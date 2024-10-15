The 5 best penalty takers in world football according to EA FC 25

Penalty-taking is an art form which only a select few have truly mastered in real life, but who are the best players to rely on from the spot in FC 25?

There are some obvious names at the top of the game that we default to when it comes to taking penalties, but in searching for the five best penalty takers in EA’s latest football offering, we found one or two surprising inclusions.

Read on to discover the five best penalty-takers in FC 25. Surprisingly, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe all miss out.

5. Erling Haaland – 90

One of the best players in the game and an absolute freak in real life, it’s no big surprise seeing Haaland sneak into the top five here.

He’s scored 46 times from the spot in real life and missed just five, and possesses a shot power like no other. Having to stand up tall against that absolute freak while he shapes up to send a rocket towards you must be terrifying.

The Norwegian won’t come cheap in FC 25, though, in either Ultimate Team or Career Mode, so it might be best to look elsewhere for a penalty specialist.

=2. Borja Iglesias – 92

The 31-year-old striker spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen to provide cover for Victor Boniface and left having won a Bundesliga title, but failed to score during his spell in Germany.

Iglesias has otherwise spent his entire career in his native Spain without causing too much fuss, but his quietly impressive penalty record of 36 scored, four missed sees him come into FC 25 with one of the best penalty ratings in the game.

If you need a penalty taker on a budget, Iglesias is your man.

=2. Ivan Toney – 92

No surprises here. We’re gutted about Toney moving to Saudi Arabia for a number of reasons, one of them being that we no longer get to watch him make a mockery out of goalkeepers from 12 yards in the Premier League.

Seriously, how does he do it? The technique is brilliant, but it’s the sheer audacity that ties it all together, giving keepers the eyes wherever he goes.

Toney has only missed two penalties in his career, which is outrageous given his approach. Honestly, we feel he’s been done a little hard done by with this rating.

=2. Andrej Kramaric – 92

Some fans may remember Kramaric for his ill-fated spell at Leicester in the season they won the Premier League, where he only played twice in the league and was thus ineligible for a winners’ medal before leaving after one season.

He’s since rebuilt his career away from England, though, starring for Hoffenheim and Croatia at international level. Kramaric has scored 53 career penalties to date and has also been partial to a no-look spot kick similar to Toney.

If you want a penalty specialist in Ultimate Team or Career Mode, he’ll likely be available on the cheap.

1. Harry Kane – 93

Kane tops the lot with an astonishing 93 penalties rating in FC 25 and it’s pretty hard to argue.

The Bayern Munich striker has long been a killer from the spot, scoring 80 out of 91 career penalties for club and country. To add to that, he’s not missed a penalty since having an effort saved by Hugo Lloris at the 2022 World Cup and has scored every penalty he’s taken so far for Bayern.

He’ll come at a cost, but for a player of his quality, it’s so worth it. Cheat code.