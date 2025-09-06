England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign against Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday evening, with Thomas Tuchel looking for a much-improved performance.

The Three Lions only beat the minnows 1-0 back in June and followed that with an insipid friendly defeat to Senegal, leaving several observers underwhelmed with Tuchel’s regime so far.

England are almost certain to win in Birmingham and edge closer to next summer’s World Cup finals in North America, but who will start the match? We’ve predicted the XI Tuchel is likely to pick.

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Since Pickford usurped Joe Hart as England’s No. 1 before the 2018 World Cup, he has seen off the challenge of several mooted alternatives.

Dean Henderson has just won the FA Cup and Community Shield with Crystal Palace, while James Trafford has just signed for Manchester City. Neither will leapfrog Pickford in Tuchel’s thinking.

The Everton shot-stopper has never let England down; while he may be karmically building up to his own Rob Green moment in the States, Pickford is performing well at Everton and keeps his place.

RB: Tino Livramento (Newcastle)

With the Kyle Walker effectively ending his own international career after his shocking performance against Senegal and move to Burnley, there’s a fresh face at right-back.

We suspect Tuchel will save Reece James for Tuesday’s trip to Serbia and plump for Livramento in this one.

The Newcastle defender has started the season in fine form and started this summer’s under-21 European Championship final victory over Germany.

CB: Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Konsa isn’t the most glamorous name in the England squad, but can always be relied upon to produce a solid performance.

Ever since his sturdy display against Switzerland in Euro 2024, the Aston Villa defender has been the first-choice alternative for his country.

With John Stones injured, we expect Konsa to win his 13th England cap at the stadium where he plays his club football.

CB: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

We love Dan Burn and that week in March where he was the toast of England will be recalled fondly in the future.

But let’s be real. For all his qualities, England are not winning the World Cup with a centre-back so limited in possession he treats the ball like a denoted grenade.

Guehi’s head may have been scrambled by his aborted move to Liverpool, but the Crystal Palace defender is by far the best option available to Tuchel at present.

There’s a chance that he’s saved for the Serbia game, but the long-term benefits of playing Guehi outweigh everything else.

LB: Djed Spence (Tottenham)

After his fine start to the season with Tottenham, Spence has been called into the senior England set-up for the first time.

It marks a turnaround in fortunes for the former Middlesbrough defender, who was sent out on loan three times by Spurs – to Rennes, Leeds and Genoa – before establishing himself last season.

Although the FA doesn’t keep records of a player’s religion, it is understood Spence could become the first Muslim man to play for England.

“It’s a blessing – it’s just amazing. I don’t have the words really,” the 25-year-old told the BBC.

“I pray a lot, I give gratitude to God. In the toughest moments of my life, the darkest moments, I’ve always believed that God has always been by my side. It’s a big thing for me, my faith.”

CM: Jordan Henderson (Brentford)

As much as we’d love to see Elliott Anderson make his England debut or marvel at the renaissance of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, we are also realists.

Tuchel loves Henderson and Tuchel will pick Henderson to start against Andorra. It’s coming home.

CM: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

The first name on the England team-sheet after Harry Kane, Rice is developing into the complete midfielder after last season’s fine campaign with Arsenal.

Now aged 26, Rice is one of the most senior figures in the Three Lions set-up and will fancy his chances of getting on the score-sheet on Saturday.

RW: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

West Ham may continue to amaze with their ineptitude, but Bowen continues to be the one shining light in east London.

It was his goal that opened the scoring against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and helped the Hammers win their first game of the season after three traumatic defeats.

The 27-year-old hasn’t quite reproduced his club form at international level, but Bukayo Saka’s injury has given him the chance to reassert himself after being dropped from June’s squad.

CAM: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Rogers only made his full international debut last autumn, but has quickly become a fixture in the England squad and should start on Saturday.

The Aston Villa midfielder is the definition of a modern midfielder, marrying physicality with a feather-like touch to damage opponents. Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with the 23-year-old’s signature.

Even when the likes of Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer are back available, we can see Tuchel finding room in his World Cup XI for Rogers.

LW: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

It’s not been the most auspicious start to the season for Gordon, but he remains the best natural left-winger at England’s disposal.

His mindless red card against Liverpool cost Newcastle dear and there can no room for such rushes of blood at international level.

But in a team not overly-blessed with pace and directness, Gordon can be an asset to Tuchel. Expect to see him start against Andorra.

ST: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Obviously.

