Cristiano Ronaldo has now won 36 trophies throughout his illustrious career, but where does he rank among the most decorated players of all time?

Still going strong at the ripe old age of 40, the Portuguese superstar is likely to add a few more trophies to his collection before he calls it quits.

He won his third international title last night as Portugal got the better of Spain in a penalty shootout during the Nations League final.

Ronaldo himself scored Portugal’s second goal of the game and played well in the final, before being withdrawn in the 88th minute.

“What a joy,” Ronaldo told Sport TV. “First of all for this generation, which deserved a title of this magnitude, for our families. My children came here, my wife, my brother, my friends.

“Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It’s tears. It’s duty done and a lot of joy.

“When you talk about Portugal it is always a special feeling. Being captain of this generation is a source of pride. Winning a title is always the pinnacle in a national team.”

He’ll be especially thankful for winning the Nations League, considering that he endured a trophyless campaign with Al-Nassr during the regular season.

In fact, since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo hasn’t won much silverware, despite scoring 99 goals in 111 appearances.

He did win the Club Champions Cup back in 2023, although that’s not exactly considered as one of the big trophies in Saudi Arabia.

With CR7 set to remain at Al-Nassr for the time being, he’ll be hoping to get his hands on some more silverware over the coming years.

In terms of the all-time standings, his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, remains the most decorated player of all time with 46 trophies.

Given that Messi already has a 10-trophy lead on Ronaldo, it seems unlikely that the Portuguese star will be able to close that gap.

Former Barcelona players Dani Alves, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets also rank above Ronaldo in the all-time silverware standings. As do Egyptian pair Hossam Ashour and Hossam Hassan.

However, having now won 36 titles, Ronaldo has pulled in front of Ryan Giggs and Kenny Dalglish, who each won 36 trophies throughout their careers.

Ronaldo has also equalled the number of trophies won by Real Madrid’s David Alaba, although the defender could pull ahead of CR7 if Real Madrid win the Club World Cup this summer.

The likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Thomas Muller, Karim Benzema, Xavi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are also slightly behind CR7, when comparing their trophy cabinets.

Here’s a full breakdown of the most decorated players of all time and where Ronaldo currently ranks among them.

1. Lionel Messi – 46 trophies

2. Dani Alves – 43 trophies

3. Hossam Hassan – 40 trophies

4. Hossam Ashour – 39 trophies

=5. Andres Iniesta – 37 trophies

=5. Gerard Pique – 37 trophies

=5. Sergio Busquets – 37 trophies

=8. Cristiano Ronaldo – 36 trophies

=8. David Alaba – 36 trophies

=10. Kenny Dalglish – 35 trophies

=10. Ryan Giggs – 35 trophies

=12. Toni Kroos – 34 trophies

=12. Thomas Muller – 34 trophies

=14. Karim Benzema – 33 trophies

=14. Xavi – 33 trophies

=14. Luka Modric – 33 trophies

=14. Maxwell – 33 trophies

18. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 32 trophies

