The last 10 England internationals that moved overseas & how they fared

Conor Gallagher is set to become the latest England international to test himself abroad, with everything reportedly agreed for the Chelsea man to join La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in a £33million deal.

Gallagher joins Mason Greenwood, who has signed for Marseille, and Ben Godfrey, who has joined Atalanta, in an ever-growing club of England internationals plying their trade overseas.

We’ve taken a look at the last 10 England internationals who moved abroad and how they’ve fared, both for club and country, ever since.

Note: we’re talking about permanent moves only here. We haven’t included loan moves, like Jadon Sancho back to Borussia Dortmund or Harry Winks at Sampdoria.

Jesse Lingard

Starting with one it would be a tad generous to describe as an “England international” given his last cap in September 2021 was surely his last, barring a remarkable turnaround.

The decision to take a lucrative deal at newly-promoted Nottingham Forest as opposed to a return to West Ham, where he’d enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his career out on loan, did not prove a wise one for the Manchester United academy graduate.

Lingard didn’t pull up any trees as he saw out his one-year deal at the City Ground and subsequently spent half a season looking for a club before making the eyebrow-raising move to South Korean side FC Seoul in February.

He’s scored two goals in 14 appearances for Seoul but has come under criticism for an apparent lack of commitment.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about removing Jesse,” Seoul boss Kim Gi-dong told reporters in February.

“I don’t think a player who doesn’t run for a few minutes is a football player. If he doesn’t fight, and doesn’t run better than the player who runs for 90 minutes?”

Eric Dier

After almost 10 years of service and well over 300 appearances, Dier departed Tottenham in January to take on a new challenge at Bayern Munich.

The defender’s lack of pace had seen him come under fire during his latter years with Spurs, and while he’s continually been in and out of England squads it’s not since 2018 that he was an undisputed starter under Gareth Southgate.

While Bayern endured a disappointing end to the season, Dier was praised for his performances, doing particularly well to start regularly ahead of the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Kim Min-jae.

His performances in the Champions League, in particular, resulted in shouts for him to make England’s Euro 2024 squad.

It wasn’t to be, but it will be interesting to see how Dier fares under Vincent Kompany in the coming 2024-25 campaign. If his resurgence in Bavaria continues, it’s not out of the realms of possibility that Southgate’s successor hands him a recall.

Harry Kane

During his debut season at Bayern Munich, England’s captain and all-time top goalscorer scored a career-best 36 league goals to become the first Englishmen to lift the European Golden Shoe since Kevin Phillips over two decades ago.

And yet the trophy drought continues. Go figure.

Jordan Henderson

Oh, Hendo.

Southgate came under widespread criticism for continuing to call up the former Liverpool skipper following his controversial move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

“I think people know what my views and values were before I left and still do now. And I think having someone with those views and values in Saudi Arabia is only a positive thing,” Henderson told The Athletic a few short months before leaving the club, returning to Europe to sign for Ajax.

Things didn’t pick up from there, and the 34-year-old missed out on England’s Euro 2024 squad. You’d imagine he’s made his last appearance for the Three Lions now.

READ NEXT: Six star players who have already left the Saudi Pro League in 2024



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player handed their England debut by Gareth Southgate?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

“I know he’s always been a star as a young man but he probably should have made this move (abroad) a little bit sooner,” former England international and Bayern Munich man Owen Hargreaves said of Loftus-Cheek’s quietly excellent maiden campaign at the San Siro back in February.

“He’s such a talented guy. Probably played a little bit deeper at times. This is where he’s at his absolute best, arriving in the box with his size. He’s a good header of the ball. He’s got goals in him. It shows he’s in a really good place, in a team that plays to his strengths. And he’s scoring goals. That one (the second goal), he’s a little bit fortunate, it arrives to him.

“I think the confidence has grown. We’ve always known that he’s such a talented player, he’s obviously not a boy anymore, 28, he should be at his absolute best.”

The former Chelsea midfielder can probably feel a bit aggrieved to have missed out on England’s squad for the Euros. Continue to kick on like this, though, and he’ll be harder and harder to ignore.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Given everything else that was going on at the time, football in 2020 feels like a weird, hazy dream. Maitland-Niles making five appearances for England caps that year feels like a part of that.

The Hale End academy graduate never looked satisfied with his utility man role at Arsenal and went on to develop his game in a series of forgettable loans away – West Brom, Roma, Southampton – before departing his boyhood Gunners when his contract expired last summer.

Maitland-Niles then joined Lyon on a four-year deal. He had his struggles initially as the Ligue 1 giants unthinkably found themselves battling against relegation, but grew into the campaign as they shot up the table and eventually finished sixth, qualifying for the Europa League.

READ: 9 players we can’t believe ever played for England under Gareth Southgate

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool paid a considerable £35million fee to snatch Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal after pipping them to Champions League qualification in 2018.

The midfielder made over a hundred Premier League appearances under Jurgen Klopp and won everything there was to win whilst there, but it would be fair to say that injuries reduced him to a peripheral figure over his six years on Merseyside.

The fact that his last England cap came in 2019 tells you something about the trajectory of his career.

Last summer he found a fresh start in Istanbul with Besiktas. But he endured a chaotic debut campaign as the club sacked three different permanent managers and eventually finished sixth. Time will tell whether the 30-year-old sticks it out longer than the next man…

Nathan Redmond

It’s all too easy to forget that Pep Guardiola’s favourite passion project made one senior appearance for England, back in 2017, after years of service in the youth ranks.

Jamaica have reportedly since tried to convince the winger to switch allegiances, but things have gone quiet on that front. One for Steve McClaren to revisit, perhaps.

In 2022, Redmond left Southampton after six years. He scored five goals in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas, who finished a distant third in 2022-23, before returning to the Premier League with newly-promoted Burnley. Besiktas replaced him with Oxlade-Chamberlain.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every England one cap wonder since 2000?

Fikayo Tomori

After excelling out on loan at Derby County under Frank Lampard, Tomori returned to his parent club and was initially a regular starter under the Blues legend.

But he fell out of favour and was loaned to Milan just days after Lampard’s sacking in January 2021. He made a success of the half-season stint and went on to join the Rossoneri in a permanent £25million deal.

Despite winning a Scudetto, generally performing to a very high level, Tomori has been strangely overlooked by Southgate in recent years. He’s made just four international appearances since his move to the San Siro and missed out on each of the last three major tournament squads.

Tammy Abraham

Tomori wasn’t the only Chelsea academy graduate who moved to Serie A in 2021. Another impressive loanee that briefly burned brightly in the Lampard era, Abraham joined Roma in a £34million deal.

The striker has done alright at the Stadio Olimpico, winning the inaugural UEFA Conference League and claiming a Europa League runners-up medal under Jose Mourinho, but you can’t imagine that Chelsea are in any great rush to exercise their reported £68million buy-back clause.

He’s barely had a look-in for England since moving to the Italian capital and spent most of last season out sidelined after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury.

Abraham has been strongly tipped to reunite with Tomori and Loftus-Cheek in Milan. We can see either that or an ill-fated move to a mid-table Premier League club before the window shuts. Watch this space.