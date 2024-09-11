7 players with insane ratings upgrades in EA FC 25: Palmer, Mainoo…

EA Sports FC 25 is just around the corner and with the new game comes a host of new player ratings, including some of the biggest upgrades in the game’s history.

While players are always subject to mid-season upgrades and downgrades halfway through the cycle and can always earn special edition cards with altered ratings, the official overall they start with at the game’s initial release is what all avid FIFA/FC players sit and wait in anticipation of.

Before the chaos ensues and everyone starts smashing controllers and shouting at the television like teenagers again, we’ve provided a healthy dose of information in the form of seven players who received insane ratings upgrades from FC 24 to FC 25.

Cole Palmer

FC 24 rating: 66

FC 25 rating: 85

Questions were asked of Chelsea when they threw £45million at Manchester City for Cole Palmer in the summer of 2023 and with their recruitment around the English midfielder, the questions were fair.

However, a season later and that £45million looks like peanuts. Genuinely. Finishing his first year at the club as the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season, he managed 27 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. It’s frightening to think where Chelsea would be without him.

One of the game’s biggest-ever upgrades and rightly so; the wizard from Wythenshawe simply needed a stage to shine on.

Adam Wharton

FC 24 rating: 63

FC 25 rating: 78

At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Wharton was (probably) still living at his mum and dad’s in Blackburn, the local hero balling out in the Championship.

By the time the summer of 2024 had rolled around, the midfielder had moved down south, showed the Premier League what he was all about with a move to Crystal Palace and been incredibly unlucky not to play at Euro 2024 with England.

Absolutely deserving of his upgrade.

Wonder if there’s any correlation between him moving out on his own to big bad London and his socks being incredibly small. Poor lad can’t figure out the tumble dryer.

Kobbie Mainoo

FC 24 rating: 62

FC 25 rating: 77

You can tell both Wharton and Mainoo are incredibly deserving of their upgrades because it’s been a non-stop debate about who is the more ‘generational’ of the two since Wharton made the jump up to the Premier League at the beginning of the year.

The answer is simple – enjoy them both. And make use of them both in FUT now that they’ve gone from cool, rare silver cards for an expensive silver team, to cheap gold cards that you’re happy to discard or throw into SBCs.

READ NEXT: 8 incredible players who we can’t believe won’t feature on EA FC 25

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 10 fastest male players on EA FC 25?

Viktor Gyokeres

FC 24 rating: 75

FC 25 rating: 84

Gyokeres’ aura did admittedly take a bit of a hit when Fabrizio Romano would tweet ridiculous propaganda about him every time he did so much as breathe in 2023-24, but you can’t blame the big, Italian transfers freak – because he’s bloody good at scoring goals.

The Swede fired in 43 goals in all competitions last season and already has seven from his opening five games for Sporting CP this season.

We have a feeling he’ll be getting a mid-season upgrade – and quite possibly a card with a new club on it…

Artem Dovbyk

FC 24 rating: 70

FC 25 rating: 84

Having scored for fun in his native Ukraine, Dovbyk earned a move to La Liga with surprise package Girona and was instrumental in them finishing third in 2023-24, bagging 24 goals in his debut campaign and finishing as the league’s top scorer.

Along with a shiny new rating comes a new club for the 27-year-old, who completed a move to Roma this summer off the back of his prolific stint in Spain.

Jarell Quansah

FC 24 rating: 62

FC 25 rating: 75

While some might argue that Dovbyk has received slightly too big an upgrade, we’d be very happy to argue that Quansah hasn’t received enough of one, following his near-seamless transition into senior football at Liverpool.

He made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Reds last season and continues to learn his trade under Arne Slot, playing understudy to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

He was the subject of tough love from the new boss being hooked at half-time in Liverpool’s win over Ipswich, but we expect him to bounce back.

Savinho

FC 24 rating: 70

FC 25 rating: 82

Criticise Manchester City’s multi-club ownership model all you like. We’re all for it. What we can’t do, though, is deny the fact that they’ve bagged themselves an absolute baller in Savinho, who has finally moved to Manchester after stints around the City Football Group *cringe*.

It’s a cliche, but the Brazilian winger looks like he’s been playing under Pep Guardiola for years after a seriously strong start to life in England. Given how many players need a year to adapt under the City boss, that’s all the more impressive.

Expect fireworks this season – and expect him to be sweaty as f*ck to use in game.