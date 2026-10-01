Jorge Jesus is the latest in a long line of managers.

Cristiano Ronaldo has, unsurprisingly, thrown a tantrum after Jorge Jesus dared to leave him on the bench. This is not the first time Ronaldo has had a falling-out with a manager,

Ronaldo has thrown a wobbly and committed his own Saipan after he walked out of the Portuguese squad, claiming there were “reasons behind my departure” which he was not yet going to say. A bit like that ‘irrefutable proof’ Manchester City reckon they have.

The now 41-year-old, who is really too old to be doing this kind of thing, has apparently had a rift with Jesus but this is not the first time he has had a falling out.

Here are five of the biggest manager clashes of Ronaldo’s career.

Jose Mourinho

Even from the start, Ronaldo and Mourinho’s relationship was not exactly solid.

Both had massive egos and Mourinho sensed Ronaldo had become too controlling of the Madrid dressing room. They clashed about tactics and at one point, Mourinho was telling his assistant what to tell Ronaldo rather than speaking to the player himself.

Shared agent Jorge Mendes was peacemaker but the relationship blew up in the 2012-13 season.

Madrid had beaten Valencia 2-0 and after praising the squad, Mourinho targeted Ronaldo and gave him a dressing down about not tracking back. Even president Florentino Perez could not wrestle it back that time.

The pair’s relationship was never fixed and Mourinho left that summer.

Rafael Benitez

Ronaldo was not thrilled about the appointment of Rafa Benitez having become used to the relaxed nature of Carlo Ancelotti.

The player was reportedly not happy with Benitez’s tactical approach and took to the media to praise Ancelotti, calling him an “unbelievable person” and a “fantastic coach” which is a bit like praising your ex whilst standing in front of your current partner.

Benitez tried to play firefighter, insisting they were still “adapting to each other” but a month later and he was sacked.

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Ralf Rangnick

When Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford, his manager was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was under the mantra of “just keep him happy and everything will be fine.”

His successor Ralf Rangnick was not of the same belief.

Rangnick was not ready to protect Ronaldo’s ego at the expense of the club and so when United were leading 2-0 at Brentford, he opted to switch to a back three and take Ronaldo off in place of Harry Maguire.

Ronaldo threw a strop. He tossed his coat to the ground and Rangnick had to step in.

Rangnick tried to play it down but there were later reports of a further clash with Ronaldo wanting to be club captain over Maguire.

Erik ten Hag

When Piers Morgan is involved, you know it’s an all-timer of a fallout.

After the first year back which saw him score 18 Premier League goals, Ronaldo’s second season at United blew up spectacularly.

Following his clash with Rangnick, replacement Erik ten Hag was met with a similar cold shoulder.

In October, Ronaldo refused to come as a substitute against Spurs and very publicly walked down the tunnel before the game was over.

That was the last straw for the man-baby.

He conducted an interview with number one fan Piers Morgan to cry about what he felt was harsh treatment by the club. He said he “didn’t respect” ten Hag and that he had been “betrayed” by the club’s higher-ups.

If Ronaldo thought this tantrum would put the fans on his side, he was very much mistaken.

Overwhelmingly, the fans sided with the club and Ronaldo’s exit was now necessary. He went off to Saudi with his United reputation tarnished.

Fernando Santos

Jorge Jesus is not the first manager to be put in the firing line for daring to drop Ronaldo.

Fernando Santos did the same thing in the 2022 World Cup as he benched Ronaldo, bringing him on in the 73rd minute.

That time it was not the player who did the crying but instead his partner Georgina Rodriguez who posted on Instagram and said “What a shame not to have been able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes.” No, she wasn’t at an Argentina game.

Even his sister piled in saying “All that he has done has been forgotten. It’s a shame to humiliate a man who has given so much.”

The Ronaldo family criticism would have perhaps had more effect had the team not just won 6-1 in what was their second-biggest World Cup win of all time. Not to mention Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick.

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