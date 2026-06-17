More than three-quarters of England‘s 2026 World Cup squad were eligible to play for another country, underlining the multicultural backgrounds that have helped shape the national team.

While stars from other nations – including Jamal Musiala, Erling Haaland and Michael Olise – could have represented England, no fewer than 20 of the 26 players selected in Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions squad had the option of representing a different nation before committing their futures to England.

Here’s every member of England’s World Cup squad who could have taken a different international path.

Ezri Konsa

The Democratic Republic of Congo already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, and they might’ve had 75% of a backline that came up through English academies.

Konsa was eligible to represent them through his father, or Angola through his mother.

He was also eligible to claim Portuguese citizenship through his Angolan roots. Portugal‘s FA reportedly made enquiries in the early 2020s, but he’s stayed patient and has since become an England regular.

Jarrell Quansah

A forgotten member on the periphery of England’s World Cup squad, Liverpool academy graduate Quansah could have represented Scotland, Ghana and Barbados through his grandparents.

Jude Bellingham

Mark Bellingham was a handy non-league striker on his day.

His parents, Jude’s grandparents, were Irish, and he once shared a photo of the future Real Madrid superstar in an Irish kit as a youngster.

The ship has long since sailed for Jude… But maybe we’ll see Jobe turn out for the Republic of Ireland one day.

The brothers are also eligible to represent Kenya on their mother’s side.

Kobbie Mainoo

The Manchester United midfielder’s name bears Ghanaian etymology – where his parents hail from. As does his middle name – Boateng.

Mainoo was born and raised in Stockport, and there has never been any serious question of him representing the Black Stars at international level.

You can be sure their FA made enquiries when he was making waves in Manchester United’s youth teams.

Elliot Anderson

“Elliot has been through the under-age groups with Scotland, he is one we have had an eye on,” Scotland manager Steve Clarke told reporters back in August 2023.

“He had a little think about choosing between Scotland and England. We had some good discussions with the boy and his family and he has chosen to come with us, which is good for us now and certainly good for us in the future.”

One they let slip through the net. Anderson represented Scotland from Under-16 to Under-21 level, but he made the switch to England – where he was born and raised – in 2024.

Djed Spence

The Kensington-born right-back has a Jamaican father and Kenyan mother.

He has since become the first Muslim footballer to represent England.

Nico O’Reilly

The left-back has Jamaican heritage on his father’s side, but he was always destined to represent England.

He was born and raised in Manchester and spent four years rising through the Young Lions’ ranks before his senior debut in 2025.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford was eligible to represent both Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis through his family heritage.

Born and raised in Manchester, he came through England’s youth system from Under-16 level onwards and was fast-tracked into the senior squad by Roy Hodgson in 2016. There was never any realistic prospect of him representing another nation.

Morgan Rogers

Rogers is eligible to represent Jamaica through his father.

The Aston Villa forward represented England at every age group from Under-15 to Under-21 level before making his senior debut in 2024. Jamaica were linked with him on several occasions, but he remained committed to England throughout.

Ollie Watkins

Watkins’ rise is an atypical one. Unlike most of England’s current squad, he never represented the Young Lions at any youth level. The striker’s rise came later in his career, progressing from non-league football to earn his first England cap at the age of 24 in 2021.

You wonder if Jamaica might have nabbed him when he was playing in the lower reaches of the pyramid and a long way off England’s radar.

“I never thought I’d be playing in the Euros for England,” the forward told reporters after scoring the match-winner in the semi-final against the Netherlands.

“You can dream but I am a realist, I just take by day and one step at a time. I was just focused on getting back into the first team at Exeter.”

Noni Madueke

The Arsenal winger’s Nigerian roots are evident in his full name: Chukwunonso Azuka Tristan Madueke.

Having represented England from Under-16 level onwards, he was firmly established within the national-team pathway long before his senior debut.

Nigeria reportedly attempted to recruit him when he was making waves at PSV, but he was always committed to England.

Reece James

James was eligible to represent Grenada through his father and Dominica through his mother.

The Chelsea academy graduate came through every major England youth age group before captaining the Under-20s and Under-21s. By the time he broke into Chelsea’s first team, his international future was already effectively decided.

Tino Livramento

Another one where the name is a bit of a giveaway.

Livramento’s father’s family hails from Portugal, while his mother is Scottish. But he represented England at six youth levels and another nation has never appeared a possibility.

Declan Rice

Any Republic of Ireland supporters might scoff at the “could have” in the headline above.

The Three Lions’ vice captain famously made three appearances for the Boys in Green back in 2018, but they were only friendlies.

Rice controversially switched his international allegiance to England the following year. FIFA permitted the change because Rice had not featured in a competitive senior international for Ireland.

“It was an amazing feeling to score, but I was never going to celebrate,” Rice said after scoring against Ireland in a 2024 Nations League clash.

“I have Irish family – my nan & grandad, who are not here anymore – it would have been disrespectful to them if I celebrated.”

READ: 9 footballers who switched international allegiance: Rice, Zaha, Williams…

Eberechi Eze

“I am confidently hopeful that he will play for Nigeria soon,” Nigerian Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick said of Eze back in 2019.

He met with them but ultimately saw his path differently.

“[It was] more just speaking to the people around me, my family, my wife, getting good advice from the people around, trying to think what is the best decision for myself and my career,” Eze explained.

“We think that this is the best one. It is a big opportunity for me, it is the highest level of football. I look at it with no regret at all.”

Anthony Gordon

A strong Scottish name, Anthony Gordon sounds like a long-forgotten member of the Tartan Army’s 1958 World Cup squad.

“It was never a thought for me,” Gordon responded when asked if he had considered declaring for them ahead of Euro 2024.

“That’s no disrespect to Scotland, that’s all. I’ve been tunnel-visioned on playing for England since I was five or six years old. Nothing could ever shake that off.

“I could never forgive myself if I hadn’t got to this point. Like I said, it is just a dream I’ve had from so young so nothing else has ever entered my mind at any time.”

Gordon was also eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland.

Harry Kane

The England captain actually has stronger ties to the Republic of Ireland than the likes of Rice and Jack Grealish, but there was never any suggestion of him representing them at youth or senior level.

The roots of Kane’s Irish connection lie with his father Patrick, who was born in Connemara before his parents emigrated to London.

Growing up, Kane and his brother Charlie were immersed in Irish culture and frequently visited relatives in the west of Ireland. Yet Irish scouts failed to identify him as a potential international prospect.

Bukayo Saka

“Choosing Nigeria over England would be a tough decision,” the Arsenal star said back in 2021.

“My whole family has been in England like forever, it would be very strange for me to adapt to an environment that I had never been in since growing up.

“When I grew up all my documents stated that I am English, hopefully Nigerian people will understand.”

Ivan Toney

“I turned them [Jamaica] down because at the time I was focusing on the play-offs [with Brentford] and it was a big chapter in my career,” Toney said in 2022.

“And I wanted to focus on getting promoted to the Premier League so that was the main thing at first. And it then sort of fizzled out and I just concentrated on playing in the Premier League, which is everyone’s dream.

“And I felt that my chances were getting bigger and bigger to play for the England senior squad.”

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