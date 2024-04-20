The FA, in their great wisdom, have decided to scrap FA Cup replays. We’re not really sure why — just felt like it? Got bored? Powerful people should be kept busy.

FA Cup replays are regularly absolutely mint, and we’re going to miss them greatly, so we’ve dived deep into the history books to bring you one of each current Premier League club’s happiest replay memories.

Come with us, now, as we replay the replays in our mind.

Arsenal v Sheff Wed 1979, Four Replays

Multiple replays in the FA Cup proper were eliminated in 1991-92 but, up until 1997-98, qualifying round games would be replayed infinitely until there was a winner. That is obviously class. Imagine the increased jeopardy in each round.

Back in 1979, Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday took five games to decide their 3rd Round tie, before the Gunners eventually prevailed 2-0 winners at Filbert Street. Good team as well, actually — Pat Jennings, David O’Leary, Pat Rice, and Liam Brady all featured.

Aston Villa 2-1 Southampton 1969, 4th Round Replay

A quote we found from a man called Oscar Arce on the Heroes and Villains chat forum:

“I was there, it was the best and scariest atmosphere I can remember. These were the days when you literally crammed into your standing spot, as a young lad it was pretty frightening.

“When Lionel Martin’s goal went in in front of the Holte End, the crowd surged forward and I found myself carried from the back of the Holte where we stood, to the front, and had to find my way back to where my Dad and brother were standing, only to find the same had happened to them. “The game? I think the late Peter Broadbent was superb in the match, he bossed the game.”

Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle 1992, 3rd Round Replay (4-2 on pens)

The Toon have a habit of getting beat in FA Cup replays, and when Harry Redknapp’s Cherries held them to a draw in the first leg of the 3rd Round tie in 1992, it didn’t go well for the Geordies. Alan Thompson got sent off, and Bournemouth deserved a famous win in the shootout.

Brentford 1-0 Bradford 1955, 3rd Round Replay

The programme for this game is on Google if you look for it — it’s a treasure. The players are listed in the shape of their W-M / 2-3-5 formations, and the Bees colours are described thusly:

SHIRTS: RED AND WHITE STRIPES. KNICKERS: BLACK. STOCKINGS: BLACK, RED, AND WHITE RINGED TOPS.

Brentford emerged as victors in a game played at Arsenal, presumably to fit in all the fans.

READ: 8 Premier League greats we can’t believe never won the FA Cup

Newcastle 0-1 Brighton 1983, 3rd Round Replay

Another Toon FA Cup replay defeat. A 1-1 draw on the South Coast meant the Seagulls had to travel all the way to Newcastle for a replay, which they duly won 1-0 against the team from a division above them.

Brighton went on to reach the final that year in a famous cup run.

Burnley 2-0 Sunderland 2017, 3rd Round Replay

A quote from Sunderland’s Roker Report on this clash after a tight-knit first leg during the David Moyes era on Wearside:

Sunderland lost yet again this evening in an FA Cup third round replay against Burnley at Turf Moor – here’s how they rated. Warning: it’s not pretty. I’m not going to lie – that was very, very bad.

Vito Mannone and Fabio Borini were ranked 1/10. Some L’Equipe-esque ratings going on here.

Goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray — classic.

Chelsea 2-1 Leeds 1970, Final Replay

This one was a f*cking bloodbath. They hated each other, Chelsea and Leeds. Bit of a North/South thing going on. Neither had won the FA Cup before, and this replay was one of the most-watched British television broadcasts of all time. Still is.

Many have this one down as the most brutal football match of all time, which isn’t surprising since Billy Bremner was playing central midfield for Leeds that day, with big Jack Charlton centre-back.

READ: How many red cards? Revisiting the brutal Chelsea vs Leeds FA Cup final

Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton 1976, 1st Round Replay

Terry Venables and Alan Mullery couldn’t stand each other. It goes way back and it a story for another time, but just know that they f*cking hated each other.

There were controversial decisions and the Seagulls were made to retake a penalty by referee Ron Challis due to a Palace player encroaching into the penalty area. They missed the retake, because that’s how these things work.

According to WeAreBrighton.com, it all went a bit South.

“Mullery was far from impressed as he confronted “Challis of the Palace” afterwards. His mood was not improved when an Eagles fan then threw a cup of coffee at him as he headed down the tunnel. Mullery pulled a load of change out of his pocket and threw it on the floor, shouting, ‘That’s all you’re worth, Crystal Palace!’ Flicking ‘V’s at any Palace fans in the general vicinity. “Mullery was not done there, and apparently stormed into the Palace changing room before being led away by police. The Albion boss was later fined £100 for this fantastic meltdown.”

