Penalty-taking is an art form which only a select few have truly mastered in real life, but who are the best players to rely on from the spot in FC 26?

There are some obvious names at the top of the game that we default to when it comes to taking penalties, but in searching for the seven best penalty takers in EA’s latest football offering, we found one or two surprising inclusions.

Read on to discover the five best penalty-takers in FC 26. Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are three of the big names who miss out.

=5. Cristiano Ronaldo – 91

Ronaldo might only have an 85 ranking overall, but he is still lethal from 12 yards with a penalty ranking of 91.

If you had to pick one member of the human race to save your life by scoring a penalty, most people would plump for Ronaldo with good reason.

=5. Bruno Fernandes – 91

With this trademark hop & skip technique, Fernandes’ prowess from the penalty spot is legendary and translates well in FC 26.

The Manchester United captain is one of the most reliable penalty takers in this year’s game with a rating of 91.

=5. Daniel Gazdag – 91

A surprising entry, Gazdag is a 29-year-old midfielder who plays for Columbus Crew and the Hungary national team.

While only blessed with a 74 rating, Gazdag offers incredible reliability from the penalty spot and could be a coiled threat in Career Mode.

=3. Hakan Calhanoglu – 92

Calhanoglu is renowned for his set-piece prowess, from lethal free-kicks to his unerringly accurate penalty-taking.

His ability to rifle the ball home from 12 yards, allied to his tendency to dictate the play from midfield, makes him an invaluable asset to both Inter Milan and Turkey.

=3. Andrej Kramaric – 92

Some fans may remember Kramaric for his ill-fated spell at Leicester during the season they won the Premier League, where he played only twice in the league and was thus ineligible for a winners’ medal before leaving after one season.

He’s since rebuilt his career away from England, though, starring for Hoffenheim and Croatia at international level.

Kramaric has scored 56 career penalties to date and has also been partial to a no-look spot kick similar to Toney.

If you want a penalty specialist in Ultimate Team or Career Mode, he’ll likely be available on the cheap.

2. Ivan Toney – 93

No surprises here as Toney is one of world football’s deadliest marksmen from the spot.

Seriously, how does he do it? The technique is brilliant, but it’s the sheer audacity that ties it all together, giving keepers the eyes wherever he goes.

Toney has only missed two penalties in his career, which is outrageous given his approach. Honestly, we feel he’s been done a little hard done by with this rating, even if it’s one higher than last year.

1. Harry Kane – 95

Kane tops the lot with an astonishing 95 penalty rating in FC 26 and it’s pretty hard to argue.

The Bayern Munich striker has long been a killer from the spot, scoring 94 out of 106 career penalties for club and country.

He’ll come at a cost, but for a player of his quality, it’s so worth it. Cheat code.

READ NEXT: Cristiano Ronaldo ranked as the third biggest penalty merchant of the 21st century



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 25 penalty goalscorers in Premier League history?

