Following Euro 2020, FourFourTwo tried to predict what the England XI would look like at the 2026 World Cup and it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

Things can rapidly change in the world of football as players can rapidly decline or youngsters can emerge from nowhere. For that reason, it’s no easy feat to predict a World Cup XI, especially four years before the tournament.

We’ve revisited FourFourTwo’s predicted XI and have assessed each player’s chances of starting for England at the tournament next summer.

GK: Dean Henderson

While the Crystal Palace shot-stopper has firmly established himself as England’s number two, it seems unlikely that he’ll be starting at the 2026 World Cup.

At the end of every international tournament, fans and pundits always seem to predict that it’ll be Jordan Pickford’s last, but he always seems to prove the doubters wrong.

Henderson will no doubt be on the plane next year, but a spot in the starting XI seems like a long shot.

FourFourTwo also gave outside shouts to Freddie Woodman, Josef Bursik and Etienne Green – none of whom have ever played for England.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

With Alexander-Arnold currently out injured and Tuchel preferring Reece James at right-back, the Real Madrid star still has his work cut out to get back into the England XI.

“I think Trent is a player who needs to feel trust and love from his manager and team-mates and from his club, his country and the fans. He needs that,” Tuchel said back in August.

“Reece is at the moment slightly ahead in this position, given what he did for us in the last two camps and how he played the CWC with Chelsea.

“And then we went for Tino Livramento because of the rhythm that he has and he gives us the option to cover both sides.”

CB: Ben White

The Arsenal defender hasn’t been involved in the England set-up since his bust-up with former England assistant Steve Holland in 2022.

Given his lack of minutes for Arsenal, it seems unlikely that Tuchel will call upon him – especially as one of his centre-backs.

CB: Marc Guehi

This is the first prediction that FourFourTwo have nailed in our opinion.

“The defender is exactly the kind of quiet leader who could grow into a role in an international backline over the next decade,” is how FourFourTwo described the Palace defender back in 2021.

Fast forward to 2025 and it’s safe to say that Guehi will almost definitely have a huge role to play for England at the tournament next year.

LB: Ryan Sessegnon

After breaking through at Fulham and making a lucrative move to Spurs, much was expected of Sessegnon during his formative years.

While his career didn’t quite take off like some had predicted, he’s still got time to forge his way into the England squad, albeit he’s not likely to be involved in Tuchel’s XI next year.

CM: Declan Rice

Rice’s inclusion in this squad shouldn’t come as a massive surprise.

He played a key role for England during Euro 2020 and he’s only got better since then.

FourFourTwo also namechecked Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Lewis Cook, Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse in their article as potential options, but thankfully didn’t select them ahead of Rice.

CM: Jude Bellingham

This one was the banker.

After making such an impression at Euro 2020, virtually everyone predicted the Birmingham-born midfielder to become a mainstay in the England squad.

He’s since gone on to make 44 appearances for England and will no doubt have a key role to play at the World Cup next year.

QUIZ: Can you name every England player to score at a major tournament since 1990?

RW: Bukayo Saka

FourFourTwo namechecked Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Saka’s main competition on the right-hand side, but thankfully went with the Arsenal star.

The 24-year-old has made the right-wing spot his own over the past few years and will definitely be in Tuchel’s plans next summer.

CAM: Phil Foden

Foden’s role within the England set-up is still a point of debate.

While some are quick to cite his natural talent and ability on the ball, others point towards his lacklustre performances for England in the past.

He’ll no doubt be included in England’s squad next year, but whether he makes the starting XI is still up for debate.

LW: Mason Mount

Mount had the world at his fingertips back in 2021, but he’s endured a rocky spell since then.

His move to Man United has been disrupted by various injuries and he’s not played for England since 2022.

Despite his recent upturn in form, it seems unlikely that he’ll be involved in the England squad next year, considering the options currently ahead of him.

ST: Mason Greenwood

Never underestimate Harry Kane.

Recognising that Kane would be 33 by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around, FourFourTwo thought that he’d be surpassed as England’s starting striker.

Given he’s scored more goals than any other player during 2025-26 so far, we can almost guarantee that he’ll be starting for England next year, providing that he’s fit.

In the case of Greenwood, he’s not been considered for international duty since January 2022.

READ NEXT: Michael Owen & Wayne Rooney feature in England’s best teenage XI since 1990

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 106 players to have scored for England since 2000?