An outrageously brilliant XI of players left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad

Gareth Southgate has named his initial England squad ahead of Euro 2024 and as expected, some big names have been snubbed in the process.

There’s no doubt that England are in a strong position heading into the summer, with Southgate’s side being heavily tipped as one of the favourites heading into the tournament.

The strength-in-depth available to Southgate can be emphasised when you consider the names who have been left out of the provisional squad entirely.

Ignoring some of the big names who have been left out because of a dip in form like Marcus Rashford or Jordan Henderson, we’ve compiled an XI of in-form England players who didn’t make the cut.

GK: Jack Butland

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a career revival with Rangers this season, keeping an impressive 18 clean sheets in the league alone. However, despite his stellar form in Scotland, it still wasn’t enough to earn him a place in Southgate’s squad.

“For me, when I found out I wasn’t in the squad it was just back to normal, continue trying to do what I have been doing here,” Butland told TNT Sports when he was left out of the England squad in March.

“That’s the only reason I have been in the discussion in the first place because I have been playing and playing well.”

RB: Ben White

White’s issues with England have been well-documented, but it’s a real shame that a player of his quality won’t be heading to Germany in the summer.

He’s been a key component in an Arsenal side that boast the best defensive record in the Premier League, but he won’t be on the plane this summer. Hopefully, he makes himself available for selection in the future.

CB: Fikayo Tomori

Since making the switch to AC Milan back in 2021, Tomori has never really been part of Southgate’s plans. He’s made the odd appearance here or there but these days finds himself way down the pecking order.

Despite being part of a Milan side that are set to finish second in Serie A, the 26-year-old was overlooked in the latest England squad once again.

CB: Eric Dier

Dier’s chances of making the squad were boosted when he made the switch to Bayern Munich in January, but despite some solid performances, he’s still been deemed surplus to requirements by Southgate.

“Since the World Cup, I wouldn’t say that I’ve had any dip in form,” Dier told The Overlap in April.

“I’m playing the best football of my career since (Antonio) Conte came (to manage Tottenham in 2021) and I’ve carried it on since.

“People think that I’m 37 or something, but I’m 30 years old and am nowhere near the end of my prime and imagine that this will be my prime.

“I want to be a part of the England set-up and I believe that I should be a part of it, that I’m that level of a player.”

LB: Ben Chilwell

This time last year, Chilwell was practically guaranteed a place in the England squad, but following an injury-hit campaign with Chelsea, he now finds himself out of the squad.

When fully fit, Chilwell has the ability to rub shoulders with some of the best full-backs in the league. However, given he’s only started nine league matches, it’s hardly much of a surprise that he’s missed out.

Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty is another honourable shout for this role. Despite being relegated, the 24-year-old can hold his head high after the campaign he’s just had.

In the Premier League, he created a total of 70 chances which was more than any other defender. The thought of Harry Kane being on the end of one of Doughty’s swinging crosses is what dreams are made of.

CM: Archie Gray

Euro 2024 has probably come a little too soon for Gray, but we’re almost certain that he’ll be in the squad by the next time a major tournament rolls around.

Watch this space.

CM: Angel Gomes

Since leaving Man Utd, Gomes has been making a name for himself in Ligue 1 and he can probably count himself quite unlucky that he’s not made the England squad this year.

He’s exactly the sort of profile that England lack and having racked up over 100 appearances for Lille, he’s also got a decent amount of experience under his belt.

In the league this season, Gomes produced eight assists from midfield, creating 48 chances along the way. Hopefully, he gets his chance in the England squad next time.

Ross Barkley is another honourable mention for this role, given the excellent individual season he’s just had with Luton Town.

CM: Morgan Gibbs-White

Only Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins provided more Premier League assists than Gibbs-White this season. Had it not been for the 24-year-old, there’s every chance that Nottingham Forest would be playing Championship football next season.

In total, he was involved in 30% of the goals that Nottingham Forest scored this season, but given the competition within the England squad, that wasn’t enough to make Southgate’s squad.

RW: Marcus Edwards

The former Tottenham winger has just won the league with Sporting Lisbon and is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, on the back of his impressive season.

Edwards has averaged a goal contribution every 157 minutes across all competitions which is a considerably better record than Jack Grealish, who did make the squad.

ST: Dominic Solanke

Having just bagged 19 Premier League goals, Solanke has every right to feel aggrieved that he’s not made the squad this summer.

The competition up front was always going to be rife, but given that Solanke has been considerably more prolific than Ivan Toney this year, he has every right to feel a bit cheesed off.

LW: Jadon Sancho

Sancho was miles away from making the England squad during his time at Old Trafford, but his revival at Borussia Dortmund has now got people talking.

His career looked like it was on the ropes following his bust-up with Erik ten Hag, but the 24-year-old looks like a different beast entirely since moving back to Germany.

After lighting things up in the Champions League, it’s a shame we won’t get to see him in an England shirt this summer.