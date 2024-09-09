Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool are among an elite group of clubs to receive the fabled five-star rating on EA FC 25, which is set to be released imminently.

The likes of Inter, Atletico Madrid and PSG all miss out when it comes to the game’s top rating, underlining quite how exclusive this group is.

Here are the seven clubs to receive a perfect five-star rating on EA FC 25:

Real Madrid

Obviously.

The European champions are ridiculously stacked with talent, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham accounting for three of the game’s seven 90+ rated male players.

Add 88-rated trio Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde and Antonio Rudiger into the mix and you’ve got a spine of an outrageously good side. As in real life, they’ll take some beating.

Manchester City

Manchester City’s Premier League dominance is arguably thanks to their tactical identity under era-defining coach Pep Guardiola above all else.

That’s obviously difficult to replicate in the game, but they’re not exactly lacking in star quality either.

Ilkay Gundogan, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Erling Haaland are all rated at 87 or higher, with the latter two names joint with Mbappe as EA FC’s MVPs.

The quality is off the charts.

Bayern Munich

We’ve gotten so used to calling Bayern Munich the perennial Bundesliga champions over the past decade that it feels weird that no longer applies.

The Bavarian giants’ 11-in-a-row dynasty ended last season in spectacular fashion, as they suffered a rare trophyless campaign, beaten by an invincible Bayer Leverkusen side and pipped to second by surprise package Stuttgart.

There’s a degree of controversy over Bayern getting the five-star rating when the Ligue 1 and Serie A champions miss out, but this is still a squad chock full of exceptional players – chief among them the European Golden Shoe holder, 90-rated Harry Kane, who scored 44 goals in 45 appearances in his debut season with the club. Those prolific goalscoring numbers are reflected in his stats.

Barcelona

Like Bayern, Barcelona also went without silverware last term. They suffered a disappointing bid to retain their La Liga crown under Xavi last term, ending up 10 points behind Los Blancos.

But they’ve made a very fine start to the 2024-25 campaign under new boss Hansi Flick, with their glittering performances serving as a reminder that even in a financial crisis they’re blessed with some wonderfully gifted players – Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen the pick of the bunch with ratings of 87 or above.

Arsenal

While Mikel Arteta’s Gunners failed to get their hands on a trophy last term, they increasingly look like the real deal. They pushed Man City all the way in another relentless title race, with their 89-point tally and club-record 91 league goals scored evidence of a side more than capable of mixing it with the European elite.

Like City, Arsenal’s greatest strength is arguably in how well-drilled they are collectively. They don’t quite possess the individual quality of their Premier League rivals, but 89-rated Martin Odegaard and 87-rated William Saliba are the standouts.

You might also argue that fellow Ballon d’Or nominees Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice ought to be rated higher.

Liverpool

While Arsenal have four names on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, Liverpool contentiously found themselves with zero representatives.

The latest edition of EA FC takes a different view, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all receiving 89 ratings.

Bayer Leverkusen

Who could’ve seen this one coming a year ago?

Xabi Alonso’s domestically unbeaten double-winners were the story of the 2023-24 season and their sharp and sudden uptick has been rewarded with a five-star rating on the latest EA FC.

88-rated Gregor Kobel and Florian Wirtz are the two standout individuals in the game, but Leverkusen’s squad is filled with quality players elsewhere.

Many predicted that they’d do a Monaco and sell off all their star players, but they’ve done well to keep the core of their title-winning side intact for 2024-25.