus

Brazil’s struggles are well-documented, particularly in front of goal with Vinicius Junior struggling to match his club form and years since the emergence of a world-class No.9.

But there’s great hope in striker Igor Jesus, who signed for Botafogo after four years away from the spotlight at UAE Pro League outfit Shabab Al Ahli. The 23-year-old opened his account for the Selecao in October and has scored eight goals in 24 outings for his current club.

West Ham, Newcastle and Fulham have all been linked with a move for the forward. It would not be a surprise if he crosses the Atlantic in January.

Hulk

There are no Champions League winners looking to complete the set in this year’s final, but former Porto and Zenit battering ram Hulk is probably the most high-profile face from the European game.

Following his stint in China, the 38-year-old has been back in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro since 2021. He’s got an exceptional one-in-two goalscoring record for the club, having notched over 100 goals in 222 appearances.

The veteran has won a heap of domestic silverware with the club, but this would be the perfect way to cap off a wonderful late-career spell.

Thiago Almada

There might not be any Champions League winners on show, but there is a World Cup winner. Talented Argentinian playmaker Almeida was a fringe player in Argentina’s triumph in Qatar, and has long been tipped to sign for a top European club.

But instead Almada made a surprise, eyebrow-raising move to Botafogo in the summer, a fee of $21million was both a record sale for MLS (having left Atlanta United) and a record import to the Brazilian league.

He’s quickly proven his worth, and underlined his quality with a starring role in Botafogo’s vital 3-0 midweek win over title rivals Palmeiras. There’s every chance he proves himself the difference-maker here.

Botafogo invested heavily in the 23-year-old but it would be no major surprise to see him sold for a healthy profit in the coming years.

Deyverson

Neither a wonderkid nor a household name in Europe – his experience over here amounted to time with Benfica B and a series of forgettable stints with lower-half La Liga sides – Deyverson nevertheless has what it takes to be the star of the show.

He scored the match-winner when Palmeiras won the Libertadores three years ago and now the experienced and flamboyant forward is gunning to win it with a second club, Atletico Mineiro. Already something of a cult hero in Brazil, he has a chance here to secure his legacy further.

Gustavo Scarpa

We couldn’t help but get excited when Nottingham Forest signed the mercurial Brazilian skateboarding enthusiast back, but unfortunately the reality of the move proved altogether less inspiring and he ultimately came and went without leaving much of an impression.

The moustachioed winger has kicked on admirably since returning home earlier this year and ought to sprinkle some unpredictability into the mix. Like Deyverson, he’s bidding to win it again, having been part of the Palmeiras side that lifted the trophy in back-to-back years – 2020 and 2021.

Alex Telles

It freaks our nut a bit that Telles is only three years younger than fellow ex-Manchester United full-back Rafael, who is almost part of Botafogo’s squad.

While Telles is expected to start in his natural left-back role here, Rafael will play no part. He’s struggled for injuries since signing for the club in 2021 and has been reduced to just 68 minutes of action in 2024.

Following a season playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, Telles is back in Brazil a decade after he left Gremio as a highly-rated youngster.