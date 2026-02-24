Clubs currently playing in the Premier League and Championship are amongst the English sides who’ve gained the most fans over the past 10 years.

Whether it’s because of a stadium expansion, playing at a higher level or smart ticketing schemes, there are plenty of ways that a club can attract more fans.

We’ve found the 10 English clubs that have seen the biggest boost in their average league attendances since the 2015-16 campaign.

1. West Ham (+27,543 fans)

Thanks to moving from Upton Park to the London Stadium, West Ham have theoretically gained the most fans over the past 10 years.

Their gates have risen by over 27,000 on average since 2015-16, although a large section of the Hammers fanbase still regret the stadium switch.

While the London Stadium has a far higher capacity than Upton Park, it doesn’t have a modicum of its charm.

2. Tottenham (+25,136 fans)

Also thanks to a stadium move, Tottenham are able to attract more fans each week.

Since moving stadiums, Spurs have a 53% win percentage in the Premier League, which is slightly down from their 55% win record at White Hart Lane.

3. Coventry (+17,484 fans)

Of the clubs that haven’t moved into a new stadium, Coventry have seen the biggest growth in attendances over the past 10 years.

Back in 2015-16, the club was playing in League One and faced an uncertain future under their previous owners.

Over the past decade, they’ve spent periods playing home games at Birmingham and Northampton as they faced ownership issues with their stadium.

Thankfully, those problems have been resolved and Coventry are now averaging 30,054 fans in the Championship – the highest of any side in the second tier. They could be back in the big time soon.

4. Liverpool (+16,483 fans)

Thanks to the various redevelopments which have taken place at Anfield, Liverpool’s average gates have grown by over 16,000.

In all likelihood, they will continue to expand the stadium over the coming years with the demand for tickets always high at Anfield.

5. Leeds United (+14,268 fans)

Leeds have come a long way over the past 10 years and that’s emphasised by how much their crowds have grown.

Back in 2015-16, Steve Evans was the Leeds boss and he guided the club to a midtable finish in the Championship, with average gates of just over 22,000 at the time.

These days, Elland Road is packed out in the Premier League with plans in place to expand its capacity from 37,645 seats to about 53,000.

6. Everton (+13,894 fans)

Everton’s average gates have been boosted by almost 14,000 since moving from Goodison Park to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

While the new ground is very impressive, the Toffees have experienced some teething problems, having only won four of their first 14 matches in the stadium.

7. Nottingham Forest (+10,767 fans)

Forest have gone from Championship obscurity to European football in the space of 10 years and that can only be respected.

The club was still getting solid crowds in the Championship, but unsurprisingly, they have had a huge boost since being promoted to the Premier League.

8. Birmingham (+9,780 fans)

Under the previous ownership, Birmingham had become stagnant in the Championship and as a result, their crowds had started to dwindle.

However, thanks to Tom Wagner, there’s now a new lease of life around the club with St. Andrew’s being packed out each week.

Last year, the club revealed plans to build a new stadium, which would hold a whopping 62,000 fans. It remains to be seen whether they could sell that out, but they’re certainly heading in the right direction.

9. Fulham (+9,566 fans)

In 2015-16, Fulham finished 20th in the Championship and were only attracting crowds of 17,566.

Since then, they’ve re-established themselves as a Premier League club and have also extended Craven Cottage.

As a result, their average gates have grown by almost 10,000 fans in the space of the last decade.

10. Ipswich Town (+9,183 fans)

In 2015-16, Ipswich were entering their 14th consecutive season in England’s second tier. By that point, attendances had stagnated and the club needed some fresh ideas.

Fast forward to 2026 and the club has come on leaps and bounds, now averaging 28,172 fans in the Championship.

The 2025-26 campaign has been a bumpy ride, but the Tractor Boys are still in the promotion mix with 15 games to play.

