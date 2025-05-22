Tottenham have double the number of European trophies as Arsenal after winning the Europa League, but where do they rank among England’s other top clubs?

Winning European silverware is seen as the pinnacle for many English clubs, but some have been more successful than others over the years.

Taking all European trophies into consideration, here are the eight English clubs that have won the most European silverware.

Note: when teams are tied on the same number of trophies, we’ve ranked them by their most recent European title.

8. Nottingham Forest – 3 European trophies

Following their recent draw against Leicester City, Forest qualified for Europe for the first time in 29 years.

They are already a club steeped in European history, having previously won back-to-back European Cups in the late seventies and early eighties.

Forest also won the UEFA Supercup in 1979-80, taking their overall European trophy count to three.

European trophies won: 2x Champions League, 1x UEFA Supercup

7. Aston Villa – 3 European trophies

Seeing Aston Villa competing in Europe once again just feels right, doesn’t it?

Along with winning the European Cup in 1982, they’ve also won the UEFA Supercup and Intertoto Cup, taking their overall tally to three European trophies.

With a manager like Unai Emery currently at the helm, we wouldn’t be surprised if they add another trophy to their collection in the near future.

European trophies won: 1x Champions League, 1x UEFA Supercup, 1x Intertoto Cup

6. West Ham United – 3 European trophies

While West Ham have never won the Champions League like Nottingham Forest or Aston Villa, they have won a European trophy in recent times.

Jarrod Bowen scored the decisive goal as David Moyes’ team beat Fiorentina in the 2023 Europa Conference League final.

“I dreamed of scoring but to score the winner in the last minute, I thought I was going to cry. I’m just happy, I can’t put it into words,” Bowen said after winning European silverware.

Along with winning the Conference League, the Hammers have also won the Cup Winners’ Cup and Intertoto Cup.

European trophies won: 1x Conference League, 1x UEFA Cup Winners Cup, 1x Intertoto Cup

5. Manchester City – 4 European trophies

City won their first piece of European silverware in 1969-70 when they beat Gornik Zabrze in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, they’ve added another three European trophies to their cabinet, taking their overall tally to four.

Arguably, their greatest ever achievement was winning their first-ever Champions League in 2022-23, thanks to a Rodri second-half strike against Inter Milan.

European trophies won: 1x Champions League, 1x UEFA Super Cup, 1x FIFA Club World Cup, 1x UEFA Cup Winners Cup

4. Tottenham – 4 European trophies

After winning the Europa League, Tottenham have now tied level with Man City on four European trophies.

While Ange Postecoglou’s side have fallen far below expectations in the Premier League this season, all will be forgiven after their triumph in Bilbao.

It’s the third time that Tottenham have won the Europa League/UEFA Cup, having also won it in 1972 and 1984.

Given they’ve also won the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1962-63, that takes their overall tally to four European trophies.

For those wondering, Arsenal have only won two European trophies during their club’s history.

European trophies won: 3x Europa League/UEFA Cup, 1x UEFA Cup Winners Cup

3. Manchester United – 8 European trophies

The Red Devils had the chance to win their ninth European trophy, but ultimately fell short against Spurs in the final.

Coincidentally, the Europa League was the last European trophy that they’ve won. Jose Mourinho guided them to victory in 2017, beating Ajax in the final.

The vast majority of United’s European success came under Sir Alex Ferguson as he won six European titles during his tenure at the club, including two Champions League titles.

However, it was Matt Busby who won United’s first-ever European title, guiding them to the European Cup in 1968.

European trophies won: 3x Champions League, 1x Europa League, 1x UEFA Cup Winners Cup, 1x UEFA Super Cup, 1x FIFA Club World Cup

2. Chelsea – 9 European trophies

Chelsea have the chance to win their 10th European trophy next week when they take on Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final.

The club have always had a knack for winning European silverware, even when they’ve not been at the peak of their powers domestically.

With two Champions League trophies, two Europa Leagues and several other European titles, they are England’s second most successful club on the continent.

European trophies won: 2x Champions League, 2x Europa League, 2x UEFA Cup Winners Cup, 2x UEFA Super Cup, 1x FIFA Club World Cup

1. Liverpool – 14 European trophies

Having won 14 European trophies, Liverpool are by far England’s most successful club on the continental stage.

They’ve won a whopping six Champions Leagues and have also won three Europa Leagues, four Super Cups and one Club World Cup.

Given the level they’re currently playing at, we wouldn’t be surprised if Arne Slot adds another European title to their collection in the next year or two.

European trophies won: 6x Champions League, 3x Europa League, 4x UEFA Super Cup, 1x FIFA Club World Cup

