Dimitar Berbatov recently named his dream five-a-side team from players he’s played with and he was forced to snub some huge names in the process.

Having played for the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco, the Bulgarian forward has played with plenty of world-class stars throughout his career.

During an interview with Rio Ferdinand, here was the five-a-side team that he selected.

Nemanja Vidic

Opting against picking a goalkeeper, Berbatov started strong with the selection of Vidic.

A two-time Premier League Player of the Season winner, the Serbian centre-half undoubtedly ranks among the best defenders in Premier League history.

“It doesn’t matter who was against him – Ronny, Rooney, me – doesn’t matter. Everybody got kicked [in training],” Berbatov said during a previous interview.

“He was a good joker; his sense of humour was so funny.

“If you don’t know him then you’re gonna take it personally, but Vida was so funny. I still keep in touch with him, great guy.”

Rio Ferdinand

Given that Ferdinand was conducting the interview, Berbatov had to stick him in.

In all seriousness, Ferdinand would’ve been an absolute animal at five-a-side, given his ability on the ball and pace to get around.

Having won six Premier League titles, he’s one of the most decorated players in the league’s history.

“I was with him for four years,” Berbatov said during a seperate interview.

“Won major trophies with him and I can tell you his intelligence level with him was so high. He can read the game. He can know before an attacker can turn he is already there and can take the ball.

“That’s why he rarely went down in slide tackles. He was already up there on his feet. He was fast, quick and intelligent. For me, these two players [Vidic and Ferdinand] complimented each other perfectly.”

Paul Scholes

Berbatov only got the chance to play alongside Scholes during the backend of his career, but even in his late thirties, his level was still so high.

“That guy was unbelievable,” Berbatov once said.

“He probably didn’t get enough credit when he played because he was quiet like me. He didn’t give many interviews. He was just training, games, home.

“If you ask any player around the world, three players to name, one of them is going to be Paul Scholes.

“You know he has a great shot. I was always wondering how he hit the ball so good and then one day we showered together and I saw his feet and they were so wide. So there’s no chance for you to miss the ball when his feet are this wide!”

James Rodriguez

The only non-United player that Berbatov included was Rodriguez, who he played with at Monaco.

“His left foot… probably [the best I’ve ever played with],” Berbatov said when describing the Colombian playmaker.

“The assists he was giving me and the way he saw football, it’s unbelievable.

“The time I played with him, for two years, was unbelievable.”

Wayne Rooney

Despite having the option to choose Cristiano Ronaldo, Berbatov instead picked Rooney.

“I could easily say Ronaldo, but Ronaldo for me is on the big pitch,” Berbatov said.

“In the small spaces, probably Wazza will be the best.”

Berbatov spent four years playing alongside Rooney and the pair combined for 12 goals together during that time.

