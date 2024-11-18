7 countries who could realistically make their World Cup debut in 2026

The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest in the competition’s history with 48 teams participating at the finals – & we’d love to see these countries make their first appearance in the world’s biggest sporting event.

Every edition of the tournament since 1930 has seen at least one country make their finals debut and the odds of that trend continuing in North America are incredibly high.

From teams making waves at continental level to those possessing genuinely world-class players, here are seven countries we’d love to see make their World Cup debut in two years time.

Georgia

In a European Championship deflated by fatigued big teams, Georgia emerged as one of 2024’s star attractions with their fearless football.

Their group match against Turkey was a stunner and Georgia earned their first major tournament victory with a 2-0 triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Even the 4-1 defeat to Spain in the last 16 doesn’t quite tell the full story, as the minnows battled bravely against the eventual winners.

With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their ranks, Georgia have a genuine world-class talent and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has already agreed a move to Liverpool next summer.

Georgia will be in Pot 3 for UEFA qualifying but with several top seeds needing significant rebuilds, they might spring another surprise.

Albania

Unlucky to be drawn into Euro 2024’s Group of Death, Albania battled bravely in matches against Italy, Croatia and Spain.

With players across Europe’s top leagues, the Albanians won their qualifying group for the Euros ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland and you cannot rule out history repeating itself if they find themselves drawn into a similar section for the 2026 World Cup.

Mali

With a maximum of five qualifying slots for Africa before 2026, it’s not too surprising that Mali have failed to reach the World Cup. With nine places now available, the opportunity for immortality has arisen.

The West Africans are prolific at youth level and finished third at the 2023 U17 World Cup, beating Argentina along the way, alongside appearing in the 2024 Olympic football tournament.

Yves Bissouma, Cheick Doucoure, Amadou Haidara and Abdoulaye Doucoure are some of their midfield options, while El Bilal Toure is a promising young forward at Stuttgart.

Mali are currently fourth in their qualifying group, four points behind leaders Comoros, but have the talent to leverage their way back into contention for a maiden World Cup adventure.

Uzbekistan

While regular World Cup participants Japan, South Korea and Iran are almost guaranteed to qualify for the 2026 finals, you shouldn’t sleep on Uzbekistan.

Despite their reputation for choking, the Uzbeks are currently second behind Iran in their qualifying group and are ahead of double Asia Cup winners Qatar.

With players in French, Italian and Russian club football, Uzbekistan have a core of talented stars and their U17s beat England in the 2023 World Cup last 16.

As eight teams now qualify through Asia, a first World Cup appearance is in their hands.

Jordan

Surprise finalists at the 2023 Asian Cup, capturing global attention with their skill, determination, and sportsmanship, Jordan are currently second in their World Cup qualifying section.

Understandably, hopes are high they can break their World Cup duck in two years’ time having previously come close to qualifying for the 2014 finals.

Having reached the intercontinental play-offs, Jordan were stuffed 5-0 by a Uruguayan side containing Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

The standard of opposition in their Asian qualifying group being significantly weaker, there’s every chance Jordan will make history and reach the finals.

Venezuela

Of the 10 countries in South America, only Venezuela have never played in a World Cup finals – but the baseball-loving nation arguably have their best team ever and are desperate to make the 2026 finals.

Having reached the quarter-finals of last summer’s Copa America, eliminating Mexico in the group stages, Venezuela clearly have talent and made a strong start in South American qualifying.

Home draws with Brazil and Argentina are not to be sniffed at, but Venezuela are currently winless in seven qualifiers and have slipped to seventh in the table.

With the top six qualifying automatically and seventh entering the intercontinental playoffs, all hope isn’t lost for the Venezuelans but they need to be mindful of a surprising resurgence from Bolivia below them.

Burkina Faso

Strong competitors at the African Cup of Nations, reaching the semi-finals in 2017 and 2019 after finishing runners-up in 2013, Burkina Faso are one of several African nations looking to pop their World Cup cherry.

Despite trailing Egypt by five points in their qualifying group, the four best runners-up will be drawn into play-offs to determine which African country reaches the intercontinental play-offs.

With talent like Edmond Tapsoba, Dango Ouattara and Bertrand Traore in their ranks, that shouldn’t be beyond the Burkians and they’d make a fascinating proposition on the world stage.