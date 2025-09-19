From highly-requested legends to fan-favourite superstars, EA FC 26 has delivered one of the most exciting batches of Icons in the franchise’s history.

Among those featuring for the first time this year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has settled his dispute with EA Sports over image rights and has featured in many advertising posters for this year’s game.

Other stars on the list include El Clasico rivals such as Andres Iniesta, Marcelo, and Toni Kroos, mythic one-club men in Oliver Kahn, Giorgio Chiellini and Francesco Totti, and regional heroes like Cha Bum-kun.

Almost every icon present in FC 25 returns for this year’s edition, meaning gamers can utilise the legendary skills of Pele, Diego Maradona and several more heroes of the sport.

We’ve listed every male icon available on EA FC 26, broken down into rating categories.

95:

Pele (Brazil)

Diego Maradona (Argentina)

94:

Ronaldo (Brazil)

Zinedine Zidane (France)

93:

Ronaldinho (Brazil)

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

92:

Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)

Garrincha (Brazil)

Paolo Maldini (Italy)

Lev Yashin (Russia)

Bobby Charlton (England)

Gerd Muller (Germany)

Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

Andres Iniesta (Spain)

91:

Cafu (Brazil)

Eusebio (Portugal)

Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

Carlos Alberto (Brazil)

Franco Baresi (Italy)

Zico (Brazil)

Thierry Henry (France)

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

Roberto Baggio (Italy)

Xavi (Spain)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)

Oliver Kahn (Germany)

90:

Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

Iker Casillas (Spain)

Raul (Spain)

Rivaldo (Brazil)

Lothar Matthaus (Germany)

Roberto Carlos (Brazil)

Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)

Alessandro Del Piero (Italy)

George Best (Northern Ireland)

Ruud Gullit (Netherlands)

Bobby Moore (England)

Toni Kroos (Germany)

89:

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon)

Alan Shearer (England)

Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

Jairzinho (Brazil)

Kenny Dalglish (Scotland)

Peter Schmeichel (Denmark)

Carles Puyol (Spain)

Gary Lineker (England)

Luis Figo (Portugal)

Emilio Butragueno (Spain)

Socrates (Brazil)

Hugo Sanchez (Mexico)

Kaka (Brazil)

Philipp Lahm (Germany)

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

Alessandro Nesta (Italy)

Javier Zanetti (Argentina)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)

Eric Cantona (France)

Marcelo (Brazil)

Francesco Totti (Italy)

88:

Rio Ferdinand (England)

Gareth Bale (Wales)

Steven Gerrard (England)

David Beckham (England)

Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic)

Michael Owen (England)

Wayne Rooney (England)

Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands)

Petr Cech (Czech Republic)

Robin van Persie (Netherlands)

Paul Scholes (England)

Miroslav Klose (Germany)

Laurent Blanc (France)

Patrick Vieira (France)

Juan Roman Riquelme (Argentina)

Michael Laudrup (Denmark)

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

Gheorghe Hagi (Romania)

Fernando Hierro (Spain)

Lilian Thuram (France)

Franck Ribery (France)

Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

Marcel Desailly (France)

87:

Frank Lampard (England)

Fernando Torres (Spain)

Xabi Alonso (Spain)

Ian Wright (England)

Ian Rush (Wales)

John Barnes (England)

Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)

Davor Suker (Croatia)

Frank Rijkaard (Netherlands)

Claude Makelele (France)

Emmanuel Petit (France)

Robert Pires (France)

Nemanja Vidic (Serbia)

Gianfranco Zola (Italy)

86:

Hernan Crespo (Argentina)

Gianluca Zambrotta (Italy)

Michael Essien (Ghana)

Ashley Cole (England)

Gennaro Gattuso (Italy)

Sol Campbell (England)

Juan Sebastian Veron (Argentina)

Roy Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Henrik Larsson (Sweden)

Luis Hernandez (Mexico)

Cha Bum-kun (South Korea)

