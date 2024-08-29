The 39 male players with a higher EA FC 25 rating than Cristiano Ronaldo

Father time comes for us all and no matter how many black box dyes Cristiano Ronaldo drenches his scalp in, that won’t mask his declining EA FC 25 rating.

Reports have already informed us of the rating of Ronaldo’s greatest foe Lionel Messi, as well as the ratings of the best players in the game both male and female.

They also tell us that Ronaldo – a five-time Ballon d’Or winner now playing his football in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr – will be rated a lowly 86 overall; his lowest rating in the game series since FIFA 04 when he was a 77-rated Manchester United player.

It’s a drastic decline for one of the game’s greats. We’ve taken a look at the 39 male players in FC25 with a higher rating than Ronaldo, according to the latest leaks.

Neymar – 87 rated

Despite moving to the Saudi Pro League like Ronaldo and spending his entire first season with Al Hilal out on the sidelines with an ACL injury, Neymar is still one overall higher than Ronaldo.

His 87 rating is a slight decrease from 89 in FC 24.

Nicolo Barella – 87 rated

While not in the very top bracket of player ratings, it’s fair to say that Barella is one of the best and most complete midfielders in the world, strutting his stuff in an Inter side that has a grip on Serie A and reached the 2023 Champions League final.

Paulo Dybala – 87 rated

The Argentine was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia himself this summer with promoted side Al-Quadsiah desperate for his services, before Dybala rejected their advances to remain with AS Roma.

Victor Osimhen – 87 rated

Osimhen is ahead of Ronaldo in the rankings despite receiving an ever-so-slight ratings drop from 88 to 87.

He bagged 17 goals in 32 games for Napoli last season, but is expected to leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

Mike Maignan – 87 rated

The French goalkeeper retains the same rating he held in FC 24 and as a result is above a declining Ronaldo.

Theo Hernandez – 87 rated

A former teammate of Ronaldo’s at Real Madrid for a brief period, Hernandez has blossomed into perhaps the best left-back in the world at Milan and is among the club’s best players along with Maignan.

Ilkay Gundogan – 87 rated

After just one season with Barcelona, Gundogan has returned to Manchester City, meaning he’s no longer an option for your La Liga Ultimate Team squads.

Rather impressively, his overall has actually gone up by one.

Emiliano Martinez – 87 rated

Another goalkeeper now ahead of Ronaldo, Martinez’s rise to prominence for both club and counter has been one of the best and most unexpected stories in football in recent years.

The Argentine World Cup winner was 75 overall as recently as FIFA 20. Insanity.

Frenkie de Jong – 87 rated

He’s costing Barcelona a fortune, but for good reason. De Jong’s overall represents his abilities in real life and his status as one of the best midfielders in the world.

To think he almost had a Manchester United card in the game at one point…

Jamal Musiala – 87 rated

Bayern Munich and Germany’s starboy, the sky is the limit for Musiala, who we can guarantee will see his ratings soar into the 90s before long.

Alessandro Bastoni – 87 rated

Much like Barella, Bastoni is among the best in class in his position and has been key to Inter’s resurgence.

He’s recently extended his contract with the club through to 2028.

William Saliba – 87 rated

After a rocky start at Arsenal which could’ve easily ended with him leaving the club, the Gunners now cannot imagine life without Saliba, who is quite possibly the best central defender in the Premier League.

He kept 18 clean sheets from 38 Premier League games in 2023-24. Madness.

Yann Sommer – 87 rated

Ronaldo fired a brilliant hat-trick past Sommer for Portugal in 2019 as they advanced to the Nations League final, but the Swiss goalkeeper is still going strong while the forward winds down in the Middle East.

Now 35, he’s keeping guard for Inter and has only got better with age.

Ederson – 88 rated

Another goalkeeper among the ranks, despite Ederson’s best efforts to destroy his reputation with brain-melting passes and moments of madness for City, he retains his 88 rating.

Bernardo Silva – 88 rated

The longer time has gone on, the more Silva’s unrelenting quality has come to the forefront. An insanely talented midfielder, Ronaldo’s fellow countryman ranks higher than him in FC25.

Antoine Griezmann – 88 rated

A career revival since returning to Atletico Madrid sees Griezmann keep his place among some of the best players in the game, despite a rough few seasons with Barcelona where he almost came completely off the boil.

Gregor Kobel – 88 rated

Switzerland already have Sommer’s successor ready and waiting for the moment he hangs up his gloves.

At just 26, Kobel has years ahead of him and is honing his craft with Borussia Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski – 88 rated

We think Lewandowski should be docked a few points on his overall for those horrific TikTok dances all those years ago.

