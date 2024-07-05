7 EURO 2024 ballers who’ve played themselves into a transfer this summer

With a major tournament comes players who take the bull by the horns and stand taller than the rest with top-drawer displays, and EURO 2024 has been no different.

Several players across various nations have stood out as the ballers to watch at varying stages of the tournament. Some have been well-known names, others rising stars, while some came into the tournament largely unknown or not thought of previously, before their performances in Germany changed the narrative.

There’s nothing quite like a tournament-inspired transfer and we can feel some brewing. Here are seven players from EURO 2024 who we feel have played themselves into a big move this summer, regardless of who wins the lot.

Riccardo Calafiori

Those with their ear to the floor when it comes to Italian football would’ve known to expect fireworks from the moment Calafiori made it into Italy’s EURO 2024 squad at the last minute. But for those who aren’t Serie A enthusiasts or hipsters – a territory where the line separating the two is incredibly blurred – the defender’s emergence has been a real shock.

When he wasn’t being thirsted over for his drop-dead gorgeous looks and the fact he resembles an Italian defender of the 2000s with his long hair, Calafiori was dropping imperious performances at the back for the Azzurri, proving integral in them making it out of the group stage.

An intelligent player out of possession with bags of technical ability, he missed the last 16 through suspension as Switzerland knocked out Italy, but now has plenty of time to plan his next move. Arsenal are said to be advancing in their pursuit of the 22-year-old, while Juventus appeared to be the frontrunners before the tournament began.

Whatever happens, one thing is for certain – his performances in Germany mean Bologna are likely to have a very hard time in trying to keep hold of him.

Nico Williams

Williams’ potential was hardly a secret heading into the tournament, but seeing just how ready he is for the top level of the game already has taken us all by surprise and put him right in the shop window.

Coming off a brilliant season with Athletic Club where they won the Copa Del Rey, the 21-year-old has been one of the key pieces of the puzzle in a rather exciting Spain side assembled by Luis de la Fuentes. A goal and an assist after three games is impressive, but you have to have watched him against Italy and later Georgia to truly appreciate his brilliance.

There’s a strong chance he wins the Young Player of the Tournament award for his ruthless and creative performances on the left flank, but we don’t think it’ll end there.

Barcelona fans are falling head over heels for Williams due to his seemingly close bond with fellow young baller Lamine Yamal and the thought of them on either flank for La Blaugrana. Arsenal have also been linked with Williams, as have Chelsea, thus it looks like he won’t be short of offers.

Ferdi Kadioglu

The dark horses are finally in full stride and Kadioglu has been the driving force from left wing-back.

He’s your tactico mate’s new favourite player. Sending you spreadsheets and graphs daily. A few compilations in there for good measure. You really wish he was wrong for being so annoying, but he’s spot on – the 24-year-old has been one of the best players in Germany this summer.

Kadioglu has been playing his football for Fenerbahce since 2018 and while the lure of playing under Jose Mourinho could tempt him to stay, he feels like the textbook tournament signing for a mid-table, Europa or Conference League level Premier League outfit. That, or a quiet move to Serie A where he blossoms.

Christoph Baumgartner

Knocked out by Kadioglu’s Turkey in surprising fashion, Baumgartner’s four-game Euros campaign for Austria this summer was seriously impressive and one that felt rather shop window.

A versatile attacker who can play at the top of a midfield, out wide or even as a striker, he was arguably the lynchpin for Ralf Rangnick’s side both in and out of possession, signing off with a goal and an assist from four games. An outstanding stop from Mert Gunok also denied him what would’ve been a tournament-saving equaliser for Austria in the last 16.

Baumgartner only joined RB Leipzig last season, but players often use the German side as a stepping stone and they’re aware of that. For the right fee, they’d probably let him leave and we can see plenty of top sides playing European football being interested in his services.

Marc Guehi

A rather boring pick, but they aren’t always exciting. Guehi has long been regarded as a solid defender among Premier League fans, but the way he’s stepped up and shouldered pressure in a dysfunctional England side at EURO 2024 as a starter has boosted his stock tremendously.

Several top Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on the defender ever since Crystal Palace whisked him away from Chelsea in 2021 for just £18million. With such stark improvement, though, and a European Championship campaign under his belt where he’s been a more than worthy starter and staked his claim, Palace will be looking for at least double that fee in order to sell.

He might actually prove a touch too expensive for clubs this summer, but with a bit of movement in the transfer market, don’t be surprised if one of the English big guns come sniffing towards the end of the window when they have more cash available.

Xavi Simons

First it was Barcelona who messed up in trying to provide Simons a pathway to the first-team, then it was Paris Saint-Germain, who have now owned the Dutchman on two separate occasions and still been unable to find space for him to flourish.

Les Parisiens could well regret that this summer. Following an excellent season in Germany with RB Leipzig, finishing with eight goals and the joint-second most assists in the Bundesliga (11), Simons has quietly been cooking for the Netherlands at EURO 2024. Two assists from four games doesn’t even tell the full story, with the 21-year-old harshly denied a goal against France.

PSG are standing firm in their stance of not wishing to tell the midfielder, but with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig both desperate for his signature, it appears they’re fighting a losing battle.

Michel Aebischer

Finishing where we started with another Bologna player, Aebischer was integral to Thiago Motta’s side breaking into the Serie A top four last season and has carried his brilliant form into the Euros.

A midfielder by trade, Aebischer’s quality has shone through in playing a creative wing-back role to perfection for Murat Yakin’s Switzerland, with a goal and an assist the reward for a string of tremendous performances.

His versatility, physical attributes and the fact he’s entering his prime at 27 make him an incredibly attractive signing for clubs across Europe. We can see Bologna being tested with big offers for this guy.