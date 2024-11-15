The 9 trophies we can’t believe Cristiano Ronaldo has never won in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful players of all time, but there are a number of trophies that he’s never managed to get his hands on.

Throughout his illustrious career, CR7 has won 33 senior trophies including seven league titles, five Champions League trophies and the UEFA European Championship.

We’ve taken a closer look at Ronaldo’s career and found every trophy he’s failed to win, despite participating in.

Saudi Pro League

While Ronaldo has scored a plethora of goals since moving to Saudi Arabia, he’s not really added much silverware to his trophy cabinet.

Indeed, the only trophy that he’s won with Al-Nassr is the Arab Club Champions Cup and some people have disputed that even that is a friendly tournament.

In the league itself, Ronaldo has scored 55 goals in 56 appearances for Al-Nassr, but he’s never got his hands on the prize.

During his debut season in Saudi, Al-Ittihad won the league and last year it was Al-Hilal who came out on top with 96 points.

Ronaldo’s side have their work cut out for themselves this season too as they currently trail league leaders Al-Hilal by six points after 10 matches.

King’s Cup

During his two seasons in Saudi Arabia so far, the closest Ronaldo came to winning the King’s Cup was last year, but his side ultimately fell short in the final.

The final against Al-Hilal ended as a 1-1 draw and despite Ronaldo scoring his penalty in the shootout, Al-Nassr ended up losing 5-4 on penalties.

Saudi Super Cup

Despite scoring in the Super Cup final this season, Ronaldo’s side were well beaten by Al-Hilal. Jorge Jesus’ men quickly recovered from going a goal behind and ended up winning the final 4-1.

It’s fair to say that Ronaldo wasn’t best pleased with his teammates on this occasion.

READ: We’re delighted to announce that Saudi Arabia has broken Cristiano Ronaldo

AFC Champions League Elite

While Ronaldo holds the crown as arguably the greatest player in UCL history, the same can’t quite be said for the Asian Champions League.

To be fair to Ronaldo, he’s only had one crack at winning the AFC Champions League Elite so far.

Al-Nassr crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-final last season as they lost against UAE side Al Ain on penalties.

In the penalty shootout, it’s worth pointing out that Ronaldo did score, while his other three teammates all failed to convert their spot-kicks.

Europa League

Ronaldo competed in the Europa League for the one and only time in the 2022-23 campaign. He provided four goal contributions in six matches which aided United to finish second in their group.

However, by the time the knockout stages were underway, Ronaldo had already left the club and was playing for Al-Nassr by that point.

World Cup

This is the big one.

While Ronaldo himself has downplayed the importance of winning the World Cup, it’s definitely a trophy that he’s desperate to win – especially after Lionel Messi came out on top in 2022.

“Portugal winning the Euros is the equivalent of winning the World Cup,” Ronaldo told RPT3. “I’ve already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted, so I’m not motivated by that [World Cup].”

Regardless of Ronaldo’s words, we wouldn’t be surprised if he sticks around with the national team until the 2026 World Cup and has one final bash at the tournament.

READ NEXT: The 10 top scoring Champions League players since Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus

TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz: 30 tricky questions on the Real Madrid & Man Utd icon

Confederations Cup

The other international trophy that Ronaldo failed to win was the Confederations Cup. After winning the Euros in 2016, Portugal had the chance to compete in the Confederations Cup – which has since been abolished.

Portugal topped their group with relative ease but fell short against Chile in the semi-final by losing the game on penalties.

Primeira Liga

During Ronaldo’s only full season with Sporting, he didn’t manage to get his hands on the league title as the club finished third in the Primeira Liga.

Ronaldo himself chipped in with seven goal contributions that season, but it wasn’t enough to fend off Porto for the league title.

Taca de Portugal

Ronaldo also failed to win the Taca de Portugal in 2002-03 as Sporting fell short in the quarter-final against lower league side Associacao Naval.

CR7 did score in both the round of 32 and last 16 that season, but he struggled to make an impact against Naval, despite playing the full 90 minutes.