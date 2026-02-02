Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, but the Portuguese icon has been prone to the odd tantrum every now and again.

The 40-year-old is still going strong in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr today, but the spotlight always shines brightest when CR7 is around.

We’ve gone back throughout his career and have recollected the three times he refused to play and what happened next.

February 2026 – Refused to play for Al-Nassr

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo won’t feature in Al-Nassr’s upcoming match against Al-Riyadh, despite being fully fit.

Other outlets have established that the real reason Ronaldo won’t play is because he is unhappy with how the club is being run by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The PIF own 75% of the four biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad. In comparison to the other clubs, Ronaldo doesn’t think that Al-Nassr have been backed to the same degree.

Indeed, league leaders Al-Hilal are on the verge of signing Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad, which would only strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Ronaldo is still seeking his first league title with Al-Nassr, but after a lacklustre January window, feels that the title could be slipping away from them.

In all likelihood, Al-Nassr will be able to beat Al-Riyadh, who sit 15th in the league, without Ronaldo. But it’s the message of protest that Ronaldo wants to send out with this power play.

Let’s see how it all plays out.

October 2022 – Refused to play for Manchester United

Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag never saw eye-to-eye from day one.

Things finally hit breaking point between the pair when Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham in the Premier League.

CR7 felt like he had been disrespected by Ten Hag and stormed down the tunnel after refusing to come on.

Ronaldo has since said that he regrets what he did, despite being unhappy with Ten Hag at the time.

“I will be honest with you, it’s something that I regret, to leave the stadium,” Ronaldo said during his infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

“It’s difficult to tell you 100 per cent but let’s say I regret it, but in the same way I felt provoked by the coach. Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game.

“Sorry, I’m not that kind of player. I know what I can give to the teams.”

Following the game against Spurs, Ronaldo only played another two league matches for the club before leaving by mutual consent in November 2022.

August 2021 – Refused to play for Juventus

With Ronaldo pushing for the exit door, he requested not to play in Juventus’ first home game of the 2021-22 campaign against Empoli.

Juventus ended up losing the game 1-0 and Ronaldo got his wish and completed his move to Manchester United just a few days later.

“[Ronaldo] gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on,” former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said.

“Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason, he will not be called up for tomorrow’s game.

“He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on.”

Ronaldo can look back on his time at Juventus with fond memories. Despite not winning the Champions League, he won five trophies during his spell in Italy and scored 101 goals in 134 games.