An absolute bagsman and yet that’s all we can think about when we see him. A travesty.

Ruben Dias – 88 rated

Surprise – it’s another City player!

Dias has actually gone down by one from FC 24, with him struggling to reach the top level in 2023-24. We bet he’s gutted.

Antonio Rudiger – 88 rated

One of the very best defenders in the world, a serial winner and a great entertainer all in one.

Give Rudiger extra points purely for being absolutely box office.

Federico Valverde – 88 rated

Valverde seems to be getting better year on year at Real Madrid. The Uruguayan was a 73 overall back in FIFA 19, which says it all about his development.

Florian Wirtz – 88 rated

Fighting back from a nasty layoff due to an ACL injury early on in his career, Wirtz was the star man in a Bayer Leverkusen side that won its first Bundesliga and ended Bayern Munich’s reign of terror in 2023-24.

His reward? An ever-so-slight ratings increase that ensures he’s above Ronaldo.

Jan Oblak – 88 rated

He’s widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world without much debate, but we’re not actually sure if Jan Oblak is real.

Feels like he just spawned in at Atletico Madrid at some point and has been world-class ever since. Makes you think…

Lionel Messi – 88 rated

What we didn’t tell you earlier is that Messi is still rated higher than Ronaldo in the game, continuing a streak that now stretches back all the way to FIFA 18, which was the last time the roles were reversed.

Despite the Argentine pipping Ronaldo, his 88 rating is the lowest overall he’s had in the series since FIFA 08. We’re getting old…

Alisson – 89 rated

Liverpool have just confirmed the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia ahead of the 2025-26 season, with one eye on replacing Alisson when the time comes.

The Georgian might have to wait, though, because he shows no sign of slowing down and neither does his FC25 rating.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – 89 rated

With 15 clean sheets for Barcelona last season, Ter Stegen has earned his place among the best players in the game.

Let’s hope they’re not forced into selling him.

Thibaut Courtois – 89 rated

He might not be the most progressive passer or the most exciting name on the block anymore, but Courtois between the sticks in a big game is more reliable than an old Toyota.

Real missed his presence massively last season, but he’s now back and will no doubt have his slightly decreased rating back up to 90 before you know it.

Lautaro Martinez – 89 rated

The Inter forward is officially the highest-rated Argentinian player in the game. Remember when we said we’re all getting old? We meant it.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 89 rated

The Italian has been around in the professional game since he was 16 and sees his overall shoot up by two for FC25.

Martin Odegaard – 89 rated

Once a teammate of Ronaldo’s, it took Odegaard moving away from Madrid to fulfil his potential, but he’s doing that at Arsenal.

The path to success isn’t always linear.

Mohamed Salah – 89 rated

Liverpool’s Egyptian king now finds himself rated higher than both Ronaldo and Messi in FC 25, which is a testament to his supreme longevity at the highest level over the last several years.

Let’s see how he performs under Arne Slot.

Virgil van Dijk – 89 rated

Van Dijk retains his crown as the highest-rated male defender in the game for FC 25.

FUT enthusiast and teammate Diogo Jota has probably already informed him of this.

Jude Bellingham – 90 rated

The FC25 cover star has jumped from 86 to 90 overall to represent his rapid rise since becoming a Madridista last summer.

Ronaldo was 93 rated in his first season at Real back in FIFA 10, but was also older and had already won his first Ballon d’Or.

Kevin De Bruyne – 90 rated

Should he be docked points for that ridiculous quiff? Probably. Is it our game? Absolutely not.

As you were, Kev.

Harry Kane – 90 rated

Kane fired in 44 goals in his first season at Bayern Munich, winning the European Golden Shoe in doing so, but missed out on the first major honour of his career again as they lost the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen.

Couldn’t write it.

Vinicius Junior – 90 rated

Now donning the number 7 that Ronaldo wore at Real as he continued to forge his legacy as one of the greatest players ever, Vinicius Junior is also making the extraordinary look easy.

A career-first Ballon d’Or is very much on the cards this year.

Erling Haaland – 91 rated

City’s Norwegian goal machine is quite possibly the most lethal player in the world right now, but it’s still not enough for him to be the standalone highest-rated player in the game.

Ouch.

Rodri – 91 rated

A defensive midfielder should never be the best player in a football game, but we’ll make an exception for Rodri, who shares that honour with his teammate.

And…

Kylian Mbappe – 91 rated

Who else?

The hard work starts now for Mbappe, who has completed his move to Real and is now in pursuit of European glory and perhaps a Ballon d’Or.