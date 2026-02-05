Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on strike as he thinks the PIF haven’t given Al-Nassr sufficient backing in the transfer market, compared to other Saudi clubs.

It’s since been reported that Ronaldo has a clause within his contract that would allow him to leave the club in the summer if he chooses.

However, given that CR7 is the face of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr and Saudi officials will be desperate for him to stay.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled Ronaldo’s dream Al-Nassr XI for 2026-27, using players that the club has been linked with in recent months.

GK: Diogo Costa

Starting strong between the sticks, Costa would be a big upgrade on the likes of Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Bento Krepski.

Al-Nassr were linked with the Porto shot-stopper over the summer, but a deal never materialised in the end.

If Al-Nassr are serious about challenging on all fronts next season, bringing Costa to the Saudi Pro League would be a statement of intent.

RB: Sultan Al-Ghannam

Given that Saudi clubs are only allowed to register 10 foreign players, Al-Nassr will be reliant on its core of homegrown stars.

Al-Ghannam is one of the most experienced heads in the dressing room and we could see him retaining his spot for next season.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

With Rudiger’s deal with Real Madrid set to expire in the summer, it could be the perfect time for Al-Nassr to pounce.

The 32-year-old is still an elite defender when fully fit and would be an excellent option for Jorge Jesus’ side next season.

According to reports in Spain, Ronaldo has already suggested Rudiger to the Al-Nassr higher-ups, suggesting there could be something in this rumour.

CB: Inigo Martinez

Martinez has settled well in Saudi Arabia since moving from Barcelona last summer.

His current deal is set to expire in the summer, but it does contain the option of an extra year, which we expect will be triggered.

LB: Marc Cucurella

Cucurella was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer, but Al-Nassr failed to tempt him away from Chelsea.

With the defender under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, he won’t come cheap, but when has that stopped Al-Nassr previously?

CM: Casemiro

The Brazilian midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Al-Nassr in recent years, but they will have to fend off clubs from MLS, who are also interested in his services.

Casemiro has already confirmed that he’ll be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season and at this stage of his career, the Saudi Pro League seems ideal for him.

He’s already got a close bond with Ronaldo and would shore up the Al-Nassr midfield that has looked venerable at times this season.

CM: Marcelo Brozovic

Partnering Casemiro at the base of midfield will be Brozovic.

The Croatian’s initial three-year contract is set to come to an end this summer, but we think the 33-year-old would be good value for an extension.

RM: Bernardo Silva

With his deal with Manchester City coming to an end this summer, Silva finds himself at a crossroads in his career.

If he does leave City, he’ll no doubt have other offers from clubs in Europe, but Al-Nassr have remained interested in Silva for quite some time.

With a few of his national teammates already at the club, Silva could be tempted to move to Saudi Arabia, especially if he’s presented with a lucrative offer.

CAM: Joao Felix

During 2025-26, Felix has been just as influential as Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

The 26-year-old has racked up 30 goal contributions in 29 appearances across all competitions and is central to Al-Nassr’s plans going forward.

LM: Sadio Mane

Mane has been a good asset while at Al-Nassr and should be kept on for next season.

Since signing for the club, the 33-year-old has produced 75 goal contributions in 113 matches, averaging a goal or assist every 124 minutes.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

As of writing, there’s a reasonable chance that Ronaldo leaves Al-Nassr in the summer, but if the club provides sufficient backing in the transfer window, he should stay.

His deal in Saudi Arabia is still valid until 2027 and he’ll surely be desperate to win the league title before he departs.

With this potential XI next season, Al-Nassr would surely be the favourites for the title.

READ NEXT: Andy Cole snubs Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi when naming the greatest player of all time

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Real Madrid’s top ‘not CR7’ scorer every season since 2000?