Cristiano Ronaldo is by far the highest-paid footballer in the world and to put into context just how much he earns, we’ve compiled a ridiculously talented XI that earns less than CR7 combined.

The Portuguese superstar moved to Saudi Arabia in 2023 and signed a deal that is worth a mouthwatering £3,231,997 per week.

Using figures from Capology, we’ve compiled this world-class XI who make a total of £2,525,000 per week combined.

GK: Alisson – £150,000 per week

For many, the Liverpool shot-stopper is the best goalkeeper in the world and for good reason. He consistently makes big saves and his ability in 1v1 situations is off the charts.

While many consider Alisson to be the best goalkeeper in the world, he isn’t the highest-paid. That title belongs to Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois who earns almost £100,000 more than Alisson.

RB: Dani Carvajal – £168,000 per week

What a year Carvajal has had. From winning La Liga, the Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League with Real Madrid to now collecting the Euros too.

He’s definitely one of the best full-backs around right now.

CB: Virgil van Dijk – £220,000 per week

With Van Dijk now in the final year of his Liverpool, contract there’s plenty of debate surrounding the 33-year-old and where his long-term future could lie.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are among the clubs keeping tabs on the Dutch defender and he’d no doubt be given a significant pay hike if he does make the switch to Saudi Arabia.

CB: William Saliba – £190,000 per week

Taking home a yearly salary of £9.88million, Ronaldo earns more in a month than the French defender does in an entire year.

While Ronaldo’s bank balance is certainly a lot bigger than Saliba’s, the Arsenal defender did get the better of CR7 when France came up against Portugal at the Euros.

LB: Alphonso Davies – £182,000 per week

Bayern Munich have been locked into contract talks with Davies for quite some time. His current deal, worth a reported £182,000 per week, is set to expire next summer.

It’s been well-documented that Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the Canadian star, but Bayern themselves are doing everything they can to keep him.

CM: Rodri – £220,000 per week

Is he the best player in the world right now? There’s certainly a case to be made.

He walks into any team on the planet and is absolutely instrumental at both club and international level. At this point, he’s got to be in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

CM: Jude Bellingham – £337,000 per week

Speaking of the Ballon d’Or, Bellingham is definitely in that sort of conversion too. He’s enjoyed a stunning debut season at Real Madrid and had a handful of memorable moments at the Euros too.

Currently earning £337,000 per week, he earns around 10 times less than Ronaldo currently does which seems a bit mental.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne – £400,000 per week

He might be the highest-paid player in the Premier League, but he still makes significantly less than Ronaldo does. In fact, Ronaldo makes more money per day than De Bruyne does per week. Mental.

RW: Lionel Messi – £178,000 per week

Messi had the opportunity to make a fortune by signing for Al-Hilal, but he instead chose to sign for MLS outfit Inter Miami.

In the United States, Messi earns a base salary of £178,000 per week which is over £3million less than Ronaldo earns per week at Al-Nassr.

However, as part of Messi’s deal with Inter Miami, he also received revenue-sharing agreements with Adidas and Apple which are no doubt worth an absolute fortune.

LW: Kylian Mbappe – £505,000 per week

In order to make the switch to Real Madrid, Mbappe has taken a significant pay-cut compared to what he was earning at PSG.

While he was earning around £1.1million per week in France, his new contract with Real Madrid is worth around £505,000 per week – he will also earn a significant signing-on bonus too that will no doubt jack up his earnings.

For context, in Ronaldo’s final season with Real Madrid, he was earning £563,000 per week which is slightly more than Mbappe is currently earning.

ST: Harry Kane – £404,000 per week

During the calendar year of 2023, only Ronaldo scored more goals across world football than Kane managed.

There’s no doubt that the Bayern Munich forward ranks among the best players in the world and along with his base salary of £404,000 per week, he’s no doubt earning a decent chunk of change in goal bonuses too.