Everton 4-4 Liverpool 1991, 5th Round Replay

An all-time classic FA Cup tie. This was the last season before multiple replays in the FA Cup proper were gotten rid of, so the tie went to a second replay, which the Toffees won 1-0.

Kenny Dalglish became so exhausted with the pressures of managing Liverpool that he resigned between the two games.

Beardsley got two, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Tony Cottee, and Graeme Sharp all on the scoresheet. Pat Nevin jinking down the wing. Superb.

READ NEXT: The 10 most watched football matches in UK television history ft. Chelsea vs Leeds…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to appear in an FA Cup semi-final since 2000?

Birmingham City 0-1 Fulham 1975, Semifinal Replay

Fulham overcame the Blues to reach their first every major final in 1975. The Cottagers had some bloke called Bobby Moore playing centre-back for them. They went on to lose the final itself 2-0 to West Ham, a team Bobby was fairly familiar with.

Liverpool 3-0 Leeds 1996, Quarterfinal Replay

Proper FA Cup tie, this one. Two good teams with good players. Two classic Steve McManaman goals cutting in from the left before that was the done thing, and a cracking free kick from Robbie Fowler.

Cue the Britpop.

Norwich 0-1 Luton 1959, Semifinal Replay

Luton would go on to lose the final to Billy Walker’s Nottingham Forest. Apparently loads of players got injured in that final due to Wembley’s pitch being “too lush”. Roy Dwight broke his leg in a meaty tackle. Definitely something to do with the grass, though…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every FA Cup-winning captain since 1990?

Tottenham 3-4 Manchester City 2004, 4th Round Replay

You know a football match has been good when it gets its own Wikipedia page.

Spurs were 3-0 up at half-time, Nicolas Anelka had limped off injured within the first half hour, and Joey Barton got himself sent off for mouthing off to the officials as the teams left the pitch for half-time, because of course he did.

Ten-man pre-takeover City somehow pulled level through Sylvain Distin, Paul Bosvelt, and Shaun-Wright Phillips, before Jon Macken scored the winner in the last minute.

Scenes.

Absolute scenes.

Man United 2-1 Arsenal 1999, Semifinal Replay

Giggs gets past Vieira, past Dixon who comes back at him… it’s a wonderful run from Giggs! Sensational goal from Ryan Giggs in the second period of extra-time. He’s cut Arsenal to ribbons and the team with 10 men go back in front 2–1!

The shirt swinging around his head, the chest hair.

The chest hair.

So much chest hair.

The last ever semifinal to go to a replay. God, we’re going to miss them.

Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Newcastle 2000, 5th Round Replay

Alan Shearer was returning to Ewood Park for this one, a place he was loved and won a Premier League title at. He scored two goals and gave it the big one in front of the fans. Absolute sh*thouse.

Birmingham City 0-5 Nottingham Forest 1959, 5th Round Replay

Remember Roy Dwight who broke his leg on that lush Wembley Turf? He scored in this game. As you can see, the pitch was not so lush that day.

Sheffield United 2-1 Southampton 1902, Final Replay

The Blades had legendary goalkeeper Fatty Foulkes in goal, so-named because he weighed 22 stone. Not politically correct but, to be fair, for a footballer, that is an unusual weight. Apparently he was extremely agile for his size.

Their captain was a man called Ernest ‘Nudger’ Needham. Everyone had a moustache. Just a different time, wasn’t it?

Tottenham 3-2 Man City 1981, Final Replay

City were all-British tenacity, Spurs had two Argentinians and the cultures feet of Glen Hoddle. One of those Argentines, Ricky Villa, scored one of the great FA Cup goals after slipping through the entire City defence.

West Ham 2-2 Everton 2015, 3rd Round Replay (9-8 on penalties)

The Hammers came out on top in this one, and it was f*cking brilliant.

Goalkeeper Adrian threw his gloves to the ground before taking the winning penalty. Can’t think of a more baller move. “Not gonna need these anymore once I’ve put you lot out the cup.” He’s literally still taking a glove off as he begins his run-up.

Absolutely superb.

Wolves 1-1 Sheff Wednesday 1995, 4th Round Replay (4-3 on pens)

Wolves missed their first two penalties in the shootout, yet still managed to win. Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle both failed to score with their spot kicks for Wednesday…

If you know, you know.