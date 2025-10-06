The prospect of the 2026 World Cup being hosted by Donald Trump’s America is looking more and more ghastly by the day.

With the mass deportations, eye-watering ticket prices, Gianni Infantino slobbering all over Trump, too many teams playing in a bloated format and scorching temperatures, next year’s tournament isn’t shaping up as one for the purists.

We’ve picked out 13 countries that would make more exciting and suitable hosts of the world’s greatest sporting competition than the United States.

Note: Countries that have hosted the World Cup since 1990 were not considered, including the other hosts in 2026 (Canada and Mexico) and the primary hosts in 2030 (Morocco, Portugal and Spain).

United Kingdom

We assume the monstrous 48-team format is here to stay. FIFA are even open to expanding the field to 64, like Henry VIII stuffing another pheasant into his bulging belly.

The UK is one of the few countries with the required infrastructure, stadiums, an obsessive love of football and the perfect summer climate for a World Cup of any size.

We’d apply the following conditions: stage matches in the East Midlands (possibly Nottingham), Yorkshire (probably Leeds) and have some non-London venues in southern England (Brighton and Bristol are tourist-friendly and perfect for some of the smaller group matches).

Pick Edinburgh as it’s a popular, well-connected travel destination. Don’t pick Milton Keynes. Get Old Trafford up to scratch, but leave Lou Macari’s chip shop untouched. And make sure England play some matches away from Wembley.

The UK will host the 2035 Women’s World Cup and it’s hard to see a more suitable candidate to host when the men’s tournament returns to Europe.

Argentina

Most of this article is written with the desire to return to 32 nations, with European play-off winners facing an extra qualifier against an African/Asian/CONCACAF team to make the allocations fairer.

Another benefit of the old format is allowing a greater range of countries to host, such as Argentina.

Staging one match in the 2030 finals is scant reward for one of football’s most prominent nations.

We demand an entire tournament in the land of asado, tango and Maradona, where football is followed with such devotion that it makes religion seem almost frivolous by comparison.

Throw in Uruguay, staging the opening match in the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, and you’d have a proper throwback World Cup.

The only condition is that they get rid of Javier Mileli and his mad economic policies. A country with widespread poverty shouldn’t be spending millions on football stadiums.

Belgium & Netherlands

Two small countries that love their football, Belgium and the Netherlands would stage the most environmentally-friendly World Cup on record.

The thought of quaffing mussels in Brussels, chocolate in Liege, beer in Bruges and Rotterdam and cycling to matches in Amsterdam makes the heart sing.

It would also be a breath of fresh air to increasingly generic World Cups played in interchangeable bowls that could be anywhere from Durban and Manaus to St Petersburg and Doha.

Australia & New Zealand

After successfully staging the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the next logical step would be for Australia and New Zealand to stage the men’s event.

They were hustled out of a bid for the 2034 event by FIFA’s clearing of the decks for Saudi Arabia, setting a three-week deadline for a tournament over a decade away.

But Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Auckland, Wellington and the rest would make fine host cities.

You could even host the thing in June and July, when temperatures would give the finals a Champions League last-16 aesthetic.

It would also break football’s final frontier. Almost too sensible for FIFA.

Turkey

Turkey will host their first international tournament in 2032, co-staging the European Championship with Italy.

While the Italians currently have one suitable stadium in Turin, Turkey have a plethora all over the country.

With some of the most passionate fans in the world, any tournament in Turkey would be a feast for the senses and Istanbul is one of the globe’s most beguiling cities.

A month of eating proper kebabs and baklava while watching the world’s best footballers strut their stuff?

Get rid of Erdogun and we’re sold.

Indonesia

Forget China – Indonesia are Asian football’s biggest underachievers. Their football is not about stadium disasters or corruption but passion, colour and an all-enveloping love of the game.

Despite not having qualified for the World Cup since 1938, the archipelago is arguably the most football-mad country in Asia and the Premier League is consumed hungrily by local supporters.

South East Asia would be an incredible World Cup host, especially if Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines were included in any future bid, and would genuinely break new ground.

Colombia

A semi-regular World Cup participant, Colombia always add something when they qualify for the finals with cult heroes (Valderama, Higuita, Rodriguez) and their colourful fans.

A tournament staged in the South American melting pot, including cities like Bogota, Medellin and Cali, would be barmy and balmy.

You could even chuck in Peru and the best kits in international football. Make it happen.

Poland

The go-to World Cup host in Central Europe will always be Germany, arguably the best country to stage any international tournament with its accessible location, infrastructure and their beer and bratwurst game.

But don’t discount Poland. Living standards are expected to beat Britain’s by the end of the decade and they have several big stadiums from Euro 2012.

Add a couple more in obvious cities such as Krakow and you’re onto a winner. If Qatar could stage a 32-team finals in eight stadiums, Poland could as well.

Egypt

Morocco would be near the top of this list if they weren’t already co-hosting in 2030.

But there are currently protests across the country at the billions earmarked for World Cup stadiums and infrastructure over schools and hospitals, a sobering reminder of the expense needed to stage the tournament these days.

FIFA’s three-continent nonsense lumping the Moroccans in with Portugal and Spain has denied North Africa the chance to stage a World Cup of its own.

Egyptians love their football, the country is a tourist hotspot and Mohamed Salah would be absolutely everywhere for a month. Who says no?

India

If FIFA were serious about ‘growing the game’, hosting the World Cup in India would be a significant statement of intent.

The nation might be cricket-mad, but football is rapidly gaining popularity.

Their chances of qualifying for the World Cup (they managed to do so in 1950, but withdrew after FIFA banned them from playing barefoot) have slightly increased following the expansion to 48 teams.

And the sport would be enriched if a more diverse set of Asian teams participated in the finals.

Imagine the scenes in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore if the Copa Mundial swung into town. It would be quite something.

Balkans

Zagreb. Split. Belgrade. Bucharest. Sofia. Athens. Thessaloniki. Sarajevo.

Perhaps the Euros are a more realistic target for the Balkans, the football-mad region in South East Europe.

But it would be a rejection of the fattened and commercialised World Cup that is a celebration of everything but the sport.

