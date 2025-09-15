EA FC 26 will be released soon – but the full database of player ratings is now live, with Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembele all rated among the best male dribblers in the game.

The best dribblers in the latest edition of EA FC are an interesting mix of established superstars, up-and-comers and a couple of names you might not expect.

Here are the 10 best male dribblers on EA FC 26.

Note: where two players are tied on their dribbling rating, we’ve ranked them in order of their overall rating. The ratings come via EA’s official EA FC 26 player database.

10. Vitinha – 90

Vitinha, rated 89 overall, is a midfield engine with a dribbling rating of 90. His Balance (89), Agility (91), and Ball Control (88) makes the PSG and Portugal man silky smooth in possession.

9. Florian Wirtz – 90

Wirtz, rated 89 overall, is one of the brightest young stars in world football with a dribbling rating of 90.

The Liverpool and Germany playmaker is a master of control in tight spaces, with high scores in Balance (87), Reactions (88), and Ball Control (92), which make him glide through defenders with ease.

8. Lamine Yamal – 90

It’s been a while since Lionel Messi and Neymar were lighting up European football, but we’ve got a new superstar who’s emerged in their absence to stake his claim as the undisputed dribble king.

Yamal only turned 18 in the summer, but he produced more dribbles than anybody else last year and has picked up where he left off.

The rate at which he completes dribbles is genuinely elite already and is rewarded with an upgrade to 90 on this year’s EA FC game.

7. Jude Bellingham – 90

Bellingham has quickly risen to become one of the best all-around midfielders in the world, a status that is reflected in his FC 26 stats.

Rated 90 overall, the Real Madrid and England man has a Dribbling Rating of 90, combined with high scores in Composure (90), Reactions (91), and Ball Control (91).

6. Mohamed Salah – 90

The joint-highest rated player on FC 26, Salah has received a boost to his dribbling stats following a superb 2024-25 season.

Liverpool’s Egyptian king is blessed with high scores in Balance (91), Reactions (94), and Ball Control (90), which will make him lethal in Ultimate Team.

5. Jamal Muisala – 91

After breaking his ankle at the Club World Cup, Musiala has been sidelined for the start of the season, but is eyeing a competitive comeback later this year.

He’s received a +1 to his dribbling stat on the new game and we’d have to say that it’s well deserved.

In the Bundesliga last season, the German attacking midfielder averaged 2.9 successful dribbles per game, which was more than any other player in the league.

4. Vinicius Jr – 91

Vinicius didn’t have his best season in 2024-25, but his dribbling stat of 91 has been retained for this year’s game.

While the Real Madrid star did drift in and out of form, his dribbling remained consistent and he’s still rightly considered as one of the best players in the world.

During 2024-25, he averaged 2.7 successful dribbles per game, the second best of any player in La Liga.

3. Pedri – 91

While Pedri isn’t an explosive dribbler like some of the other players on this list, his technical skills in the middle of the pitch are second to none.

The 22-year-old continues to get better each season, although his dribbling stat of 91 has raised some eyebrows, considering some of the players that he’s ahead of.

Pedri completed 40 successful dribbles in La Liga last season, which was 121 fewer than Yamal. Despite that, Yamal has a lower dribbling stat than Pedri.

We’d love someone at EA to sit us down and explain their logic.

2. Kylian Mbappe – 92

Mbappe has maintained his 92 dribbling stat from last year.

Playing as a number nine at Real Madrid instead of a winger, the Frenchman doesn’t always get to showcase his dribbling skills, but his underlying numbers remained consistent throughout 2024-25.

In total, he completed 83 successful dribbles in La Liga last year, the third most of any player in the league, behind Dodi Lukebakio and Yamal.

1. Ousmane Dembele – 93

Arguably the best player in the world right now, we can’t begrudge EA from giving Dembele the title of the world’s best dribbler.

The Frenchman managed to reach new heights during 2024-25 and is widely considered as the frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

As a result, he’s been given a beefy upgrade on the new game and has received a +5 dribbling boost.

