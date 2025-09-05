Players from Manchester United, Manchester City and AC Milan are among those who have been brutally downgraded in EA FC 26.

With the new game being released in just a few weeks time, the full database has been leaked by FutMind.

We’ve taken a closer look at the new ratings and have found 11 players who’ve been handed a brutal downgrade in the game. Some are more deserved than others.

Guido Rodriguez (-6 downgrade)

The West Ham midfielder has gone from an 83 to a 77 in the space of one year.

After only managing 16 starts in the Premier League last season, EA haven’t hesitated in giving him a brutal downgrade.

With just 45 pace on the new game, he’s also one of the slowest players in the game.

Kyle Walker (-5 downgrade)

There’s no hiding from the fact that 2024-25 was a poor season for Walker.

After struggling to find any form during the first half of the season, he was sent out on loan to AC Milan and has since been shipped to Burnley.

Along with a -5 to his overall rating, he’s also been given a -9 to his pace. Ouch.

Jack Grealish (-4 downgrade)

After only producing two goal contributions in the Premier League last season, we can hardly blame EA for giving Grealish a significant downgrade.

After being rated 84 on last year’s game, he’s been given a hefty downgrade in FC 26 and is now rated 80.

However, if he managed to maintain his excellent start to life at Everton, he’ll almost certainly be upgraded again in FC 27.

Casemiro (-4 downgrade)

With 36 pace, Casemiro is the third slowest player in the Premier League, only behind Harry Maguire and Willy Boly.

The Brazilian holding midfielder is one of the best players of his generation, but it’s no secret that his performance levels have dwindled in recent seasons.

Now rated 80 on the new game, it’s the lowest rated that he’s been since FIFA 16.

Kevin De Bruyne (-3 downgrade)

Age catches up with us all.

This is the first time since FIFA 17 that De Bruyne is lower than 90-rated. After spending a chunk of last season on the sidelines, the 34-year-old has been downgraded to 87.

However, we wouldn’t be surprised if he smashes it in Serie A this season and earns himself an upgrade on next year’s game.

Luka Modric (-3 downgrade)

With a rating of 83, it’s the lowest that Modric has been rated since FIFA 10 and the first time that he’s not been a walkout since FIFA 14.

It’s a testament to his longevity that he’s still so highly rated at the age of 39, but it does feel like the end of an era with him now at AC Milan.

Ederson (-3 downgrade)

After losing his starting spot at Man City towards the backend of last season, Ederson has been slapped with a -3 downgrade.

Now rated 85, it’s the lowest that he’s been rated since FIFA 18.

Andy Robertson (-3 downgrade)

Despite winning the league with Liverpool, Robertson is one of the few players within Arne Slot’s squad to have been given a downgrade.

It’s no secret that the 31-year-old had a dip in form last season and his minutes are set to be seriously reduced this year, following the arrival of Milos Kerkez.

Interestingly, he’s the exact same rating as Kerkez on the new game, rated 82.

Christopher Nkunku (-3 downgrade)

After only starting in nine Premier League matches last season, EA didn’t have much of a choice but to downgrade Nkunku.

Most players are entering their peak years at the age of 27, but Nkunku has struggled to find his best form while playing for Chelsea.

Lionel Messi (-2 downgrade)

Now rated 86, it’s the lowest that Messi has been rated on the game since FIFA 08.

After missing a chunk of last season through injury, we can understand why he’s been downgraded, but a -2 does feel a bit harsh.

Especially when you consider that he produced 37 goal contributions in 36 matches during 2025 so far.

Harry Kane (-1 downgrade)

Compared to the rest of this list, Kane has only been given a marginal downgrade, but we just can’t wrap our heads around this one.

After scoring 41 goals across all competitions and winning his first-ever silverware, EA have decided to slap the Bayern Munich star with a -1 downgrade.

He’s still one of the highest-rated players on the game at 89 rated, but his downgrade is arguably the harshest of anyone on this list.

