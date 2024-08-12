Cristiano Ronaldo has carved out a legacy as one of the greatest footballers to have ever lived, so to share the pitch as his teammate is an extremely unique honour.

Having plied his trade in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy and now the Middle East, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has had plenty of teammates through the years, both good and bad.

To shock the system, we’ve taken a look at Ronaldo’s former teammates who now find themselves free agents in 2024. Some names will shock you.

Keylor Navas

Playing together for four seasons at Real Madrid, Navas was between the sticks as Ronaldo scored a brace in the 2017 final against Juventus, as they beat Liverpool in 2018 and as they saw off Atletico Madrid on penalties in 2016, thus it’s fair to say the pair enjoyed their time together.

One of the most underrated goalkeepers in modern times, a now 37-year-old Navas is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, spending the beginning of 2023 on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Navas was linked with a move to Monza, but the deal fell through at the final hurdle which means he’s still available. Perhaps Saudi Arabia beckons…

Alex Sandro

Spending nine years at Juventus from 2015 to 2024, Sandro’s time in Turin has finally come to an end this summer. He departed the club having won five Scudetti, five Coppa Italia and finishing as a Champions League runner up – thanks to Ronaldo.

CR7 became his teammate a few years later, but couldn’t fire the Old Lady and Sandro to European glory.

Considered one of the best left-backs in world football during his peak, the 33-year-old has been training with Portuguese second-tier side Portimonense while he looks for a new club.

Adrien Rabiot

Another Juve exit, Rabiot is finally a free agent after flirting with clubs around Europe, only to stay in Turin and see out his contract.

The Frenchman shared the pitch with Ronaldo 70 times while they were both in Italy, signing a year after Ronaldo himself joined the club.

Rabiot wasn’t afraid to admit in 2019 that the lure of playing with CR7 was a factor in joining Juve, telling reporters after signing: “Certainly Ronaldo is a great champion, as are many others, so obviously that played a role in my decision.”

He’s been mercilessly linked to Ronaldo’s former employers Manchester United in the last few years. Don’t be surprised if the Red Devils snap him up on a free.

READ NEXT: The 10 goalkeepers who have conceded the most goals to Cristiano Ronaldo

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: 30 tricky questions on the Real Madrid & Man Utd icon

Cedric Soares

Cedric has made no secret of his admiration for Ronaldo, with the pair playing together for Portugal and most notably winning Euro 2016, but also both coming up through the ranks at Sporting CP, albeit at different times.

The full-back is now a free agent aged 32 after leaving Arsenal, but recently revealed on the 1 PARA 1 podcast that he would advise his colleagues at the Gunners to study Ronaldo closely: “I often talk to my teammates and say, ‘Study Cristiano. When attacking the box, he’s the best player you can watch.’ His timings are fantastic. He has that.“

Antonio Adan

Another former Real goalkeeper, Adan graduated from Los Blancos’ youth academy and mainly served as backup to the stars, thus he and Ronaldo were only actually on the pitch together 12 times.

However, that’s 12 times more than most and countless valuable hours on the training ground with one of the greatest of all time.

Now 37, Adan is a free agent after four years with Sporting CP, but has plenty of experience in Portugal and Spain with Real Betis if he wishes to continue playing.