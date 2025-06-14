Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga last season and Diego Simeone will be keen to add to his squad this summer in order to close the gap to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are already being linked with players ahead of the new season and we can’t wait to see what Simeone has up his sleeve in 2025-26.

Using the latest transfer rumours and Atletico’s current squad, we’ve assembled a realistic XI for Simeone next season in a 4-4-2 formation.

GK: Emiliano Martinez

With clubs from Saudi Arabia currently eyeing up Jan Oblak, Atletico could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Among the shot-stoppers who have been linked with the club is Aston Villa’s Martinez. The Argentine international would be a seamless fit at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano and he’d likely thrive under a manager like Simeone.

While Unai Emery is desperate to keep the 32-year-old at Villa Park, the club could be forced to cash in because of their PSR status.

RB: Marcos Llorente

Mr Versatile.

Whether you need him to play on the wing, at full-back or in midfield, Llorente can cover virtually every position on the pitch.

In La Liga last season, only Oblak and Julian Alvarez played more minutes than the Spaniard, highlighting Simeone’s trust in him.

CB: Robin Le Normand

Signed from Real Sociedad last summer in a deal worth around £30million, Le Normand is now entering the prime years of his career.

A regular starter for Spain and a solid performer for Atletico, he’ll no doubt have a big role to play in Simeone’s squad next season.

CB: Clement Lenglet

After spending last season on loan from Barcelona, Lenglet’s move to Atletico has since been made permanent.

The Frenchman made 34 appearances across all competitions last season and has won back his place in the France squad following a solid year under Simeone.

LB: Andy Robertson

With Milos Kerkez seemingly on his way to sign for Liverpool, Robertson could find regular minutes hard to come by at Anfield next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Scottish international is a ‘top target’ for Atletico this summer as they go in search of a new left-back.

While he’s perhaps no longer at the very peak of his powers, we reckon he’d do a good job for a side like Atletico in La Liga. Watch this space.

RM: Giuliano Simeone

“Coaching my son, Giuliano? I’m his father, but I’m not stupid,” said Simeone when discussing his dynamic with his son.

“Since he’s a footballer and he’s with Atletico Madrid, I want to win, and whether his name is Simeone or Perez, it makes absolutely no difference to me.

“And the best part is, he knows that, because I’m not going to show any favoritism, have any consideration, or make any compromises from a paternal perspective.”

The 22-year-old enjoyed a productive season in 2024-25, chipping in with 13 goal contributions across all competitions.

CM: Conor Gallagher

After joining from Chelsea last summer, Gallagher has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

“It’s never easy for players coming from England to adapt to the Spanish championship, to the language,” Simeone told reporters in April.

“He has competed very well in different places and in positions where he doesn’t feel more comfortable.

“He will evolve, he has room for growth. He is very intense in offensive and defensive play, he brings a lot to us.”

In 2024-25, Gallagher was in and out of the starting XI and he’ll be hoping to nail down a consistent starting spot next season.

CM: Rodrigo De Paul

Now entering the final year of his contract, it’ll be interesting to see whether De Paul’s long-term future lies at Atletico.

The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced heads in the dressing room and is now closing in on 200 appearances for the club.

We reckon he’s got at least one more season in him at Atletico before he potentially moves on.

LM: Alejandro Garnacho

With Garnacho’s career at Manchester United now appearing to be over, Atletico Madrid are among the clubs who have been linked with the winger.

The 20-year-old spent five years in the Atletico academy as a youngster and he’s apparently an admirer of Simeone’s no-nonsense style.

Plenty of other clubs are in for the United star, but we can’t help but that Atletico would be his best option. Watch this space.

ST: Darwin Nunez

Along with clubs in Saudi Arabia, both Atletico and Napoli have been heavily linked with the Liverpool marksman in recent months.

While there’s no denying that his stint at Liverpool hasn’t quite gone to plan, it’s clear to see that the Uruguayan forward has the ability to thrive elsewhere.

With the reputation that Simeone has for developing South American strikers, we can’t help but think that Atletico would be his best option this summer.

ST: Julian Alvarez

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Alvarez in recent months and Simeone isn’t surprised that the 25-year-old is attracting interest.

“It’s logical. I can’t imagine it any other way,” Simeone said (via Atletico Universe).

“Of course every top club wants him—Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool… all of them. And for us, for Atlético fans, it should be a point of pride that everyone wants him.

“Why? Because he’s ours. And since he’s ours, we need to protect him. We have to make sure he feels happy. And how will he feel happy? By winning. And to get there, we all need to give 110%. Not just for him, of course—for everyone.

“He is 25 years old, an extraordinary player—hungry, humble, hardworking, a goal-scorer, and full of class.”

