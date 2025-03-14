Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad threw up some surprises – but how does it compare to his predecessors?

Tuchel raised eyebrows with the selection of Newcastle defender Dan Burn, former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson and Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

We’ve taken a look at the last six permanent Three Lions bosses and picked out some of the surprising players in their first squads.

Sven Goran Eriksson

Chris Powell and Gavin McCann were the two headline-making inclusions in Sven’s first England squad back in February 2001.

The Swede named an expanded 31-man squad for a friendly against Spain.

“I am quite new in this country,” Eriksson told reporters at his press conference.

“I have been to a lot of games over the last two or three months. It is a friendly so we have taken to watching a lot of players to see and get to know them for the next game. We will not always take 31.”

Powell started in the 3-0 victory over Spain at Villa Park, while McCann made it off the bench as one of seven substitutes that night.

“I saw Chris Powell two or three times and he is a natural left-sided defender so why not see him. I talked to Howard Wilkinson and I decided that Gareth Barry will play for the Under-21s so I will see him the day before we play.

“Gavin McCann is a modern midfielder, he has quality but he can be much better as he is still young. I am encouraged to see him and the rest of them.”

Aston Villa hero Ugo Ehiogu (RIP) also appeared from the bench, assisting Emile Heskey for the second before scoring the third himself. His second Three Lions appearance came five years after the first, but he’d only receive a couple more caps under Eriksson.

Everton’s Michael Ball was also a substitute that night, in what proved to be his only international appearance.

Powell went on to make a further four appearances for England, later going on to serve as an assistant coach for four years alongside Gareth Southgate.

Steve McClaren

The omission of iconic captain David Beckham was the big talking point as McClaren looked to make a stamp with his first squad in August 2006.

David James and Sol Campbell also missed out, with Gary Neville the only over-30 included in the 25-man squad for an Old Trafford friendly against Greece (which England won 4-0).

“He’s been a fantastic player with England and he has been a great captain but now I have decided to move on from that,” explained Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant.

“Let’s talk about the future and the younger players that are coming through that we want to establish in the team for Euro 2008.”

That went well, didn’t it?

Stacked with options, there weren’t too many weird and wonderful picks in the squad.

Back-up ‘keeper Chris Kirkland went on to become a one-cap wonder, as did Dean Ashton – in 2008 – while Michael Dawson would eventually receive four caps in the early 2010s.

The rest were all at least semi-established on the international scene at one point or another.

Fabio Capello

Beckham was eventually brought into the fold in the short-lived McClaren era, but he was left hanging as he awaited his 100th cap when successor Capello named an initial 30-man squad for a friendly against Switzerland in February 2008.

You won’t be shocked to hear that Ledley King had to withdraw due to injury (what might’ve been, eh?), while Nicky Shorey and Curtis Davies were among the names that were dropped when the Italian whittled down the squad to a final 23.

Shorey played twice under McClaren in 2007 but never returned to the fold, while Davies never played for England – eventually playing three times for Sierra Leone at the tail-end of his career as a Football League stalwart.

Few imaginative choices made the cut, but David Bentley stands out as an eyebrow-raising name from the bygone Barclays era.

He made his first start for England in the 2-1 win over Switzerland and made a further four appearances under Capello in 2008.

Roy Hodgson

Hodgson didn’t have a lot of time to experiment, given he was parachuted in a month before Euro 2012.

The veteran manager named two uncapped players in the squad for Ukraine and Poland – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and John Ruddy.

The former went on to enjoy a decent England career, scoring seven times in 35 appearances while the latter joined the one-cap wonder club.

Jack Butland, back then a teenager whose only senior experience was a loan at League Two Cheltenham Town, made it only the plane after Ruddy broke a finger in training.

You almost certainly won’t remember Martin Kelly (one cap) making the squad for a major international tournament, but he did. Keep that one in the memory bank for if you’re ever on Pointless.

Sam Allardyce

Just imagine the alternate reality where Big Sam never sat down for that pint of wine.

In this realm, Allardyce is the only permanent England manager to boast a 100% winning record, having led the Three Lions to a scintillating 1-0 win away to Slovakia in September 2016, the first qualifier for the 2018 World Cup.

There were few surprises on the teamsheet; Harry Kane led the line with Wayne Rooney operating as the No.10, Jordan Henderson partnered Eric Dier at the base of midfield and the back four was comprised of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, John Stones and Gary Cahill. Solid enough.

Danny Drinkwater, fresh from winning the league with Leicester City, was an unused substitute in Trnava.

The main talking point from Big Sam’s first and only England squad was the decision to demote Marcus Rashford back to the Under-21s and give a call-up to uncapped striker Michail Antonio.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Antonio responded. “I got slightly emotional when I found out. I’ve always dreamt of playing for England as a kid, so now for it to happen after I’ve worked my way from non-league to where I am now, I am just so happy. I don’t even know what to say – words can’t explain how happy I am.”

Unfortunately he never made it onto the pitch for England, but has gone on to score five goals in 21 international caps for Jamaica.

Gareth Southgate

There were some notable curveballs during the Southgate era – England’s most successful since Alf Ramsey – with Patrick Bamford, Jack Cork, Nathaniel Chalobah, Alfie Mawson and Marcus Martinelli among those you may or may not remember receiving call-ups.

Ever the pragmatist, Southgate kept things on the straight and narrow for his first England squad in October 2016.

Wayne Rooney kept the armband, with the squad mostly comprised of experienced internationals from the Hodgson era.

“We’ve tried to keep some continuity from last month because my view would be that there are a lot of things that have been going right,” Southgate – still then just a caretaker – said in a statement.

Rashford’s return to the senior set-up after Allardyce’s snub dominated the headlines, while Jesse Lingard’s first call-up and a surprise return for Glen Johnson were among the other talking points. Zzzzz.

Looking back, the one note of surprise was Ryan Bertrand at left-back. He was in good form at the time and was the preferred choice in Southgate’s first few qualifiers, but Danny Rose and Luke Shaw soon usurped him, making it to Russia 2018.

