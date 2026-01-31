We can’t quite believe that Euro 2016 was 10 years ago, as it only feels like yesterday that Cristiano Ronaldo was lifting the trophy at the Stade de France.

Given that a decade has passed since the tournament, a number of big-name players from back then have now retired from the game.

However, we’ve managed to track down 10 players from Euro 2016 that we can’t believe are still playing in 2026 – avoiding the obvious names like Ronaldo, Harry Kane and N’Golo Kante.

Nani

Despite retiring back in 2024, the Portuguese winger recently returned to the sport and signed for FC Aktobe in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Even at the age of 39, we’re sure that he’s still got a few stepovers left in him yet. We’re eagerly anticipating his debut for his new club.

Lukas Podolski

Podolski retired from international duty shortly after Euro 2016, but he still playing at club level today at the age of 40.

The German forward has one of the most lethal left-foot strikes of his generation and is still doing the business for Gornik Zabrze in Poland.

He’s likely going to retire at the end of the season, although hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of hanging on for another year.

“This should be my last season,” he told reporters in November.

“[However], if we manage to pull off a coup in sporting terms, I might want to give it another go.”

Andre-Pierre Gignac

Like Podolski, Gignac also retired from international duty after Euro 2016.

Having played in Mexico since 2015, he doesn’t get much press in Europe these days, but the 40-year-old is still going strong for Tigres UANL today.

He’s now the club’s all-time top scorer with over 220 goals under his belt, as of writing.

Sam Vokes

Vokes’ goal against Belgium in the semi-final is surely the most memorable of his career to date.

After enjoying his peak years at Burnley in the Premier League and Championship, he’s since dropped down the football ladder, but still plays professionally today.

Nowadays, you’ll find the 36-year-old playing for Gillingham in League Two, where he’s scored two goals in 18 games.

Dimitri Payet

Payet has been without a club since leaving Vasco da Gama last year and is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Aged 38, he’s yet to announce his retirement and by all accounts is still on the lookout for his next opportunity.

Jamie Vardy

Vardy was one of the oldest players in England’s 2016 squad and the veteran forward is still going strong today.

With five league goals for Cremonese this season, he’s currently their joint top scorer in Serie A.

Igor Akinfeev

Akinfeev is one of those players who only seem to exist when a major international tournament rolls around.

The 39-year-old has spent his entire professional career with CSKA Moscow and still plays for them today, having racked up over 800 appearances for the club.

Kamil Grosicki

A cult hero from his time with Hull City, Grosicki is now back in his native country playing for Pogon Szczecin.

The 37-year-old still plays for Poland to this day, having racked up six international appearances throughout last year.

Kyle Lafferty

Lafferty played a key role in Northern Ireland qualifying for Euro 2016 and a decade later, he’s still playing today.

The 38-year-old has rarely stuck around in one place for long, having now played for 17 different clubs throughout his career.

These days, you’ll find him playing for Johnstone Burgh in the West of Scotland League Premier Division.

Radja Nainggolan

For those who played FIFA between 2015 and 2019, Nainggolan will always be fondly remembered.

The midfielder racked up 30 international caps for Belgium throughout his career and aged 37, recently moved to Patro Eisden in the Belgian second division.

