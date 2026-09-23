Cristiano Ronaldo’s decline down the EA FC ratings continues with the once 94-rated now down at 84, meaning there is a whole load of players now ‘better’ than him according to the game company.

While he continues his quest to reach 1,000 goals, Ronaldo’s time at the top of world football is undoubtedly over and in terms of his EA FC rating, he has been on a steady decline for some time now.

FIFA 20 was the start of the downward spiral with Ronaldo beginning to descend from his 94 rating and he lost one point every year until FIFA 23 when he sharply fell to 87.

The FC era began with Ronaldo rated 86 and he slipped to 85 for both FC 25 and 26. Now, with the new game launched, Ronaldo has again dropped to 84, meaning there is a long list of players ranked higher.

Here’s who is ahead of the Portuguese winger, including a certain Argentine at No.15…

97. Cristiano Ronaldo – 84

96. Marc Guehi – 85

95. Deniz Undav – 85

94. Hugo Ekitike – 85

93. Granit Xhaka – 85

92. Serhou Guirassy – 85

91. Cole Palmer – 85

90. Youri Tielemans – 85

89. Luka Modric – 85

88. Kevin De Bruyne – 85

87. Victor Osimhen – 85

86. Jules Kounde – 85

85. Marcus Thuram – 85

84. Antoine Semenyo – 85

83. Unai Simon – 85

82. Eric Garcia – 85

81. Ruben Neves – 85

80. Grimaldo – 85

79. Marcos Llorente – 85

78. Hakan Calhanoglu – 85

77. Emiliano Martinez – 85

76. Mile Svilar – 85

75. Konrad Laimer – 85

74. Josko Gvardiol – 85

73. Ryan Gravenberch – 85

72. Jordan Pickford – 85

71. Sandro Tonali – 85

70. Adrien Rabiot – 85

69. Felix Nmecha – 85

68. Fermin – 85

67. Paulo Dybala – 85

66. Bradley Barcola – 85

65. Frenkie de Jong – 86

64. Florian Wirtz – 86

63. Rayan Cherki – 86

62. Viktor Gyokeres – 86

61. Martin Odegaard – 86

60. Alessandro Bastoni – 86

59. Marco Carnesecchi – 86

58. Alexander Isak – 86

57. Diogo Costa – 86

56. Joan Garcia – 86

55. Bremer – 86

54. Enzo Fernandez – 86

53. Bruno Guimaraes – 86

52. Dominik Szoboszlai – 86

51. Moises Caicedo – 86

50. Federico Dimarco – 86

49. Scott McTominay – 86

48. Cucurella – 86

47. Pau Cubarsi – 86

46. Julian Alvarez – 86

45. Desire Doue – 86

44. Fabian Ruiz – 86

43. Jamal Musiala – 87

42. Bukayo Saka – 87

41. Jonathan Tah – 87

40. Nicolo Barella – 87

39. Gregor Kobel – 87

38. Ruben Dias – 87

37. Mohamed Salah – 87

36. Nico Schlotterbeck – 87

35. Marquinhos – 87

34. Federico Valverde – 87

33. Alisson – 87

32. Mike Maignan – 87

31. Dayot Upamecano – 87

30. Lautaro Martínez – 87

29. Jan Oblak – 88

28. Virgil van Dijk – 88

27. Luis Diaz – 88

26. Achraf Hakimi – 88

25. Declan Rice – 88

24. David Raya – 88

23. Joshua Kimmich – 88

22. Raphinha – 88

21. Joao Neves – 88

20. William Saliba – 88

19. Gianluigi Donnarumma – 89

18. Willian Pacho – 89

17. Gabriel – 89

16. Bruno Fernandes – 89

15. Lionel Messi – 89

14. Vinicius Junior – 89

13. Nuno Mendes – 89

12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 89

11. Jude Bellingham – 90

10. Vitinha – 90

9. Pedri – 90

8. Thibaut Courtois – 90

7. Michael Olise – 90

6. Rodri – 90

5. Ousmane Dembele – 90

4. Harry Kane – 90

3. Lamine Yamal – 90

2. Erling Haaland – 91

1. Kylian Mbappe – 91

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